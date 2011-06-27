  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 1998 Nissan Frontier
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(51)
Appraise this car

1998 Nissan Frontier Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fully revised compact pickup from Nissan has better ergonomics, more interior space, and more power than last year's model.
  • Not available with a V6 engine.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Nissan Frontier for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,575
Used Frontier for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nissan has been selling trucks in this country for almost 40 years. In 1998 they decided to redesign the pickup and for the first time ever give it a name. Without any further ado, we would like to introduce the 1998 Nissan Frontier compact pickup truck. What's that you say? You think that it looks a lot like the model it replaces? Well, you may be right, but we promise that there are some changes to this vehicle that you will notice and appreciate upon closer inspection.

Take the Frontier's increased size, for instance. Nissan's 1998 regular cab pickup truck is 9.7 inches longer than the model it replaces; the King Cab is 6.1 inches longer. This translates into greater passenger comfort and more usable interior space. Speaking of interiors, shoppers are sure to value the Frontier's more ergonomical layout. The dashboard is oriented toward the driver, with stereo and climate controls within easy reach. The seats in this truck are also improved, offering drivers and passengers good support that makes long trips easier to manage.

The Frontier also features a new bed design that has sturdy double wall construction. In addition, the Frontier's bed is one of the largest available in a compact pickup. Measuring 17.1 inches deep, the Frontier's pickup box can be partitioned horizontally and vertically, perfect for keeping loads separate and secure.

The truck's greatest demerit is its lack of a V6 engine. Powering the Frontier is the familiar inline-four that helped last year's Nissan Truck move down the road. Despite its lack of cylinders, this 2.4-liter unit makes a healthy 143 horsepower and 154 foot-pounds of torque, enough to give this compact a 3,500 pound towing capacity. Although the engine is a carryover, it does receive some refinements this year including lighter pistons and thinner rings. These help reduce the Frontier's emissions enough so that the vehicle qualifies as a Low Emissions Vehicle (LEV) in California.

The Frontier is not the breakthrough truck that some of us had hoped for. Its styling is evolutionary and its powerplant uninspiring. Nevertheless, it is a much better truck than the one it replaces, offering owners greater comfort and more utility. Before you decide that this is the truck for you, however, bear in mind that Nissan is planning on introducing a V6 model next year that might suit your needs even more.

1998 Highlights

Nissan introduces an all-new truck for 1998. This model, named the Frontier, is larger than the model it replaces, and has improved interior ergonomics.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Nissan Frontier.

5(49%)
4(39%)
3(12%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
51 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 51 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Why no interment wipers?
bob,05/15/2016
XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB
I bought this truck from a Nissan Service Tech. with 35,000 miles on it. Little did I know that he had put some Firestone recalled tires on it and I had a blowout at 60,00 miles. Tread was at 60%. Then clutch started acting up. I did the job myself after Nissan quoted $2200. When I dropped the tranny about 2 quarts of water poured out. Some genius on the assembly line completely sealed the bell housing. All the clutch components were rusted. Don't buy from Nissan, buy from Phoenix Friction. Replaced the flywheel, rear main seal, clutch etc. If you have a Nissan manual tranny crawl under with a 1/4 drill bit and poke a hole in the 6:00 position in the bell housing. It should be clear. Other than that, the truck is by far the best 4 wheel drive vehicle I have driven. I go where others fear to go. Great hunting and off road vehicle. Yes, the 4 cyl is underpowered but I am not in a hurry going up hills. The engineer at Nissan who positioned the PCV valve (requires taking off most of the front engine components to change it) should be horsewhipped. Seems all the headliners during those years failed. I re-upholstered mine for about $50.00 plus added some middle supports which cured the sagging. I reduced the road noise by adding sound deadner in the doors and behind the headlines. 50% reduction in road noise.
Everything I needed!
Tortuga,06/23/2009
I bought my Frontier in 2004 when I was 18. Been driving it almost daily ever since. I've done trips of well over 400 miles as well as put it through some rigorous Off-Road and Mud trails. The truck has gone everywhere I've pointed it. Ran into a few trees and rocks while wheeling, body damage was fixed with a little hammer work. I was rear ended in it, with barely a dent to the rear bumper (the plastic step came loose.) The little toyota pickup that hit me, was destroyed. Power is perfectly fine, It's a pickup not a race car. I'm running 31 in. tires (compared to the stock size of about 17 in.) and it runs perfectly fine, with no life required. In all, great truck!
Exellent Truck!!
Cartier,11/12/2008
I bought this truck with 40k miles. 145k now. The only problem so far was the muffler. I replace it and the truck keeps performing like new. I am a snowboard instructor. In winter I take this truck to the mountains and is just the perfect truck for it. I replaced the stereo for a nice eclipse deck new speakers and a sub. This truck is comfortable. I haul a 20ft boat and it does not have any problem. Plenty of torque!!
Great Truck
bryane,04/08/2002
Bought new 1n 11/98. 54,000 miles now. Not one single problem. Yes, I would have liked to have more power from the four, but it does OK. Truck rides better than my partners 98 Jeep Cherokee.Great in the snow and for hauling mulch, plants etc. I look forward to driving this truck for 10 years.
See all 51 reviews of the 1998 Nissan Frontier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1998 Nissan Frontier features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1998 Nissan Frontier

Used 1998 Nissan Frontier Overview

The Used 1998 Nissan Frontier is offered in the following submodels: Frontier Regular Cab, Frontier Extended Cab. Available styles include XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Nissan Frontier?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Nissan Frontiers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Nissan Frontier for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Nissan Frontier.

Can't find a used 1998 Nissan Frontiers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Frontier for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,754.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,182.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Frontier for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $19,290.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,207.

Should I lease or buy a 1998 Nissan Frontier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Frontier lease specials

Related Used 1998 Nissan Frontier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles