Used 2002 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

Only 210851 Miles! Scores 20 Highway MPG and 16 City MPG! This Nissan Frontier 2WD delivers a Gas V6 3.3L/201 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable intermittent windshield wipers Tinted glass Tailgate lock.*This Nissan Frontier 2WD Comes Equipped with These Options *Splash Guards Side door guard beams Reminders-inc: low fuel/washer fluid headlight-on key-in chime fasten front seat belts Rear window defroster Rear wheel drive Rear seat map pockets Rear bumper Rear bench seat Quick release removable tailgate Pwr recirculating ball steering.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6ED29X32C319834

Stock: T19834

Certified Pre-Owned: No