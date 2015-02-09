Used 2001 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me
2,553 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 96,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 187,589 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,864
- 131,010 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,898
- 312,114 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995
- 108,223 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,950
- 121,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,450
- 109,503 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,988
- 160,325 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,999
- 78,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,000
- 210,851 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,950
- 199,485 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998
- 148,119 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,488
- 164,719 miles1 Accident, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$5,488
- 77,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,888
- 147,773 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 119,682 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,950
- 124,246 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,990
- 214,235 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Frontier searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Frontier
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Frontier
Write a reviewSee all 91 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.291 Reviews
Report abuse
Dg,09/02/2015
4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M)
First off I don't write reviews, but i thought I would make an exception. I bought my 2001 ad crew cab used in 2003 with about 30k on the clock. I have it a 3 inch lift and a few other mods, fast forward to 2015 and I still have the truck, 190k now and it still gets compliments and it still runs great. I would not hesitate to drive it anywhere, in fact I still use it to go on road trips across multiple states some times towing a travel trailer, it has held up well. I thought I would write this review because I've seen people say "I'll never buy a Nissan again" "my toyota never had problems" and that may be true, however I also have a 1990 hardbody that I bought used in 97 and it now is approaching the 300k Mark and other than 2 clutches and a timing chain, it's still running great, and i also have two very good friends who both have toyotas, both with 22re and both didn't make it very far past 145k before a rebuild was in order, now I'm not digging toyota, I believe they make good vehicles, and quite honestly ,that's what I originally wanted to buy, but I am far happier with my nissans. They have been super reliable, you will usually see the reviews of people who think they have been wronged somehow, and things do happen, but I have owned 4 kids and and they are very reliable. Love my frontier, it's been my daily driver for 12 years,and just now the leather seat is starting to wear out, supercharger is still original. It does not leak or burn anything, the gas mileage would be my only complaint. I average 15mpg but I also have larger tires...can't say enough good things about the truck
Related Nissan Frontier info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2016
- Used Cadillac CT6 2018
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2013
- Used Kia Sorento 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris 2018
- Used Ford Taurus 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2017
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2017
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Irving TX
- Used Nissan Armada Baltimore MD
- Used Nissan GT-R Jersey City NJ
- Used Nissan Altima Athens GA
- Used Nissan Xterra Naples FL
- Used Nissan Armada Bridgeport CT
- Used Nissan Armada Chandler AZ
- Used Nissan Xterra Frisco TX
- Used Nissan Quest Long Island City NY
- Used Nissan Altima Nashua NH
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan Armada 2013 Philadelphia PA
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015 Santa Rosa CA
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018 South Portland ME
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 4C
- 2020 Palisade
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 G80
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2019
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe News
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback