What is the Frontier?

The Nissan Frontier is a midsize pickup truck that has been offered in extended-cab and four-door crew-cab body styles. After 15 years on the road with few changes, the Frontier finally received an update in 2020 with a new 310-horsepower V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission. But if shoppers can wait a little while longer, a far more substantial overhaul is due in the form of the redesigned 2022 Nissan Frontier.

To say the current model is behind the times is an understatement. Everything excluding the modern powertrain is a throwback to a completely different automotive landscape — one where driving aids and infotainment systems were the ramblings of off-kilter science fiction writers. Its old-school feel lends it a certain kind of charm, and the low base price is attractive. But the Frontier is handily outclassed by all of its direct rivals, so a full redesign really can't come soon enough.