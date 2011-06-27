Vehicle overview

Americans love their pickups. This is a nation in which for decades, the best-selling vehicle has been a truck. Though the market has long been dominated by domestics, foreign nameplates have made inroads, turning out quality products that have justly won fans. One of these quality products is the Nissan Frontier.

The 2007 Nissan Frontier is cut from the same cloth as its larger sibling, the Nissan Titan. It shares that truck's beefy lines and pugnacious stance, as well as its suite of well-thought-out features. The Frontier offers a useful bed channel tie-down system, factory-applied spray-in bedliner and a fully boxed frame that's tough enough to handle a steady diet of rocks and gravel.

Buyers of this midsize Nissan pickup may choose between extended cab (known as King Cab) and crew cab configurations. A regular-cab version of the Frontier is not available. Frontier Crew Cabs are the same length as their King Cab counterparts, but they offer greater utility via a more spacious backseat and forward-hinged rear doors. All this comes at the expense of some bed space; however for 2007, SE and LE Crew Cabs are available in long-bed configuration, with a 6-foot, 1-inch bed that's more than a foot longer than the standard crew cab bed. All Frontiers offer split-folding rear seats that fold into an upright position, making it easy to transport cargo in the cabin. The pickup's interior is comfortable, but there's a bit more hard plastic than we'd expect from a truck in this price range.

We generally recommend that buyers opt for this Nissan's top engine -- a 4.0-liter V6 with 261 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque, as it provides ample torque underfoot in any situation. The brawny drivetrain also allows the pickup truck to haul up to 6,300 pounds when equipped with the towing package.

With smart features, abundant power and a rugged disposition, the V6-equipped Nissan Frontier ranks at the top of its class. Still, if you're shopping for a small truck, you'd be remiss not to try the Frontier's chief rival, the Toyota Tacoma. The Toyota isn't as forgiving to drive on pavement and its cabin isn't as functional or comfortable, but it's a bit quicker than the Frontier (because of its lower curb weight) and has higher-quality interior materials. Although the 2007 Nissan Frontier is our first choice for a midsize pickup, there's no going wrong with either of these excellent trucks.