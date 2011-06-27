  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2010 Nissan Frontier
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(68)
Appraise this car

2010 Nissan Frontier Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Agile for a pickup truck, sturdy chassis, strong V6, easy-to-use cabin controls, comfortable front seats, sturdy bed lining and tie-down points.
  • Regular cab body style not available, inflexible options packages, upright backseat angle.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Nissan Frontier for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$13,850 - $14,995
Used Frontier for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Nissan Frontier is a top pick in the compact-pickup segment thanks to its brawny nature, relatively nimble handling and innovative features.

Vehicle overview

A compact pickup truck should be a versatile creature, in its element whether it's journeying through the Alaskan frontier or simply taking some friends out to the Frontier Steakhouse. Hauling, off-roading and around-town commuting should all be a part of its résumé. While there aren't many trucks in this segment, the 2010 Nissan Frontier is one of the two most qualified candidates.

As the Frontier is available in numerous body styles and combinations, it should be easy to find one that fits your needs. From the basic four-cylinder work truck to the luxury-lined LE and off-road-champ PRO-4X, the Frontier is capable of catering to a variety of different budgets and equipment preferences. True, many trucks also have this sort of variety. But it's the Frontier's solid build quality, potent engines, straightforward controls and relatively nimble around-town handling that help set it apart.

Pitted against the Chevy Colorado, Dodge Dakota and Ford Ranger (and their respective twin trucks), the 2010 Nissan Frontier emerges the clear victor despite its package-heavy options structure and cramped Crew Cab backseat. The only rival that should really give you pause would be the highly desirable Toyota Tacoma, which offers a bigger cabin with nicer materials, at the expense of some drivability. Still, there's no denying the Frontier's strengths. This Nissan is a capable pickup truck for work, play and journeys to the last frontier.

2010 Nissan Frontier models

The 2010 Nissan Frontier is a compact-class pickup truck that is offered in King Cab (commonly known as extended cab) and Crew Cab (four-door) configurations. A 6-foot bed is standard for the King Cab, while the Crew Cab comes with a 5-foot bed, with the 6-footer available as an option. The entry-level Frontier is the XE, with more amenities progressively added to the SE, LE and PRO-4X trims. In typical Nissan fashion, options are only available via expensive, feature-loaded packages.

As the bare-bones model, the Frontier XE is available only as a King Cab, with a four-cylinder engine and manual transmission and very little in the way of creature comforts or accessories. Included are 15-inch steel wheels, front bucket seats and cloth upholstery. Adding the XE Preferred package gets you an AM/FM/CD audio system and air-conditioning.

The four-cylinder SE trim level has the XE's Preferred package as standard and also comes with 16-inch wheels, a chrome front bumper, a sliding rear window and a tilting steering wheel. Options for the SE include the Power package, which consists of remote keyless entry, full power accessories and cruise control. For V6-powered SE Frontiers, the SE Value Truck package is available and equivalent to the Power package, but also includes a bedliner, a tow package and 16-inch alloy wheels.

For those actually planning on taking the road less traveled, the PRO-4X is capable of tackling most off-road conditions. Upgrades include 16-inch alloy wheels with off-road tires, a locking rear differential, Bilstein off-road shocks, underside skid plates and white-faced gauges. Besides the off-road bits, the PRO-4X package shares many amenities with the LE trim level, including foglights, a spray-on bedliner, the Utili-track cargo-management system, keyless entry, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer and a first aid kit. However, the LE trim trades the PRO-4X's off-road equipment for 18-inch alloy wheels, body-colored side molding, chrome exterior trim, tubular step rails and a power driver seat.

Options for the PRO-4X and LE King Cab models include the Value package, which includes leather upholstery, heated front seats, power front seats, a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate stereo with six-CD changer, Bluetooth, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. All Crew Cabs can be had with a sunroof, while an iPod interface, bed divider and extenders and a portable Garmin navigation system are port-installed accessories.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Nissan Frontier gains a welcome supply of standard safety features, including front side airbags, side curtain airbags and stability control. Also, the price has been slashed on the optional integrated Garmin navigation system.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Nissan Frontier comes with a choice of two engines. The XE and SE come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder good for 152 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. This engine is only available with rear-wheel drive. A five-speed manual is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. Fuel economy with the manual is 19 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined, while the automatic drops it to 17/22/19.

Optional on the SE and standard on the PRO-4X and LE is a 4.0-liter V6 that produces 261 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque. It can be had with rear- or four-wheel drive. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the SE, optional on the PRO-4X and not available on the LE, while a five-speed automatic is optional on the SE and standard on the PRO-4X and LE. Fuel economy ranges from 16/20/17 mpg with rear-wheel drive and the manual to 14/19/16 mpg with four-wheel drive and the auto.

The four-wheel-drive system is shift-on-the-fly with 4-Hi and 4-Lo settings activated by a dash-mounted switch.

Safety

Every 2010 Frontier comes standard with stability control, antilock disc brakes, front seat side airbags, side curtain airbags and, on V6 models, Active Brake Limited Slip, which brakes individual wheels to maintain traction rather than killing power to the engine. Hill descent control and hill start assist are included with the automatic-equipped 4WD LE and PRO-4X. In brake testing, the Frontier PRO-4X came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet  impressive for a truck.

In government crash tests, the Frontier King Cab was awarded four out of five stars for driver protection in a frontal crash and five stars for front-passenger protection. The Frontier Crew Cab received four stars in these categories. In testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, both Frontier cab designs received the best rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset test.

Driving

The 2010 Nissan Frontier's four-cylinder models make it a fair choice as an inexpensive light-duty work truck, especially for businesses. However, for those seeking a pickup that delivers something more than just basic transportation, the V6 is really the only choice. Providing an abundance of low-end torque, the six-cylinder is up for almost anything, with a competent automatic transmission delivering well-timed shifts whether you're tearing up the sand dunes, hauling supplies to a work site or navigating a morning commute.

The steering is precise and offers ample feedback, contributing to a truck that is notably maneuverable around town and in parking lots. Ride quality is unexpectedly pleasant for a pickup truck; keep in mind, though, that the PRO-4X is noticeably firmer, so you should only go with that trim if you plan on off-roading. If that's the case, you'll find a truck well-suited for ruts, rocks and whatever else the good earth throws at you off the beaten path.

Interior

The 2010 Nissan Frontier King Cab utilizes small, reverse-opening doors to allow rear-passenger access to the fold-up jump seats. With their 90-degree seatback angles, though, these seats are recommended only as a last resort. The Crew Cab employs conventional rear doors to gain access to a more usable backseat. Still, that seatback is also rather vertical, and not as comfortable as those in the Dodge Dakota and Toyota Tacoma. Otherwise, the cabin is attractively styled for a truck, with controls that are simple to use and easy to reach. Cabin materials consist of hard plastics, but are no worse than those seen in other trucks in the segment.

Anyone planning on a fair amount of cargo hauling would be well advised to spring for the Utili-track system. Using two "C" cross-section channels running the length of the bed floor -- one channel on each side bed rail and one channel mounted on the rear of the cab -- the Utili-track tie-down system employs removable cleats and a host of accessories like dividers, trays, storage bins and bike racks.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Nissan Frontier.

5(68%)
4(25%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.6
68 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 68 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very Nice 4 cylnder Midsize Truck!
Jesse,12/29/2009
This is 3rd Nissan Truck and it's an improvement! My first truck that I buy w/ an automatic transmission. Pluses: Mid-size truck feel, handsome exterior, smooth shifting automatic transmission, big cargo bed, firmer truck ride, lot's of interior storage, durable cloth seats, power package/keyless entry, back doors that swing open to allow the the occasional passengers. Folding side mirrors, side airbags, anti-lock brakes, and bigger fuel tank. Lots more cargo room than my last Frontier! Reputation for reliability and better resale value than most domestic trucks. Today's vehicles have lots of interior plastics, and Nissan uses quality plastics.
Did not want to like it.
purvelo,10/27/2011
I seriously did not want to like this truck. I had to purchase a truck for a new business I started. Decided on the Nissan Frontier V6 4x4 because of how well the test ride went against the other midsized trucks like the Tacoma. Solid ride,great handling for a truck, and much quieter interior compared to the noisy Tacoma. I liked the full size Ram but cost and MPG kept me away from it.So I have owned this truck for almost a year now and have to say, as much as I want to be pissed about driving a truck daily, this well made solid truck is growing on me. Nissan has built a reliable mid sized truck that feels like it can handle real truck work and yet drives rather nicely. 20.2 MPG with a 4x4!
GREAT TRUCK!!
Eagleuno,11/30/2009
This is my second Frontier. I have owned Toyota, Mazda and Nissan trucks in the past. This is a much bigger vehicle. I am getting 24.9mpg with a range of 420 miles! Very solid feel. I got the SE with a manual and the power package. (This was a HARD to find combination!) The throttle by wire takes a little getting used to but it works great. The turning radius is about 4' larger than the pre- 2005 models but again, this is not a small truck. It feels more like an Ford F150 but it gets almost 25mpg. And that is mostly city driving to boot. The manual transmission works great and really lets you maximize the mpg. I wouldn't get a 4 cyl with an automatic transmission.
Forget Toyota, get a Frontier!
johnnycorn,03/12/2010
This was the my first ever Nissan. I looked at Toyota, Ford, Suzuki, and Dodge. The dealer became the difference. I had a great experience. Having said that, I love my truck. I have the 4 banger with a 5 speed auto. The millage I get so far is better then the EPA at 19 city and 23 highway. It handles well but takes U turns wide. The auto has a hard time picking a gear in mountain driving. San Jose rains a lot and it handles very well in wet and windy conditions. I love everything about this truck! I would stongly recommend it and honestly after looking at the Toyota, I see little reason to buy one when the Frontier is a better truck in my opinion. Also check out the Suzuki Equator.
See all 68 reviews of the 2010 Nissan Frontier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2010 Nissan Frontier features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Nissan Frontier

Used 2010 Nissan Frontier Overview

The Used 2010 Nissan Frontier is offered in the following submodels: Frontier Crew Cab, Frontier King Cab. Available styles include SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), LE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), XE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), LE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), and SE 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Nissan Frontier?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Nissan Frontier trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Nissan Frontier LE is priced between $13,850 and$13,850 with odometer readings between 169813 and169813 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is priced between $14,995 and$14,995 with odometer readings between 143491 and143491 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Nissan Frontiers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Nissan Frontier for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 Frontiers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,850 and mileage as low as 143491 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Nissan Frontier.

Can't find a used 2010 Nissan Frontiers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Frontier for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,499.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,678.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Frontier for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,547.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,356.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Nissan Frontier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Frontier lease specials

Related Used 2010 Nissan Frontier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles