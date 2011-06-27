  1. Home
2006 Nissan Frontier Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine, roomy interior, innovative bed features, stout frame and advanced off-road systems provide excellent capability in the dirt.
  • No regular-cab body style available, too much hard plastic inside, choppy ride on pavement.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A rugged chassis, powerful drivetrain and well-thought-out features make the 2006 Nissan Frontier a leader in the midsize pickup pack.

Vehicle overview

Fully redesigned for 2005, the Nissan Frontier is now one of the better midsize pickups available. Its current styling apes that of its bigger brother, the Nissan Titan, and it also shares a number of significant features, such as a factory-applied spray-in bedliner, a useful bed channel tie-down system and a fully boxed, all-steel frame that makes it tough enough for extreme off-road conditions.

The Nissan Frontier shares its suspension layout and many component designs with the Titan, including a double-wishbone front suspension and leaf spring rear suspension. The Frontier Crew Cab is identical in length to the extended-cab (King Cab) version, but a larger rear-seating area and forward-hinged rear doors make it a flexible vehicle for family use -- at the expense of some bed space. Interior storage space is also an important consideration when you're buying a pickup, and both the King and Crew Cab feature reconfigurable rear seats. Note that the Frontier is not available in a regular-cab version. In a sign that Nissan is serious about dominating the compact truck market, the Frontier's top engine is a 4.0-liter V6 with 265 horsepower and 284 pound-feet of torque.

With that kind of power onboard, the Frontier boasts a maximum tow rating of over 6,500 pounds, according to Nissan. A 2.5-liter DOHC inline four-cylinder engine is standard on the base Frontier King Cab model. Also offered are supplemental front-seat side-impact airbags and available supplemental curtain airbags for side-impact and rollover protection for front and rear outboard passengers. With a tough look, innovative features, big horsepower under the hood and a high level of all-terrain capability, the 2006 Nissan Frontier provides serious competition for the Dakota and Tacoma. This is good news for compact/midsize pickup buyers, who have plenty of worthy candidates to test-drive when it comes time to shop.

2006 Nissan Frontier models

The Nissan Frontier comes in two body styles -- extended cab (known as King Cab) and crew cab. The King Cab has fold-up jump seats and reverse-opening doors, while the Crew Cab has a larger cabin with fully usable rear-seat accommodations (that also fold up) and conventional rear doors that offer easier access to those seats. Available trim levels include XE, SE, LE and NISMO; all can be had with two- or four-wheel drive, except the XE which is 2WD only. The XE comes with only the basics, including cloth front bucket seats and 15-inch wheels. The SE adds more features, including 16-inch wheels, air conditioning and a CD stereo, while the LE includes 17-inch alloys, keyless entry, cruise control and power windows, locks and mirrors. The NISMO trim, with its special suspension and tires, is for those people who plan to do serious off-roading with their Frontier. A leather upholstery package with power front seats is available on the LE, and a premium Rockford Fosgate with an in-dash six-CD changer is optional for LE and NISMO.

2006 Highlights

There are only minor changes to this Nissan truck for 2006. A power package with keyless entry, cruise control and power windows, locks and mirrors is available for the King Cab XE, and NISMO and LE models now have chrome accents on the gauge cluster and air vents. Additionally, manual transmission-equipped NISMO models have a new shift knob for 2006.

Performance & mpg

The XE comes with a 2.5-liter DOHC inline four-cylinder engine rated for 154 hp and 173 lb-ft of torque; it can be paired with a five-speed manual or five-speed automatic transmission. All other models come with a 4.0-liter V6, which produces 265 hp and 284 lb-ft of torque. Transmission choices on the V6 include a six-speed manual and a five-speed automatic. Towing capacity is 6,500 pounds.

Safety

Four-wheel disc antilock brakes with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution are standard on all Nissan Frontier models. Optional are front-seat side-impact airbags and curtain airbags that provide side-impact and rollover protection for front and rear outboard passengers. In NHTSA crash testing, the Frontier earned four out of five stars for driver and front passenger in frontal impacts. In side-impact crash tests, it received five stars for both front- and rear-seat occupants.

Driving

Step on the V6's throttle in this Nissan truck and you get instant results, thanks to plenty of low-end torque and well-tuned transmissions. Ride quality is a bit choppy, though the steering is tight and communicative for a compact truck. Advanced off-road systems like downhill assist control and hill start assist make off-road models capable performers in the rough stuff.

Interior

The roomy cabin offers straightforward controls, comfortable front seats and an attractive design, though excessive use of hard plastic detracts from the overall look. The 2006 Nissan Frontier offers a utility bed package that includes a factory-applied spray-in bedliner and the "Utili-track" tie-down system. The tie-down system provides extra cargo hauling flexibility through the use of five special "C" cross-section rails mounted in the bed (two channels in the bed floor, and one each on the bed side rails and the bed header panel). Removable utility cleats slide into the channels to provide a wide range of attachment points for securing cargo. In addition to the tie-down cleats, a full range of accessories are offered for use with the channel system, including bed dividers, sliding cargo trays, modular storage units and bike racks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Nissan Frontier.

Most helpful consumer reviews

2006 Nissan Frontier
aolaniesene,02/08/2011
We purchased a Nissan because we believed in it's superior quality. We believed that we would have a truck that would easily last us 10 years. However, after just 4 years - and almost nearing to paying off this truck's loan - we experienced what other forums show is a common manufacturer defect. At high mileages, Frontiers may experience a break in its radiator, causing coolant to mix in with transmission liquid. Even though we have been excellent Nissan clients, bringing in our Nissan for regular servicing to ensure it lasts long...we've been hit by this defect. So, the non-reward for taking care of our truck is having recently paid approx. $6k..
LE Crew Cab Rocks!
D,12/16/2005
Traded My 01 Tacoma. Had a great experience so I decided to buy another one. After testing driving both vehicles I found the Frontier was better equipped for my needs. The Frontier has a great ride. Stiff but very stable. I don't feel the bounciness on the highway as the Tacoma did on my test drive. The transmission shifts are quick and precise. Comfort is great. Albeit the Tacoma scored better with their back seat. Price was the biggest deciding factor. The SR5 Tacoma costs almost $1500 more than my LE Crew Cab. The LE has far more options. I think the Frontier is a great bargain for what you get.
Avoid NISSAN!
cghoffpauir,10/25/2012
In May of 2012 the radiator failed on this truck and we had it replaced at the cost of $1000.00. My son drove this truck for three months after the radiator repair and then the transmission failed. We had it towed to the dealership and were told that the repair cost was going to be $7,300.00. We did some research and called about six or seven transmission shops in town and found one that could do the repairs for $4,500.00. So we had the truck towed to a new shop. The shop owner is very familiar with the defect and knows exactly what to do to repair it.
Mixed Feelings
kevymckev,02/02/2013
I have been the sole owner of my 06' SE Frontier since it rolled off the lot in July of 06'. The truck had a great V6 power & solid comfort and excellent affordability.My opinion changes after a serious accident with this truck. The key benefit was how well this truck absorbed a major collision. The truck immediatly lowered and reduced the impact i felt..preventing serious injury on my part. I love this truck for that.I have lost 100 miles to the tank of gas. Pre-Accident i was getting 350 miles per tank. Now i only get a meager 250. The power of my V6 has been reduced drastically.I have also replaced the battery 4 times with this truck. Only 100,000 miles on it.This truck had potential
See all 169 reviews of the 2006 Nissan Frontier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
265 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2006 Nissan Frontier Overview

The Used 2006 Nissan Frontier is offered in the following submodels: Frontier Crew Cab, Frontier King Cab. Available styles include SE 4dr King Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Nismo 4dr King Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Nismo 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Nismo 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), LE 4dr King Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SE 4dr King Cab SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), and Nismo 4dr King Cab 4WD SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M).

