Vehicle overview

A compact pickup truck should be a versatile creature, in its element whether it's journeying through the Alaskan frontier or simply taking some friends out to the Frontier Steakhouse. Hauling, off-roading and around-town commuting should all be a part of its résumé. While there aren't many trucks in this segment, the 2010 Nissan Frontier is one of the two most qualified candidates.

As the Frontier is available in numerous body styles and combinations, it should be easy to find one that fits your needs. From the basic four-cylinder work truck to the luxury-lined LE and off-road-champ PRO-4X, the Frontier is capable of catering to a variety of different budgets and equipment preferences. True, many trucks also have this sort of variety. But it's the Frontier's solid build quality, potent engines, straightforward controls and relatively nimble around-town handling that help set it apart.

Pitted against the Chevy Colorado, Dodge Dakota and Ford Ranger (and their respective twin trucks), the 2010 Nissan Frontier emerges the clear victor despite its package-heavy options structure and cramped Crew Cab backseat. The only rival that should really give you pause would be the highly desirable Toyota Tacoma, which offers a bigger cabin with nicer materials, at the expense of some drivability. Still, there's no denying the Frontier's strengths. This Nissan is a capable pickup truck for work, play and journeys to the last frontier.