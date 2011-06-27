Estimated values
2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,432
|$6,980
|$8,000
|Clean
|$5,011
|$6,446
|$7,384
|Average
|$4,169
|$5,379
|$6,153
|Rough
|$3,328
|$4,311
|$4,922
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,042
|$6,534
|$7,517
|Clean
|$4,651
|$6,035
|$6,938
|Average
|$3,870
|$5,035
|$5,782
|Rough
|$3,089
|$4,036
|$4,625