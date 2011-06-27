Used 2012 Nissan Maxima Consumer Reviews

So far I am loving it! maxmus12 , 01/09/2012 30 of 30 people found this review helpful Purchased premium model 6 weeks ago and loving it. Choice was between Maxima, Avalon, ES350, and BMW 3 series. After driving all 4 I had to go with Maxima. For the $ you get allot of options plus I decided to go for something sporty. BMW was close but Max is a little bigger and offers more. The Maxima drives smooth, feels comfortable, the car wants to go fast even when you dont want it to. When driving, the car has a nice pur that gives you that sporty feeling. Throttle response is great. Handles great for sedan. Paddle shifters are fun. Gas however..horrible. I average around 23mpg, 320mi to a tank. If you have fun with the car..you're looking at mid 200mi a tank. Worth it though. Report Abuse

Couldn't be happier! kc16 , 01/01/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful My husband and I looked at and test drove many high-end sedans from Lexus ES 350, Audi A4, Infinity to C Class Mercedes Benz. The designer cars didn't impress us. Seriously. It all came down to personal preference and what would work best for our family. We did narrow it down to the ES and Maxima, but the ES has really short head space. We are tall people. My hubby is over 6 ft. and I'm 5 ft. 7. And each time we test drove an ES, I kept thinking "old man car". Plus the breaking wasn't smooth and it was downright boring to drive and we were worried about the Toyota/Lexus recalls. We purchased a black 2012 Maxima with gray interior with red stitching and couldn't be happier. We got a great deal on a SV Premium Package with rear spoiler. With its ample headspace, heated steering wheel, heated and air conditioned seats, Bose stereo, nav system, and double moon roof, we got all the perks we wanted and then some. It's a good-looking car that's a blast to drive. Looks and drives like a sports car. The manufacturer recommends premium gas, but the dealership said we could use regular with no problem. The only thing we don't like is the effortless acceleration. If were not careful, well be racking up some serious speeding tickets, y'all. This is our favorite car we've owned yet. LOVE LOVE LOVE it!" Report Abuse

I love this car mseals528 , 12/21/2011 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 4 weeks now, and all I can say is, this is a KILLER bargain for what you get. Don't be scared away by the sticker price on these cars, especially if you are leasing. These cards can be had for thousands off the sticker price which in turn makes them a fantastic deal. The sticker on my SV premium with mats, mud guards, and trunk organizer was $39,400. I got it for $7000 less! The amenties are second to none, heated seats, cooled driver seat, double moonroof, large color backup camera. The car has plenty of power and I am still getting 24MPG. Report Abuse

Impressive Maxima alan_s , 12/15/2011 20 of 21 people found this review helpful My 2010 Maxima lease was almost up so I turned it in and leased a 2012 Maxima SV with Premium package. I immediately noticed a huge advance in refinement over the 2010, and a dramatic improvement in the performance of the CVT. The drivetrain as a whole is far more responsive and much smoother. The CVT no longer bogs down the tremendously powerful engine. Kudos to Nissan for continuous improvement. The two-tone interior is sumptuous and the materials appear to be of improved quality. Everything has a very substantial quality about it. This feels like a much more expensive car. On the road, the dynamics have been improved, and a feeling of solid build and substance is imparted. I love it! Report Abuse