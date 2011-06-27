Vehicle overview

Fully redesigned for 2005, the Nissan Frontier is now one of the better midsize pickups available. Its current styling apes that of its bigger brother, the Nissan Titan, and it also shares a number of significant features, such as a factory-applied spray-in bedliner, a useful bed channel tie-down system and a fully boxed, all-steel frame that makes it tough enough for extreme off-road conditions.

The Nissan Frontier shares its suspension layout and many component designs with the Titan, including a double-wishbone front suspension and leaf spring rear suspension. The Frontier Crew Cab is identical in length to the extended-cab (King Cab) version, but a larger rear-seating area and forward-hinged rear doors make it a flexible vehicle for family use -- at the expense of some bed space. Interior storage space is also an important consideration when you're buying a pickup, and both the King and Crew Cab feature reconfigurable rear seats. Note that the Frontier is not available in a regular-cab version. In a sign that Nissan is serious about dominating the compact truck market, the Frontier's top engine is a 4.0-liter V6 with 265 horsepower and 284 pound-feet of torque.

With that kind of power onboard, the Frontier boasts a maximum tow rating of over 6,500 pounds, according to Nissan. A 2.5-liter DOHC inline four-cylinder engine is standard on the base Frontier King Cab model. Also offered are supplemental front-seat side-impact airbags and available supplemental curtain airbags for side-impact and rollover protection for front and rear outboard passengers. With a tough look, innovative features, big horsepower under the hood and a high level of all-terrain capability, the 2006 Nissan Frontier provides serious competition for the Dakota and Tacoma. This is good news for compact/midsize pickup buyers, who have plenty of worthy candidates to test-drive when it comes time to shop.