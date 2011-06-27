Vehicle overview

Sometimes you don't need the maximum. Whether it's ordering a Triple Whopper with Cheese or going quail hunting with a full-auto 12 gauge, sometimes the biggest choice is overkill. Along those lines, not everyone who needs a pickup truck needs a titanic full-size model. Something more maneuverable and fuel-efficient with less hauling and towing capacity is more appropriate. The 2008 Nissan Frontier is one of the top choices in the compact pickup class, although with a maximum length of 18 feet, compact isn't exactly the most apt term anymore.

Like most trucks, the Frontier is available in a variety of different body styles and trim packages designed to give its diverse group of buyers an almost endless supply of choices. Whether you're a contractor in need of a work truck or a suburban-bound family man, there's a Frontier for you. The most basic model difference involves the King Cab (an extended cab with rear-hinged access doors) and the Crew Cab, which better tackles passenger-hauling duties. To compensate for the Crew Cab chewing into bed length, Nissan offers the King Cab's 6-foot bed as an option to maintain the truck's hauling abilities. Plus, Nissan offers a unique bed feature known as Utili-track for securing cargo.

With abundant power, smart features and a rugged disposition, the V6-equipped Nissan Frontier places at the top of its class. There are some downsides, though. Interior materials could be better and optional packages are often grouped together, raising the price precipitously. You'll want to check out the Frontier's chief rival, the Toyota Tacoma, during your shopping process, though we've found that Nissan's small pickup provides a more forgiving drive on pavement and a more functional interior. If buying a full-size pickup seems like overkill to you, the 2008 Nissan Frontier is the best not-so-compact alternative.