Consumer Rating
(87)
2000 Nissan Frontier Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful engines, good ergonomics, spacious interiors. Four-door Crew Cab is an industry first.
  • No V6 in Regular Cab models, frumpy styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

New crew cab body style adds functionality to Nissan's tame compact pickup.

Vehicle overview

Nissan has been selling trucks in this country for more than 40 years. In 1998, they decided to redesign the pickup and for the first time ever, gave it a name: the Frontier. Today, Frontiers range from the entry-level, two-wheel-drive XE Regular Cab to the top-of-the-line, four-wheel-drive Crew Cab SE V6. There are 11 Frontier models available for 2000, including the new Desert Runner King Cab and Frontier Crew Cab.

The Desert Runner is a two-wheel-drive V6 King Cab pickup truck, and Nissan expects to sell it to "style-conscious buyers who do occasional off-roading." Built on the four-wheel-drive Frontier chassis, the Desert Runner offers the same rigidity, ride height, ground clearance and rugged looks as the 4WD pickups, but at a lesser price. Available in XE or SE trim levels, the Desert Runner comes equipped with a full-size spare tire, extended passenger compartment with dual jump seats, large fender flares with mud guards and special badging. Weighing 500 pounds less than the 4WD pickup and powered by Nissan's 170-horsepower, 3.3-liter V6 engine, the Desert Runner makes 200 foot-pounds of torque at 1,500 rpm. The truck can be had with a five-speed manual transmission, which can tow 3,500 pounds, or a four-speed automatic transmission, which can tow 5,000 pounds.

For 2000, Nissan Crew Cab buyers will be among the first in the U.S. to own a pickup with four full-sized, forward-hinged doors. The four-door configuration allows five passengers to climb aboard easily. The Crew Cab's bed is about 18 inches shorter than the standard Frontier, but an optional bed extender is available. Built on the same chassis as the Desert Runner, the Crew Cab is also powered by the 3.3-liter V6 and comes as a two- or four-wheel-drive model. The 4WD Crew Cab features automatic locking hubs, a shift-on-the-fly feature and an optional limited-slip differential. Standard equipment includes ABS, air conditioning, rear privacy glass, AM/FM/cassette stereo and heavy-duty skid plates. A tubular-style roof rack that can be fitted to carry skis, mountain bikes, kayaks or luggage is optional.

Other Frontiers are available in a multitude of configurations: Regular Cab or Extended King Cab in basic XE or uplevel SE trim powered by either a 143-horsepower, 2.4-liter inline four or the aforementioned 3.3-liter V6 (the latter available in King Cab only). A five-speed manual and four-speed automatic are the transmission choices, and all Frontiers (except Desert Runner) can be selected with two- or four-wheel drive. Four-wheel-drive systems are of the shift-on-the-fly variety on V6 Frontiers, allowing the driver to select it at speeds up to 50 mph.

Inside, the Frontier has a user-friendly, if somewhat dated-looking, control layout. Seats are reasonably comfortable for front passengers, but only children or pets will want to ride in the rear section of the King Cab. Surprisingly, Nissan has not seen fit to offer a third or fourth door on the King Cab, and making use of the rear quarters a pain in the butt, at best.

With a relatively tame on-road ride, credible off-road credentials and the deepest cargo bed in the class, the 2000 Frontier promises comfort, utility and a model to suit nearly any pickup buyer's needs. And now, you can use all four doors to crawl inside.

2000 Highlights

Nissan's pickup line expands to 11 models, including the new Desert Runner and a four-door Frontier Crew Cab.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Nissan Frontier.

5(48%)
4(45%)
3(4%)
2(1%)
1(2%)
4.4
87 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

nissan frontier
dfmcarlson,05/28/2011
My dads 2000 nissan frontier 4x4 4 cyl manual has been the most reliable truck, he bought it new it has 260,000 miles everything in the truck is still all original has never been touched, same water pump,same thermostat,same clutch and pressure plate you name it its still all there. except for a cracked exhaust manifold i just replace a couple days ago. its been beat up bad its been threw water up to the hood waters coming in the truck but does not burn any oil at all for almost 300,000 miles no truck could ever last and have been beat up as this one has.
2000 Nissan Desert Runner
2000 Nissan Frontier,05/09/2010
Bought this truck used in 2001, it had 36,000 on it. Paid $10,500. It's been a great truck very reliable I currently have 165,000 miles on it and runs great. Fuel economy not so good 17-18 mpg. Tires last a long time with no alignment needed, just rotate and balance. I've used Amsoil Synthetics in it for years and change the oil every 15,000 miles. I use it as a service truck in my business and it's been a good work horse.
Very Solid Crewcab 4x4 Mountain Truck!
peijae,03/27/2014
I am person that has had over 35 cars since the age of 16, partially from hobby and partly for experience. The best vehicle I had owned was the 2008 Tacoma, but had to get out of heavy payments and let it go. Since then I always wished from at least a small truck bed after a few SUVs. Living in the mountains of Colorado, I need plenty of power, decent fuel economy, passenger room and real 4x4 utility. Not the easiest combo to find. I ended up getting a Frontier and it is truly one excellent mountain truck. Lifted, built, 33's, 5 speed, headers and intake: Excellent power up and down hills, 15-22 mpg, and very capable off road. I like it as much as my old 2008 Toyota Tacoma. A 200k keeper.
2000 Crew cab XE, automatic
spy77,02/06/2011
I use to be a Chevy guy, but Nissan knows how to build cars and trucks. Being my third Nissan, the Frontier is a overall really good truck. The V6 engine could use a little more power, but it gets the job done. It's now at 98,000 miles and still runs like new. I did have to replace the exhaust manifolds due to cracks, and the battery died after the 6th year. I do all the repairs myself, so it hasn't cost me much. I am now planning on replacing the timing belt, water pump and hoses. I have already replaced the O2's plugs, wires, cap and rotor along with the drive belts, since I am a strong believer in preventive maintenance. Truck has proven to be highly reliable and still performs like new.
See all 87 reviews of the 2000 Nissan Frontier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2000 Nissan Frontier features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

More about the 2000 Nissan Frontier

Used 2000 Nissan Frontier Overview

The Used 2000 Nissan Frontier is offered in the following submodels: Frontier Crew Cab, Frontier Regular Cab, Frontier Extended Cab. Available styles include XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE Desert Runner 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE Desert Runner 2dr Extended Cab SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), and SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Nissan Frontier?

Price comparisons for Used 2000 Nissan Frontier trim styles:

  • The Used 2000 Nissan Frontier SE is priced between $4,995 and$4,995 with odometer readings between 174694 and174694 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Nissan Frontiers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Nissan Frontier for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2000 Frontiers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,995 and mileage as low as 174694 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Nissan Frontier.

Can't find a used 2000 Nissan Frontiers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Frontier for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,930.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $10,421.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Frontier for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $12,941.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,603.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Nissan Frontier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

