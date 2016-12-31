Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    78,510 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,995

    $4,415 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    48,476 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,900

    $7,214 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    39,754 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,999

    $2,849 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    47,242 miles
    Great Deal

    $21,750

    $3,719 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    39,250 miles
    Great Deal

    $24,598

    $1,865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    64,111 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,499

    $3,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    74,404 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,248

    $846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    40,399 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,995

    $1,525 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    12,661 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $33,488

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    76,214 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $13,863

    $463 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    9,362 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,717

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    12,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,349

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    73,913 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,399

    $1,642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    62,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,595

    $1,088 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    117,048 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $13,999

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado LT

    19,327 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck

    83,334 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 in Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Colorado Z71

    33,763 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $26,999

    $2,359 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,274 listings
First New Chevy
fozcat,12/31/2014
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Review updated 12/31/16 This truck replaced a Nissan Frontier. I don't need a full size truck, so sadly my alma matter, Ford, was out as they killed off the Ranger 3 years ago. I have had the truck a week and like it. We drove a 700 mile trip through the mountains and averaged 23.5 mpg going 70 mph with 4 people and bed full. The Nissan on the same trip averaged 19.3 mpg. Truck is very quiet and comfortable. The fit and finish inside and out are first rate. I have not used the 4X4 or towed yet, but with 7000 lbs capacity it should do well. Overall, after a week and 1000 miles, I would recommend it. I was going to wait on the diesel, but after comparing potential costs vs. return, the gas V-6 was the better buy. Update 12/31/2016 The bad - I have owned this truck 2 years now and 27K miles, and sadly it has not been reliable and I just can't recommend the Colorado. It has been in a Chevy dealer for warranty repairs for over 35 days of the 2 years of ownership. Problems include, OnStar Module, 4WD electronic transfer case replaced twice, hood vibrating at highway speeds replaced twice and still has minor vibration, poor paint quality on roof, engine spark knocking under light load, transmission has higher pitched hum at 50-60 mph and hard shifting under light load, heater completely went out, A/C went out twice, ignition had to be replaced do the key getting so hot you could not touch it, brakes squeaking when cold, and the most annoying, a clicking sound in the steering column that GM engineering has yet to come up with a fix for that is related to the airbag, not to mention multiple recalls. The bright spot has been the dealer support, Autosport Chevrolet in Hackettstown NJ. They have been very helpful through all these problems and kept in contact with GM engineering to resolve most of the issues and I can't say enough good things about them! The good - The reasons I purchased the truck have led me to want to try and keep it with the hopes that before the warranty period ends the issues will be resolved. It gets great mileage for a gas truck (been averaging 22.5 combined city/highway), its very comfortable, roomy and quiet. The infortainment and navigation are first rate. So if you decide to purchase a Colorado my recommendation is to buy the GM extended warranty. There are a lot of Colorado's on the road now and mine was one of the first ones produced, and the build quality was just not adequate, others have had good experiences with later production trucks.
