Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me

Review updated 12/31/16 This truck replaced a Nissan Frontier. I don't need a full size truck, so sadly my alma matter, Ford, was out as they killed off the Ranger 3 years ago. I have had the truck a week and like it. We drove a 700 mile trip through the mountains and averaged 23.5 mpg going 70 mph with 4 people and bed full. The Nissan on the same trip averaged 19.3 mpg. Truck is very quiet and comfortable. The fit and finish inside and out are first rate. I have not used the 4X4 or towed yet, but with 7000 lbs capacity it should do well. Overall, after a week and 1000 miles, I would recommend it. I was going to wait on the diesel, but after comparing potential costs vs. return, the gas V-6 was the better buy. Update 12/31/2016 The bad - I have owned this truck 2 years now and 27K miles, and sadly it has not been reliable and I just can't recommend the Colorado. It has been in a Chevy dealer for warranty repairs for over 35 days of the 2 years of ownership. Problems include, OnStar Module, 4WD electronic transfer case replaced twice, hood vibrating at highway speeds replaced twice and still has minor vibration, poor paint quality on roof, engine spark knocking under light load, transmission has higher pitched hum at 50-60 mph and hard shifting under light load, heater completely went out, A/C went out twice, ignition had to be replaced do the key getting so hot you could not touch it, brakes squeaking when cold, and the most annoying, a clicking sound in the steering column that GM engineering has yet to come up with a fix for that is related to the airbag, not to mention multiple recalls. The bright spot has been the dealer support, Autosport Chevrolet in Hackettstown NJ. They have been very helpful through all these problems and kept in contact with GM engineering to resolve most of the issues and I can't say enough good things about them! The good - The reasons I purchased the truck have led me to want to try and keep it with the hopes that before the warranty period ends the issues will be resolved. It gets great mileage for a gas truck (been averaging 22.5 combined city/highway), its very comfortable, roomy and quiet. The infortainment and navigation are first rate. So if you decide to purchase a Colorado my recommendation is to buy the GM extended warranty. There are a lot of Colorado's on the road now and mine was one of the first ones produced, and the build quality was just not adequate, others have had good experiences with later production trucks.

