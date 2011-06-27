Used 2018 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews
A good car - has noises that won’t go away
This is a good car, but it has had 2 separate cabin noises that the dealer is having difficulty fixing. Both occur intermittently. One of them is originating in the trunk, behind the rear seat, the other may be the drivers side rear window or the area above the left rear wheel well. Frustrating for any new car, especially one that is not inexpensive.
Our second Maxima
We look be the new Maxima. We had a 2012 and absolutely loved it. Very stylish cars, sporty and reliable. Drives like a sports car - love the power of these cars. A great vehicle to own!
Undercover Luxury Vehicle
I owned an infiniti G37 before falling in love with my blue platinum Maxima. I was looking to trade in for a Q50 but the luxurious and well appointed interior, the exciting exterior design and the almost uniqueness of the model (there are not too many out there) made me purchase a great vehicle for almost $15K less than a similarly equipped Infiniti. The Mileage is great, also the premium gas is recommended, not required as in Luxury brands. The only downfall is the service experience. You will not get the same level of service as on a luxury brand but so far I had not any issues requiring service visits , just the first regular maintenance which you can perform anywhere. SO far after 8 months it is the best vehicle I have ever owned. I would recommend it
Smiling Sun Day's
Every day the sun shines and I walk out to my parked vehicle, I can't help but smile. I'm still in the honeymoon phase where I just adore the sight of my car right before I prepare myself to sit inside and drive to work. I must confess, I smile if it's a rainy day, foggy day, whatever day it is, I smile. Still, the way the sun shines off my 2018 Carnelian red Nissan Maxima Platinum edition is extraordinary. I know I picked the right color. I just purchased the car last month and I had to make a quick decision. I had a gut feeling that if I didn't get off my couch that Sunday afternoon, I would have missed out on the exact color I wanted. I've recently checked and there are only 3 red Platinum editions within 100 miles of here. I bought the car at a dealer 2 miles away from my house so I'm still happy about that. As far as getting in the car, I've read that the Platinum is like a entry level luxury car. That's good enough for me and this car is an upgrade over my 2011 Maxima. The seats are pretty nice. The computer is awesome and it integrates with my Samsung Galaxy with Android Auto. I love it because my old Maxima didn't have the capability to stream music. I'm still geeked up by the fact I can stream all of the latest albums without any issues. There are two USB ports right in the front, so now when I pick up a friend, they don't have to unplug my phone to charge their phone. We can both get to the restaurant with 100% battery power. Also, the obvious prize is no longer having to buy car chargers when the one your using inevitably stops working. Also, the all-around camera is pretty cool. I like it a lot, especially when I realized that most of the Maxima trims don't have it. It helps with parking and now I'm always in the lines in the supermarket parking lot. The other thing that I absolutely love about this Platinum are the LED headlights. In my last Maxima, I thought age was finally catching up to me. I couldn't see too good at night and frequently turned on the bright lights when I was alone on some local streets. The first night I drove the Platinum and those LED automatically came on, it was OMG! In fact, I'm not aging at an accelerated rate, it's just the headlights on my old SV were absolutely horrible. Well, they did work so maybe I'm going a little too hard with the criticism, but the difference is astounding. I love those LED lights and every car I purchase in the future will have to have them. Like I said, I'm still in the honeymoon phase and the car is still pristine. Only had it for a month. Maybe in 6 months I'll be so-so about the car. But as of now, every time I go outside and get ready to go work, I smile as bright as any sun can shine it's glorious rays on my 2018 Carnelian red Maxima Platinum edition.
Awesome car
For a Step below a Mercedes and BMW this car has it all. Definitely worth the money and the outside car design is up to date and very futuristic looking .
