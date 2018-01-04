  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(30)
2018 Nissan Frontier Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Pro-4X model is a capable off-roader
  • Available with automatic or manual transmission
  • Doesn't steer or handle with confidence on pavement
  • Fuel economy lags far behind that of rivals
  • Uncomfortable crew-cab rear seats have tight legroom
  • Interior materials look and feel cheap
Which Frontier does Edmunds recommend?

The Frontier is offered in five trim levels, but the Pro-4X is the one to get. It benefits from a strong V6 with loads of low-end torque and its off-road worthiness is nearly equal to that of any of its rivals. You also get maximum utility, with features such as a bed extender and spray-in liner, plus a maximum tow capacity of 6,290 pounds

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

The midsize truck segment has undergone plenty of change in recent years. General Motors kicked off the renaissance with its redesigned Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon trucks, and new versions of the Toyota Tacoma and Honda Ridgeline soon followed. Left in the dust is the Nissan Frontier, which has loped along largely unchanged since this current generation's debut more than a decade ago.

That could change next year when an all-new Frontier is expected to arrive. But for now, the 2018 Nissan Frontier is outdated in just about every area. The interior, though certainly durable, has a low-buck look and feel to it and lets in plenty of noise. The Frontier's engines burn fuel with the abandon of a failed missile test, and technology and advanced safety features are few and far between.

On the upside, the Frontier offers a surprisingly comfortable ride, a bed with all manner of useful cleats and tie-downs, and legitimate off-road fun and capability when equipped in the Pro-4X trim. It's also relatively affordable compared to its newer rivals. As such, the 2018 Frontier could be a good pick for truck shoppers seeking simple utility and fun. For a more modern take on a midsize pickup, though, you'll want to look elsewhere.

2018 Nissan Frontier models

The 2018 Nissan Frontier is a midsize truck offered in two body styles (the King extended cab or four-door crew cab) and with 5-foot and 6.1-foot bed lengths. Two engines are available, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder (152 horsepower, 171 pound-feet of torque) or a 4.0-liter six-cylinder (261-hp, 281 lb-ft). Both can pair to either a six-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission (the four-cylinder is also available with a five-speed manual). There are five trim levels: S is the base model; the SV, with an upgraded interior; the Desert Runner, which pairs off-road-oriented features with two-wheel drive; the four-wheel-drive-only Pro-4X; and the top-tier SL, which is the best optioned overall.

The base S trim starts with two-wheel drive, an extended cab, a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a five-speed manual transmission. Standard features include 15-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, cloth front bucket seats, air conditioning, cruise control, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a 5-inch central display, steering wheel audio controls, Siri Eyes Free voice command, and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB input and an auxiliary audio jack.

An optional Work Truck package adds a spray-in bedliner, bed rail caps, splash guards and rubber floor mats.

The SV builds on the above features with 16-inch alloy wheels, power accessories (windows, door locks), sliding rear window, and satellite radio. Options include a sunroof on the crew cab and a Value Truck package that adds foglights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a sliding bed extender, a spray-in bedliner, adjustable cargo tie-downs, a Class IV trailer hitch, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and two extra speakers on extended cabs.

The SV crew cab is also available with the Midnight Edition package, which adds blacked-out 18-inch wheels, side steps, body-colored bumpers, and side mirror housings.

The Desert Runner is a rear-wheel-drive V6 only. Available in either cab configuration, it builds on the base SV equipment list with special styling details, foglights, high-performance shock absorbers and off-road tires. The SV Value package equipment isn't available with this trim.

For serious off-roaders, there is the four-wheel-drive-only Pro-4X. This trim features knobby off-road tires, specially tuned shocks, a locking rear differential, skid plates, automatic headlights, a 5.8-inch NissanConnect touchscreen with navigation, satellite radio and voice controls, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a first-aid kit. It includes everything in the SV Value Truck package except the trailer hitch and bed extender, which are optional. Crew cabs also get a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system.

The Pro-4X Premium package, only available on automatic-equipped crew cabs, adds a sunroof, a roof rack with crossbars, heated mirrors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats and a rear-seat center armrest.

The top-level SL is only available as a crew cab with the automatic transmission. It loses the Pro-4X's off-road-oriented equipment but retains most of the items in the Pro-4X Premium package, including a sunroof for long-bed SLs. (The sunroof is a stand-alone option for short-bed SLs.) Additional standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels and side steps that ease access to the cab. The trailer hitch and bed extender remain optional on the Frontier SL.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Nissan Frontier SV Crew Cab (4.0L V6 | 5-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Nissan Frontier has received only minor revisions, including increased feature availability throughout various trim levels (Bluetooth, updated displays and navigation systems, for example). Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Nissan Frontier.

Driving

7.0
The Frontier's on-road manners aren't that impressive, but it's fun and playful, especially in the dirt. The steering is a little sloppy and the use of the brakes requires some early planning, but the truck's compact size helps make its movements predictable. It outdoes rivals with its engine torque and response.

Acceleration

7.5
The Frontier's 261 horsepower is the lowest in the class, but the stout 281 pound-feet of torque makes up for it. The 4.0-liter V6 engine feels very responsive and fun, and it generates power with minimal pedal effort. In our testing, the Frontier posted a 0-60 mph time of 8 seconds. That is slower than the segment leaders but adequately quick for a midsize pickup.

Braking

6.0
The brakes engage smoothly and slow the truck easily in everyday driving. But in panic-stop situations, the front end dives and the pedal goes soft. You'll want plenty of room to slow the Frontier from highway speeds. In our emergency braking test, the Frontier needed 135 feet to stop from 60 mph. That is a long distance by any measure, even for a pickup.

Steering

6.0
Compared to other midsize and full-size trucks, the Frontier's steering is loose and sloppy, with a lot of steering-wheel free play. Accuracy is more an idea than a reality. But the truck is still easy to maneuver. You can adapt to the Frontier's wide margin of steering motion, but you shouldn't have to.

Handling

7.0
The Frontier is compact and stable when going around turns. It stays fairly controlled and, despite its height, doesn't feel too top-heavy. Steering that is both mushy and numb limits how much you'll want to push this truck on the road, but we suspect there's much fun to be had in the wide-open dirt.

Drivability

7.5
Its five-speed transmission seems ancient, but long gear ratios suit this engine well. The throttle response might be too quick for some drivers, but we prefer it to the sluggish pedal feel in Toyota and Chevy competitors. Quick power delivery also helps make the truck feel light and nimble in traffic.

Off-road

8.5
You get more off-road gear in the Pro-4X model, but our SV trim test truck is plenty capable in the rough. With 8.9 inches of ground clearance (slightly taller at the rear differential) and generous approach and departure angles, the Frontier is at home on the trails and in the mud.

Comfort

7.0
The Frontier won't win awards for cabin comfort, but it's no penalty box either. The long suspension travel helps absorb most road blemishes without shock and jar, but there's a good bit of ocean-boat float and a tolerable degree of wind noise. The seating is basic but comfortable.

Seat comfort

7.0
The relatively formless seats are standard work-truck fare, but they do the job. With a minimal range of adjustments, they're definitely not from Nissan's line of NASA-derived Zero Gravity seats. The rear seatbacks are pretty straight and not suited for long rides.

Ride comfort

7.5
The Frontier's ride is surprisingly supple for a pickup. The knobby tires create some consistent bumpiness, and the chassis has the cabin in a constant state of bobbing and weaving. But sharper potholes and other road impacts are nicely ironed out.

Noise & vibration

7.0
You'll hear the dull hum from knobby tires as well as plenty of wind noise when the wind rushes over the windshield and roof. But the cabin feels surprisingly tight with no excessive rattling or vibrations coming through the cowl or panels. It's about what you'd expect from a midsize pickup but noisier than its newer rivals.

Climate control

8.0
You'll find just the basics, with three knobs and a handful of vent select buttons. The optional dual-zone automatic control and heated seats give the truck some modernity, but old-school LCD temperature readouts remind you of the interior's age. The system is still effective, and it heats and cools the cabin quickly.

Interior

7.0
The interior layout is easy to navigate thanks to the physical controls. There's no touchscreen menu-diving here. The wide-opening doors and well-placed hand- and footholds make it easy to get in and out. Rear legroom is lacking, so passengers won't want to ride back there too long.

Ease of use

8.0
Beyond the climate and audio controls, there's not much to fuss over. A row of buttons fore of the gear selector includes traction control, seat heating and a cargo bed light. A simple knob engages and selects 4WD modes. The controls are clearly marked, and you won't need to crack open the manual.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
The doors open wide — nearly 90 degrees — which not only makes cargo loading easy but also allows plenty of space to ease passengers' entry and exit. The Frontier does ride a little high, but grab handles, narrow doorsills and, in the case of our test truck, side steps make it easy to hop in and out of the cabin.

Driving position

7.0
The seat height is fixed, and seat adjustments are at a minimum. But we didn't have any trouble finding a comfortable position. The Frontier provides good visibility, comfort, and a feeling of confidence and control.

Roominess

7.0
The cabin is roomy, at least up front. There's suitable elbow room between front passengers and door panels. In back, the seatbacks are set upright, and the front seats have a noticeable rearward rake even when set at a neutral position. That results in less legroom than average. Six-foot-tall people will be cozy.

Visibility

6.0
There's decent visibility to the side and out the rear sides since cabin pillars aren't too wide to intrude on the view. The rear-seat headrests are a different story: They're ginormous and ugly, and they interfere with the view out the back, even with a good expanse of rear glass.

Quality

7.5
Despite an aging interior, the Frontier remains solid and well-built. Its robust frame and suspension and plastic interior encourage heavy use and enjoyment. While we're sure shakes and rattles come with time — though we didn't experience any — it's easy not to be precious with the Frontier.

Utility

The Frontier's short bed is a compromise. It's too short for big cargo jobs, but it's small enough to increase maneuverability. Bed rails and tie-downs enhance versatility. The flexible rear seating makes for more cargo space in the cabin, but you won't find a lot of room for personal items.

Small-item storage

7.0
Small-item storage is limited to the center console, a molded bottle holder and a door pocket in each door, and a small shelf fore of the shifter suited to a phone or small device. The molded storage area under the rear seats is useful for storing tools, straps and other accoutrements of work-truck or off-road utility.

Cargo space

7.5
There's not a lot of cargo space in the rear cab, but the seat cushions flip up to create an open floor. A molded cubby box under the seats offers room for small items, but it also compromises floor space and hinders loading long, flat items.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
LATCH anchors are easy to access just below the surface of rear seat cushions. Top tether anchors are attached to the rear back cab wall. Tight backseat space and upright seatbacks may prevent a good fit for larger rear-facing seats without first sliding the front seat far forward.

Towing

7.5
The Frontier's towing capacity ranges from around 6,100 pounds to 6,500 pounds, depending on trim, transmission, drivetrain and bed length. Our test truck — a short-bed SV 4WD — was rated at 6,370 pounds.

Hauling

7.5
Integrated bed side rails and movable tie-down cleats make a handy way to secure cargo, especially for outdoor gear such as dirt bikes. The Frontier's short bed is 5 feet long, but the SV trim offers the longer 6.1-foot bed. The Frontier has a max payload of 1,350 pounds, the lowest in the segment.

Technology

6.0
The Frontier's tech is about as old-school as it gets, with only minimal concession to modern needs. The stereo system is good, the voice controls are basic, and the smartphone integration is rudimentary. A lack of driver aids probably won't bother many truck buyers, but these features are still conspicuous by their absence.

Audio & navigation

7.0
The Frontier's audio system is basic but sounds surprisingly good. Clarity, definition and accuracy at high volume are good — even the bass is fairly punchy. Our SV test model didn't include navigation, but it's available on upper trim levels.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Our test truck came with Bluetooth and a single USB port for phone or device connection. Probably not an issue if driven mostly by a solo driver, but passengers who ride in back are left out. A single 12-volt power point at least offers the possibility of using a third-party dual-port USB charger.

Driver aids

5.5
Our truck had rear parking sensors and a rearview camera, and that's it. The sensors were optional, but common aids such as blind-spot monitoring, forward collision alert and automatic braking aren't available on any Frontier. Their absence might burnish the Frontier's credibility, but many drivers will expect more.

Voice control

6.5
Nissan's onboard system in our test truck was limited to basic hands-free phone functions: searching phonebook, placing calls and reviewing call history. Siri Eyes Free is included (accessed by a long press of the talk command switch on the steering wheel), opening up additional functions for iPhone users.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior7.0
Technology6.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Nissan Frontier.

5(70%)
4(17%)
3(10%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.5
30 reviews
30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great truck with surprising features
Sam,04/08/2018
SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Had a 2017 Toyota Tacoma and couldnt wait to trade it for something else. The frontier has better acceleration, the transmission works tons better and the ride is much more comfortable than the Toyota. The cab is a little bit smaller but negligible. I bought the midnight edition crew cab which comes with a spray in bedliner, bed extender, rear sonar, heated seats, dual zone climate control and a lot of other goodies. The price for his versus a similarly equipped Tacoma was at least 7000 less. You cant go wrong with this Frontier.
Love This Truck
Patrick S,05/15/2018
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
This truck is not very well reviewed by the major reviewing sources in my humble opinion because it is not as fancy as some of the others out there. However, when you look at most customer reviews they are all pretty positive and so is mine. This truck is by far the best value in it's class. Does it have all the bells and whistles that competitors similar models have? Not necessarily. However, what it does have is a great engine and tranny, a comfortable interior, all the technology I wanted/needed on the inside, and looks absolutely great. It is truly a pleasure to drive this truck. The only real downside I can think of is it's a little rough sometimes on quick accelerations from a stop and the crew cab back seat area is a tad bit cramped and the mpg (but that is the same with most V6 4WD models).
Tested a Colorado then went straight to Nissan!
Ross,10/18/2018
SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
After 13 years and 331,523 miles I decided it was finally time to replace my 2005 Dodge Dakota Quad Cab. Honestly, if they still made Dakotas I would have bought another one in a heartbeat. But they don't so.... Based upon price alone and reports of troublesome transmission/engine issues I immediately eliminated the Toyota Tacoma from consideration. I have always thought the Frontiers look very nice, even if the design is a bit stale and in need of an update. I also have driven several Frontiers as rentals while traveling for work. However, I really thought the new Colorado looked very sharp and wanted to start there. Unfortunately, I got stuck with a new salesperson who knew less about the truck than I did. On a short test drive I eliminated the Colorado quickly due to the complete lack of response or any spirit in the V6 engine (similar to most Chevys nowadays). We ran right down the street to the Nissan dealership where we purchased my wife's Rogue a year earlier and started driving and looking at Frontiers. It didn't take long to start talking $$. We utilized TrueCar and the dealership matched the price of $25,770 before trade & down payment. The truck I purchased was an Crew Cab SV V6 w/ Value Package and Powered Moonroof. So far, the engine is great, very responsive, and the transmission is smooth. The spray-in bedliner, bed extender, and track & rail system really add to the functionality (I immediately added a TonnoPro vinyl over aluminum folding bed cover). For normal commute I average 18 - 19 mpg and on a Labor Day trip to Gatlinburg got over 22 mpg with the whole family of 4 in the truck and A/C running the whole time. No complaints about the mileage; I will happily trade a couple miles per gallon for a good engine & transmission. All of the comments about the dash, etc... being dated and plastic are true, but I knew that going in. Only negative comments I have is that the steering while true necessitates constant attention (don't let your had off the wheel) and I do not like the auto-dimming rear view mirror (I finally figured out how to turn it off). If I had to do it over again, I would definitely still go with the Frontier but might give more consideration to the Desert Runner package. I rejected it out of the gate simply because I didn't like the gaudy sticker, but now when I see them I really like the wheels they have on them, and the upholstery is nicer than the SV too. The Frontier gets lower marks than the competition in several professional reviews due to having lower towing capacity, but we are talking about just a couple of hundred pounds. The Frontier is still rated for a very respectable 6700 lbs towing and 1500 payload! Do you really need more than that in a MIDSIZE truck?!?! By comparison, my 2005 Dakota had a Magnum V8 and was only rated to tow 4600 pounds, but even that was always enough.
2018 SV V6 Midnight Edition
Jim D,08/09/2018
SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
I decided to move to a midsize pickup so that I could put it in the garage with my wife's large SUV (Tahoe). I compared the Frontier, Tacoma, and Colorado and decided on the Frontier. I love the look of the Midnight Edition. I went with the granite exterior and the black lettering and wheels are really sharp. Plenty of room in the front for me and adequate room in the back for passengers. I really like the track system in the bed with the movable cleats to secure cargo. The 4.0 liter V6 provides plenty of power and torque. I would like better mileage, but it is really not much less than the competition. I also like that the engine and transmission have been around for a while and have had relatively few problems. This promises to be a reliable truck. It would be nice to have a better sound system and more interaction with mobile devices, but that is definitely not a deal breaker for me. Oh, and I was able to get this truck new for less than $26k and at 0.9% financing. Tacoma and Colorado could not touch the price and did not look nearly as nice. I would definitely recommend this vehicle.
See all 30 reviews of the 2018 Nissan Frontier
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Nissan Frontier features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Frontier models:

NissanConnect Audio Interface
Upgraded emergency services such as automatic collision notification, stolen vehicle locator and remote alarm notification are available.
Zone Body Construction
Front and rear crumple zones, Nissan says, can further reduce the chance of injury in a collision.
Airbags With Rollover Sensors
Roof-mounted supplemental curtain side-impact airbags with rollover sensors can protect the heads of outboard occupants in front and rear.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Nissan Frontier Overview

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Nissan Frontier?

