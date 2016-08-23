Used 2016 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

2,553 listings
  • 2016 Nissan Frontier SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier SV

    62,966 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,900

    $4,508 Below Market
  • 2016 Nissan Frontier S in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier S

    28,281 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $13,900

    $3,906 Below Market
  • 2016 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X

    26,175 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,977

  • 2016 Nissan Frontier SV in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier SV

    75,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,600

    $1,507 Below Market
  • 2016 Nissan Frontier SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier SV

    148,221 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,500

    $2,302 Below Market
  • 2016 Nissan Frontier SV in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier SV

    65,727 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,000

  • 2016 Nissan Frontier SV in Gray
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier SV

    84,213 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,883

  • 2016 Nissan Frontier S in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier S

    4,335 miles
    Lemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,995

  • 2016 Nissan Frontier SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier SV

    65,492 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $17,949

    $1,982 Below Market
  • 2016 Nissan Frontier S in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier S

    55,006 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $13,990

    $2,295 Below Market
  • 2016 Nissan Frontier S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier S

    95,945 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $11,995

    $1,961 Below Market
  • 2016 Nissan Frontier SV in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier SV

    16,674 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,504

    $989 Below Market
  • 2016 Nissan Frontier SV in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier SV

    22,558 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,995

    $1,215 Below Market
  • 2016 Nissan Frontier S in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier S

    12,482 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,336

  • 2016 Nissan Frontier S in White
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier S

    74,430 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $1,185 Below Market
  • 2016 Nissan Frontier SV in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier SV

    16,724 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,998

  • 2016 Nissan Frontier S in Black
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier S

    39,048 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,591

    $961 Below Market
  • 2016 Nissan Frontier SV in Silver
    used

    2016 Nissan Frontier SV

    27,543 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $23,000

    $363 Below Market
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,553 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Frontier

Overall Consumer Rating
4.356 Reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (13%)
  • 1
    (4%)
I Love My Truck!
BJS,08/23/2016
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
I will be honest... Before I bought my Frontier I was dead set on a new Tacoma, even though I didn't really like the new body style. Way too much going on. However, I test drove one thinking that I could look past the "looks." Long story short, I did not like the truck. Plus there are so many complaints about the transmission shifting erratically. So I went across the street to the Nissan dealership and test drove the Frontier and fell in love with it. Really. I love the way it looks, drives and it was $10k less than a new Tacoma. I really like that all of the bugs have been worked out of the truck, because it hasn't had a major update in 10 years. Some will complain about the gas mileage, or that the interior feels cheap, or needs an update, etc.. I am happy with the gas mileage... I didn't buy a Prius. Its a truck and its a truck with a pretty stout engine for it's size. I am happy with the interior. It is simple, like a truck should be, yet it does have bluetooth and Sirius which are useful, without being over complicated. Anyway, I wish I could afford to buy two of them, because I really like this version of the Frontier and I am scared that Nissan will "over" update their next iteration of this truck. Don't do what I almost did and fall for the Tacoma hype and pay MSRP or over for a truck with documented automatic transmission problems.
