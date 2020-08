Used 2013 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland

CARFAX One-Owner. Glacier White 2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 DOHC 4WD. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.3, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.7, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): three 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.13, Locking differential: rear, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Tailgate: removable, Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: power, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill descent control, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, pre-wired for phone, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: painted alloy, Tow hooks: front, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Pickup sliding rear window: manual, Power windows, Rear privacy glass

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6AD0CW5DN753733

Stock: IAD5841

Certified Pre-Owned: No