After 13 years and 331,523 miles I decided it was finally time to replace my 2005 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab. Honestly, if they still made Dakotas I would have bought another one in a heartbeat. But they don't so.... Based upon price alone and reports of troublesome transmission/engine issues I immediately eliminated the Toyota Tacoma from consideration. I have always thought the Frontiers look very nice, even if the design is a bit stale and in need of an update. I also have driven several Frontiers as rentals while traveling for work. However, I really thought the new Colorado looked very sharp and wanted to start there. Unfortunately, I got stuck with a new salesperson who knew less about the truck than I did. On a short test drive I eliminated the Colorado quickly due to the complete lack of response or any spirit in the V6 engine (similar to most Chevys nowadays). We ran right down the street to the Nissan dealership where we purchased my wife's Rogue a year earlier and started driving and looking at Frontiers. It didn't take long to start talking $$. We utilized TrueCar and the dealership matched the price of $25,770 before trade & down payment. The truck I purchased was an Crew Cab SV V6 w/ Value Package and Powered Moonroof. So far, the engine is great, very responsive, and the transmission is smooth. The spray-in bedliner, bed extender, and track & rail system really add to the functionality (I immediately added a TonnoPro vinyl over aluminum folding bed cover). For normal commute I average 18 - 19 mpg and on a Labor Day trip to Gatlinburg got over 22 mpg with the whole family of 4 in the truck and A/C running the whole time. No complaints about the mileage; I will happily trade a couple miles per gallon for a good engine & transmission. All of the comments about the dash, etc... being dated and plastic are true, but I knew that going in. Only negative comments I have is that the steering while true necessitates constant attention (don't let your had off the wheel) and I do not like the auto-dimming rear view mirror (I finally figured out how to turn it off). If I had to do it over again, I would definitely still go with the Frontier but might give more consideration to the Desert Runner package. I rejected it out of the gate simply because I didn't like the gaudy sticker, but now when I see them I really like the wheels they have on them, and the upholstery is nicer than the SV too. The Frontier gets lower marks than the competition in several professional reviews due to having lower towing capacity, but we are talking about just a couple of hundred pounds. The Frontier is still rated for a very respectable 6700 lbs towing and 1500 payload! Do you really need more than that in a MIDSIZE truck?!?! By comparison, my 2005 Dakota had a Magnum V8 and was only rated to tow 4600 pounds, but even that was always enough.

