Used 2017 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

- 21,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,798$4,093 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Frontier SV18,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,800$2,628 Below Market
- 62,472 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,995$4,351 Below Market
- certified
2017 Nissan Frontier SV10,459 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,995$3,108 Below Market
- 33,840 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,491$5,941 Below Market
- 42,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,990$2,007 Below Market
- 56,539 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,999$4,390 Below Market
- 66,492 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,444$2,996 Below Market
- 20,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,995$2,098 Below Market
- 81,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$2,991 Below Market
- 44,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,991$1,967 Below Market
- 44,692 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$19,695
- 66,308 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$18,995$2,250 Below Market
- 38,040 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,599$1,405 Below Market
- 21,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,988$1,841 Below Market
- 158,552 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$1,424 Below Market
- 25,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,000$2,263 Below Market
- 52,823 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,700
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Frontier
Overall Consumer Rating426 Reviews
Denver D,08/09/2017
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Auto reviewers need something to write about. They write that the Frontier has below-average gas mileage and a cheap-looking interior. Well, I get 19-20 mpg in my 2017, which is just fine for a truck, IMO. You get better advertised mileage in a Tacoma and other models, but drive it and see why: the manufacturers hobble the transmission with sluggish response and shifting to artificially inflate mileage numbers. The Frontier has a responsive transmission and the V6 has plenty of power to get this truck off the red light. As to the cheap interior, it is a light truck not a luxury vehicle. I test drove the other models in this class of light truck and I saw nothing better. It is well better than the 2000 Ranger I used to own, and worlds better than my dad's trucks in the 1980s. If you want leather appointment and woodgrain dash, you are looking in the wrong class of vehicle. The visibility in the cab is better in the Frontier compared to the competition too, with the pillars blocking much less of the rear view. The seats are more comfortable than the Tacoma. The rear seats are a little tight, but not so tight that an adult can't sit back there and it fits a carseat, too. I don't understand the criticism of the handling, either. Once the steering is broken in, it has a good turning radius and the engine has enough power to get you through a tight curve hugging the road just fine. The factory tires could use an upgrade, though, to a Michelin or Goodyear radial. Overall, I'm very glad I purchased this vehicle and not the competition, and the price is right. UPDATE: Almost 3 years later and my opinion of this truck remains the same. It is a great deal for what you get. I've had zero problems with this truck, and it performs well. The gas mileage is a bit less, but now that I'm used to the truck my foot is a little heavier, too. I still get about 17-18 mpg combined.
