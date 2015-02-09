Used 2001 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

2,553 listings
Frontier Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,553 listings
  • 2001 Nissan Frontier XE in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Nissan Frontier XE

    96,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Frontier SE-V6 in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Nissan Frontier SE-V6

    187,589 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,864

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Frontier SC-V6 in Yellow
    used

    2001 Nissan Frontier SC-V6

    131,010 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,898

    Details
  • 2001 Nissan Frontier SE-V6
    used

    2001 Nissan Frontier SE-V6

    312,114 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Frontier SE
    used

    2000 Nissan Frontier SE

    108,223 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier XE in White
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier XE

    121,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,450

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Frontier XE Desert Runner
    used

    2000 Nissan Frontier XE Desert Runner

    109,503 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Frontier XE
    used

    2000 Nissan Frontier XE

    160,325 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Frontier XE V6
    used

    2000 Nissan Frontier XE V6

    78,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,000

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 in Silver
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6

    210,851 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,950

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier

    199,485 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 in Light Green
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6

    148,119 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,488

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 in Yellow
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6

    164,719 miles
    1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,488

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Frontier XE
    used

    2000 Nissan Frontier XE

    77,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,888

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier SE-V6 in Silver
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier SE-V6

    147,773 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier XE in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier XE

    119,682 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,950

    Details
  • 2000 Nissan Frontier SE
    used

    2000 Nissan Frontier SE

    124,246 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,990

    Details
  • 2002 Nissan Frontier XE in White
    used

    2002 Nissan Frontier XE

    214,235 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,999

    Details

Been an outstanding truck
Dg,09/02/2015
4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M)
First off I don't write reviews, but i thought I would make an exception. I bought my 2001 ad crew cab used in 2003 with about 30k on the clock. I have it a 3 inch lift and a few other mods, fast forward to 2015 and I still have the truck, 190k now and it still gets compliments and it still runs great. I would not hesitate to drive it anywhere, in fact I still use it to go on road trips across multiple states some times towing a travel trailer, it has held up well. I thought I would write this review because I've seen people say "I'll never buy a Nissan again" "my toyota never had problems" and that may be true, however I also have a 1990 hardbody that I bought used in 97 and it now is approaching the 300k Mark and other than 2 clutches and a timing chain, it's still running great, and i also have two very good friends who both have toyotas, both with 22re and both didn't make it very far past 145k before a rebuild was in order, now I'm not digging toyota, I believe they make good vehicles, and quite honestly ,that's what I originally wanted to buy, but I am far happier with my nissans. They have been super reliable, you will usually see the reviews of people who think they have been wronged somehow, and things do happen, but I have owned 4 kids and and they are very reliable. Love my frontier, it's been my daily driver for 12 years,and just now the leather seat is starting to wear out, supercharger is still original. It does not leak or burn anything, the gas mileage would be my only complaint. I average 15mpg but I also have larger tires...can't say enough good things about the truck
