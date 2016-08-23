Used 2016 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me
2,553 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 62,966 miles
$17,900$4,508 Below Market
- 28,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,900$3,906 Below Market
- 26,175 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,977
- 75,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,600$1,507 Below Market
- 148,221 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,500$2,302 Below Market
- 65,727 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,000
- 84,213 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,883
- 4,335 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,995
- 65,492 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,949$1,982 Below Market
- 55,006 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,990$2,295 Below Market
- 95,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,995$1,961 Below Market
- 16,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,504$989 Below Market
- 22,558 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,995$1,215 Below Market
- 12,482 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,336
- 74,430 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,995$1,185 Below Market
- 16,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,998
- 39,048 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,591$961 Below Market
- 27,543 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,000$363 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Frontier searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Frontier
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Frontier
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.356 Reviews
Report abuse
BJS,08/23/2016
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M)
I will be honest... Before I bought my Frontier I was dead set on a new Tacoma, even though I didn't really like the new body style. Way too much going on. However, I test drove one thinking that I could look past the "looks." Long story short, I did not like the truck. Plus there are so many complaints about the transmission shifting erratically. So I went across the street to the Nissan dealership and test drove the Frontier and fell in love with it. Really. I love the way it looks, drives and it was $10k less than a new Tacoma. I really like that all of the bugs have been worked out of the truck, because it hasn't had a major update in 10 years. Some will complain about the gas mileage, or that the interior feels cheap, or needs an update, etc.. I am happy with the gas mileage... I didn't buy a Prius. Its a truck and its a truck with a pretty stout engine for it's size. I am happy with the interior. It is simple, like a truck should be, yet it does have bluetooth and Sirius which are useful, without being over complicated. Anyway, I wish I could afford to buy two of them, because I really like this version of the Frontier and I am scared that Nissan will "over" update their next iteration of this truck. Don't do what I almost did and fall for the Tacoma hype and pay MSRP or over for a truck with documented automatic transmission problems.
Related Nissan Frontier info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2014
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan Kicks Marietta GA
- Used Nissan Armada Saint Petersburg FL
- Used Nissan Juke Arlington TX
- Used Nissan Armada New Orleans LA
- Used Nissan Xterra Long Beach CA
- Used Nissan Kicks Rockville MD
- Used Nissan Xterra Tempe AZ
- Used Nissan NV200 Plano TX
- Used Nissan Cube Reading PA
- Used Nissan Altima Frisco TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013 Katy TX
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013 San Diego CA
- Used Nissan Versa 2014 Ontario CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS