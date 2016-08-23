Used 2016 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

I will be honest... Before I bought my Frontier I was dead set on a new Tacoma, even though I didn't really like the new body style. Way too much going on. However, I test drove one thinking that I could look past the "looks." Long story short, I did not like the truck. Plus there are so many complaints about the transmission shifting erratically. So I went across the street to the Nissan dealership and test drove the Frontier and fell in love with it. Really. I love the way it looks, drives and it was $10k less than a new Tacoma. I really like that all of the bugs have been worked out of the truck, because it hasn't had a major update in 10 years. Some will complain about the gas mileage, or that the interior feels cheap, or needs an update, etc.. I am happy with the gas mileage... I didn't buy a Prius. Its a truck and its a truck with a pretty stout engine for it's size. I am happy with the interior. It is simple, like a truck should be, yet it does have bluetooth and Sirius which are useful, without being over complicated. Anyway, I wish I could afford to buy two of them, because I really like this version of the Frontier and I am scared that Nissan will "over" update their next iteration of this truck. Don't do what I almost did and fall for the Tacoma hype and pay MSRP or over for a truck with documented automatic transmission problems.

