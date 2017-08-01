Used 2013 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me
- 89,789 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,995$1,265 Below Market
South Easton Motor Sales - South Easton / Massachusetts
SOUTH EASTON MOTOR SALES IS OPEN FOR ONLINE SALES! SEMSCARS.NET - PHONE: 508-238-1077 - TEXT: 508-717-8999 - ASK ABOUT OUR NO HASSLE, LOW INTEREST, FIRST TIME BUYER'S PROGRAM. PRICED BELOW MARKET AVERAGE -S PACKAGE! CREW CAB! 5-PASSENGER, AUTOMATIC, 6CYL, A/C, ALLOY WHEELS, TILT STEERING, CRUISE CONTROL, PRIVACY GLASS AND MUCH MORE! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FINANCING AVAILABLE. FIRST TIME BUYER PROGRAMS AVAILABLE. CALL OR E-MAIL FOR DETAILS. WE HAVE OVER 50 4X4'S IN STOCK! OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES AND IT SHOWS! OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK! SINCE 1947!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER3DN719250
Stock: 17839
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 113,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,091$1,040 Below Market
IAD Auto - Landover / Maryland
CARFAX One-Owner. Glacier White 2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 DOHC 4WD. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 4, ABS: 4-wheel, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.7, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 11.3, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.7, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): three 12V, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt, Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks, Vanity mirrors: dual, 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo, 4WD type: part time, Axle ratio: 3.13, Locking differential: rear, Door handle color: black, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Pickup bed light, Rear bumper color: chrome, Tailgate: removable, Clock, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: power, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: 4, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat folding: folds flat, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: folds up, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer, Power door locks, Hill descent control, Hill holder control, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: leaf, Rear suspension classification: solid live axle, Rear suspension type: multi-leaf, pre-wired for phone, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: underbody, Spare tire size: full-size non-matching, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheels: painted alloy, Tow hooks: front, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Pickup sliding rear window: manual, Power windows, Rear privacy glass
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0CW5DN753733
Stock: IAD5841
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,031 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,750$1,436 Below Market
Your Deal Automotive (Pens) - Pensacola / Florida
steering wheel audio controls|Bed rail caps|Black pwr outside mirrors|Body-color front bumper|Cargo lamp|Child safety rear door locks|Chrome door handles|Chrome front grille|Chrome rear bumper|Cloth seating surfaces|Coat hook|Detachable tailgate w/lock|Dome light|Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/occupant sensor|Driver info center|Driver/front passenger assist grips|Dual front/rear cup holders|Dual glove box w/lower lockable glove box|Dual overhead map lights|Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors|Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)|Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4-wheel drive w/low range|Engine immobilizer system|Fold-flat passenger seat|Front center console armrest w/storage|Front independent suspension w/stabilizer bar|Front seat belts w/pretensioners
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV6DN745340
Stock: 8160
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,844 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,985
Payne Mitsubishi - Mission / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER2DN759223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,941 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$13,691$802 Below Market
Ferman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram at Cypress Creek - Lutz / Florida
** FERMAN OF WESLEY CHAPEL PRE-OWNED SPECIAL ** Carfax Certified, Alloys, Super Black Frontier SV 4WD / 4X4 4.0L V6 DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Local Trade, Well Maintained, Carfax Service Records Available, Ferman of Wesley Chapel where you get ALL the information you need to make a well-informed decision! ** Vehicles are Sold AS-IS, including ALL Mechanical and Cosmetic Defects. ** AS-IS Safety Inspection Only ** At Ferman of Wesley Chapel, we have devoted ourselves to helping and serving our guests to the best of our ability. We believe the cars we offer are the highest quality and ideal for your life needs. Whether it's for the purchase of a New or Pre-owned vehicle, help with Financing, Certified Servicing of your vehicle, or use of our Body Shop and Collision Center we give 100% effort to you as we would hope to receive for ourselves. Ferman of Wesley Chapel where your treated as a guest and family. Located at 24314 State Road 54 Lutz, FL 33559.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV7DN760204
Stock: CD14984D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 29,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,990$1,264 Below Market
BMW of Alexandria - Alexandria / Virginia
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 29,785! Brilliant Silver exterior and Graphite interior, SV trim. Satellite Radio, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Bluetooth, Tow Hitch, [K02] SV VALUE TRUCK PKG, Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner.KEY FEATURES INCLUDE4x4, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. Nissan SV with Brilliant Silver exterior and Graphite interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 261 HP at 5600 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESSV VALUE TRUCK PKG rearview camera, rear parking aid, dual-zone auto temp control, (6) speakers, auto-dimming mirror w/compass/temp, spray-in bedliner, Utili-Track system w/(4) adjustable tie cleats, fog lamps, vehicle security system, in-cabin microfilter, floor mats, sliding bed extender, trailer hitch.EXPERTS REPORTKBB.com explains "The Frontier makes a great alternative to a full-size truck. It is ideal for hauling everything from mulch to motorbikes, and feels solid on road or off.".SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0CW0DN712930
Stock: N712930A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 75,525 miles
$17,105
Salem Ford - Salem / New Hampshire
Brilliant Silver Metallic 2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 DOHC ***PLEASE CALL 603-898-9766***, 4WD.At Salem Ford, you win! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17254 miles below market average!We make the car buying process very simple by displaying the lowest price on the window. We price our vehicles more aggressively than anyone else in the area. For that reason, we're proud to display it on every vehicle's window. We believe there is more to buying a vehicle than worrying about the price. For that reason, Key Auto has simplified that process for our customers. When we price a vehicle, we take the following into consideration: 1) market conditions, 2) what the area dealers are selling them for, 3) Kelly Blue Book* retail. This way, when you leave a Key Auto Dealership, you're confident you've received the absolute best deal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV4DN749340
Stock: F20542B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 99,050 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,695
Gulf Freeway DriveTime - Houston / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV0DN757743
Stock: 1380055611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,308 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,000$1,107 Below Market
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
Thank you for your interest in one of Apollo Auto Sales 's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2013 Nissan Frontier S with 95,278mi. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. More information about the 2013 Nissan Frontier: The Nissan Frontier is one of the lowest-priced pickups available; and with the discontinuation of the Ford Ranger for 2012, it's also one of the few compact trucks available at any price. Four-cylinder Frontier models fill most needs for a basic truck--provided it's only light-duty tasks such as hauling firewood or appliances--while V6 models are the way to go for those with serious towing in mind. In any of its variants, the Frontier is more maneuverable and easier to park than full-size pickups, while Crew Cab models have enough space for four adults. Compared to other small trucks the Frontier line still offers some innovative storage features, such as removable rear-seat storage boxes and the Utili-Track adjustable tie-down system. Off-road purists will also like the complete set of go-anywhere equipment and interior comforts in the PRO-4X models, while in general, the Frontier can handle heavier-duty tasks than some other compact trucks because of its shared frame and structure with the larger Titan. Strengths of this model include fuel-saving 4-cylinder base model, affordability, very capable V6, innovative storage solutions, and Maneuverability Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER5DN718519
Stock: 139066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 31,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,998
CarMax Greenville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Greenville / South Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in SC, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER1DN759553
Stock: 19182823
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 157,310 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,991
Brown Brothers Automotive - Mesa / Arizona
Our great looking 2013 Nissan Frontier SV Crew Cab 4X4 is shown proudly in Brilliant Silver. Powered by a 4.0 Liter V6 that provides 261hp tethered to a 5 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts in acceleration. This Four Wheel Drive offers near 20mpg on the highway while showing off upgraded wheels, locking tailgate, cargo bed light, and chrome rear bumper tell you this truck means business. The SV interior was designed to last with comfortable seating front and back plus rear doors that open wide to give you a large opening for loading cargo. Once inside, you'll find two 12V power outlets, second-row under-seat storage, and a fold-flat front passenger seat plus power goodies and an impressive audio system. Safety is a priority at Nissan, you'll find six airbags ABS and vehicle dynamic control are standard. You work hard so now is the time to buy a Frontier that works even harder for you. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV8DN714087
Stock: BB6181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 95,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,790
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Leather, Bluetooth, Carfax Certified, 1 Owner!, NONSmoker, Towing Package, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, Service Records Available, Multifunction Steering Wheel.2013 Nissan Frontier SL Super Black 4.0L V6 DOHC RWD** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER6DN733935
Stock: DN733935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 109,927 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,397
Advantage Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Mount Dora / Florida
This Frontier is equipped with features such as ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Clean CARFAX. Call Advantage CDJR and ask for Janene Black for your extra end of the month discount! 352-735-3777. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Super Black 2013 Nissan Frontier SV 4.0L V6 DOHC RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER4DN723789
Stock: 20T570G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 143,328 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,059
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2013 Nissan Frontier SL Brilliant Silver Metallic Clean CARFAX. Frontier SL, 4D Crew Cab, 4.0L V6 DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Brilliant Silver Metallic, Steel. To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EVXDN746992
Stock: 746992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 145,980 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,339
Wells Auto Group - Mckinney / Texas
2013 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4WD. Most of our vehicles also pre-qualify for up to a 100,000 mile extended warranty and low finance rates with approved credit. Please complete the online credit application on our website at www.WellsAutoGroup.com for pre-approval. Come by our hassle-free Dealership, conveniently located at 800 N CENTRAL EXPY. MCKINNEY, TX . We take pride in our one of a kind car buying experience come see us today. Airport pickup avail. 214-575-9800 ! SE HABLA ESPAn OL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV9DN716513
Stock: DN716513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 93,315 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a $2500.down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV3DN719875
Stock: 719875
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,688 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,998
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
steering wheel audio controls|Bed rail caps|Black pwr outside mirrors|Body-color front bumper|Cargo lamp|Child safety rear door locks|Chrome Door Handles|Chrome front grille|Chrome rear bumper|Cloth seating surfaces|Coat hook|Detachable tailgate w/lock|Dome light|Driver & front passenger dual-stage airbags w/occupant sensor|Driver info center|Driver/front passenger assist grips|Dual front/rear cup holders|Dual glove box w/lower lockable glove box|Dual overhead map lights|Dual sunvisors w/vanity mirrors|Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)|Electronic shift-on-the-fly 4-wheel drive w/low range|Engine immobilizer system|Fold-flat passenger seat|Front center console armrest w/storage|Front independent suspension w/stabilizer bar|Front seat belts w/pretensioners
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV with Towing Hitch, USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV7DN732113
Stock: 2113
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,583 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,398
Commonwealth Nissan - Lawrence / Massachusetts
THIS CAR IS NOT CM CERTIFIED, BUT IT HAS RECEIVED THE 162 POINT INSPECTION AND FULL RECONDITIONING., BOTH SETS OF KEYS, CARFAX SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, CARFAX WELL MAINTAINED SERVICES, CARFAX -NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, 30,000 MILE FACTORY MAINTENANCE SERVICE COMPLETED, OIL CHANGE AND FILTER REPLACED, CABIN FILTER REPLACED, ROTATED TIRES, NEW WIPERS, AIR FILTER REPLACED, *TIRES - NEW!*, ** BATTERY - NEW! **, 4 WHEEL ALIGNMENT, COOLANT SYSTEM SERVICE, * BRAKE FLUID FLUSH *, ** DIFFERENTIAL SERVICE COMPLETE, 4 WHEEL DRIVE SERVICE COMPLETE, TRANSMISSION SERVICE, DRIVE BELTS REPLACED, ** 4 WHEEL DRIVE **, * BLUETOOTH *, BACK UP CAMERA, ALLOY WHEELS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ANTI LOCK BRAKES ABS, TRACTION CONTROL, CRUISE CONTROL, 4WD, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Clean CARFAX.We want you to be confident in your purchase. For that reason, our aim is to make every vehicle close to new as possible. While maintaining a price that is not just competitive, but among the lowest in the market. Manufacturer report's prove we spend on average, 2.5 times as much on our used car reconditioning than our competitive dealers. This equates to an average of over $2000 per pre-owned vehicle retailed.Black 2013 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 DOHCFind us fast, at SHOPUSLAST.COM or 978-687-3000.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV8DN741306
Stock: H19544A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
