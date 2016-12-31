Used 2015 Chevrolet Colorado for Sale Near Me
2,274 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 78,510 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,995$4,415 Below Market
- 48,476 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,900$7,214 Below Market
- 39,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,999$2,849 Below Market
- 47,242 miles
$21,750$3,719 Below Market
- 39,250 miles
$24,598$1,865 Below Market
- 64,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,499$3,073 Below Market
- 74,404 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,248$846 Below Market
- 40,399 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,995$1,525 Below Market
- 12,661 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$33,488
- 76,214 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,863$463 Below Market
- 9,362 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$31,717
- 12,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,349
- 73,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,399$1,642 Below Market
- 62,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,595$1,088 Below Market
- 117,048 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,999
- 19,327 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,995
- 83,334 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,995
- 33,763 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$26,999$2,359 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Colorado searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Colorado
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Colorado
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.753 Reviews
Report abuse
fozcat,12/31/2014
LT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Review updated 12/31/16 This truck replaced a Nissan Frontier. I don't need a full size truck, so sadly my alma matter, Ford, was out as they killed off the Ranger 3 years ago. I have had the truck a week and like it. We drove a 700 mile trip through the mountains and averaged 23.5 mpg going 70 mph with 4 people and bed full. The Nissan on the same trip averaged 19.3 mpg. Truck is very quiet and comfortable. The fit and finish inside and out are first rate. I have not used the 4X4 or towed yet, but with 7000 lbs capacity it should do well. Overall, after a week and 1000 miles, I would recommend it. I was going to wait on the diesel, but after comparing potential costs vs. return, the gas V-6 was the better buy. Update 12/31/2016 The bad - I have owned this truck 2 years now and 27K miles, and sadly it has not been reliable and I just can't recommend the Colorado. It has been in a Chevy dealer for warranty repairs for over 35 days of the 2 years of ownership. Problems include, OnStar Module, 4WD electronic transfer case replaced twice, hood vibrating at highway speeds replaced twice and still has minor vibration, poor paint quality on roof, engine spark knocking under light load, transmission has higher pitched hum at 50-60 mph and hard shifting under light load, heater completely went out, A/C went out twice, ignition had to be replaced do the key getting so hot you could not touch it, brakes squeaking when cold, and the most annoying, a clicking sound in the steering column that GM engineering has yet to come up with a fix for that is related to the airbag, not to mention multiple recalls. The bright spot has been the dealer support, Autosport Chevrolet in Hackettstown NJ. They have been very helpful through all these problems and kept in contact with GM engineering to resolve most of the issues and I can't say enough good things about them! The good - The reasons I purchased the truck have led me to want to try and keep it with the hopes that before the warranty period ends the issues will be resolved. It gets great mileage for a gas truck (been averaging 22.5 combined city/highway), its very comfortable, roomy and quiet. The infortainment and navigation are first rate. So if you decide to purchase a Colorado my recommendation is to buy the GM extended warranty. There are a lot of Colorado's on the road now and mine was one of the first ones produced, and the build quality was just not adequate, others have had good experiences with later production trucks.
Related Chevrolet Colorado info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Wilmington DE
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Erie PA
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Saint Paul MN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Salem OR
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Charlotte NC
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Green Bay WI
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport Raleigh NC
- Used Chevrolet SS Colorado Springs CO
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD Akron OH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2018 Brownsville TX
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2011 Stone Mountain GA
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2017 Bridgeport CT
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News