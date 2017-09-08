Used 2017 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

2,553 listings
Frontier Reviews & Specs
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier S in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier S

    21,287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,798

    $4,093 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in Black
    certified

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    18,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,800

    $2,628 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    62,472 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $4,351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in Red
    certified

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    10,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,995

    $3,108 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier S

    33,840 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,491

    $5,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    42,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,990

    $2,007 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    56,539 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,999

    $4,390 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in Silver
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    66,492 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,444

    $2,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    20,875 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,995

    $2,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier S in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier S

    81,060 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $2,991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X

    44,904 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,991

    $1,967 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in Gray
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    44,692 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,695

    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    66,308 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,995

    $2,250 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in White
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    38,040 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,599

    $1,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    21,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,988

    $1,841 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    158,552 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $1,424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier SV in Black
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier SV

    25,693 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $24,000

    $2,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Nissan Frontier S in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Nissan Frontier S

    52,823 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,700

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Frontier

Overall Consumer Rating
426 Reviews
  • 5
    (54%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (12%)
Don't listen to the critics
Denver D,08/09/2017
SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Auto reviewers need something to write about. They write that the Frontier has below-average gas mileage and a cheap-looking interior. Well, I get 19-20 mpg in my 2017, which is just fine for a truck, IMO. You get better advertised mileage in a Tacoma and other models, but drive it and see why: the manufacturers hobble the transmission with sluggish response and shifting to artificially inflate mileage numbers. The Frontier has a responsive transmission and the V6 has plenty of power to get this truck off the red light. As to the cheap interior, it is a light truck not a luxury vehicle. I test drove the other models in this class of light truck and I saw nothing better. It is well better than the 2000 Ranger I used to own, and worlds better than my dad's trucks in the 1980s. If you want leather appointment and woodgrain dash, you are looking in the wrong class of vehicle. The visibility in the cab is better in the Frontier compared to the competition too, with the pillars blocking much less of the rear view. The seats are more comfortable than the Tacoma. The rear seats are a little tight, but not so tight that an adult can't sit back there and it fits a carseat, too. I don't understand the criticism of the handling, either. Once the steering is broken in, it has a good turning radius and the engine has enough power to get you through a tight curve hugging the road just fine. The factory tires could use an upgrade, though, to a Michelin or Goodyear radial. Overall, I'm very glad I purchased this vehicle and not the competition, and the price is right. UPDATE: Almost 3 years later and my opinion of this truck remains the same. It is a great deal for what you get. I've had zero problems with this truck, and it performs well. The gas mileage is a bit less, but now that I'm used to the truck my foot is a little heavier, too. I still get about 17-18 mpg combined.
Report abuse
