Estimated values
2012 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,504
|$9,160
|$10,476
|Clean
|$7,016
|$8,572
|$9,791
|Average
|$6,040
|$7,396
|$8,421
|Rough
|$5,063
|$6,221
|$7,051
Estimated values
2012 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,998
|$8,606
|$9,883
|Clean
|$6,543
|$8,054
|$9,237
|Average
|$5,632
|$6,949
|$7,945
|Rough
|$4,722
|$5,845
|$6,652