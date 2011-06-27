I traded in a well-worn but very reliable 2003 Toyota Tundra base model with regular cab, 5-speed manual transmission and a 3.4 liter V6 engine. I'd badly injured my left foot in a falling accident and kicking the clutch was painful. I love Toyotas, but the price on the used Tacomas was too much for my budget. Enter a well-maintained 2014 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab with the SV package. While not as big as the Tundra, the Frontier was quite comfortable and its automatic transmission and cruise control were blessings to my injured left foot. I also found the Frontier tracked well in its lane rather than wandering the way my Tundra had. The only fault was in the limited rear view along the driver's side of the car via the door-mounted rearview mirror. After a few hair-raising moments I learned to lean forward and look back along the driver's side of the truck to watch out for traffic. Once I got used to that it wasn't a problem. I love the 4.0 liter V6 engine, which offers 60-plus more horsepower than I had in my Tundra. No more being left behind at the stop light by everybody else (including grandma). I bought the truck in December 2016 with just under 35,000 miles on it. I saved a good $8,000 to $9,000 compared to a new car. Do I see that as a great deal? Oh yes--Nissan trucks are made to last and I saved a lot more than I gave up by purchasing a late-model used pickup. The previous owners clearly maintained the vehicle well. Also, the built-in towing package is a plus as my wife and I--both in our 60s--are ready to trade tent-camping for the comforts of a trailer. The more I drive this truck, the more I like it. And while I would have preferred a gray-colored truck, the shiny black highlighted with chrome bumpers, sidesteps, etc., is definitely a "sexy" combination. I worried about going from Toyota to Nissan, but both companies make great vehicles. Like the old saying, "You pays your money and you takes your choice."

