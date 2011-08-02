Used 2006 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

2,553 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Frontier Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,553 listings
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    178,986 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Lease

    $7,899

    $2,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier XE in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier XE

    139,885 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,800

    $865 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    143,353 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,444

    $1,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE in Black
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    192,000 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,888

    $836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier XE in White
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier XE

    137,070 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,331

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE in Silver
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    135,587 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,777

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier XE in Silver
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier XE

    252,339 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,985

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    123,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    192,345 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,544

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE in Silver
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    121,014 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,611

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE in White
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    304,532 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE in Silver
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    108,900 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,087

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier LE in Gray
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier LE

    125,520 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,450

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE in Silver
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    103,000 miles

    $8,457

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE in Silver
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    129,312 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,588

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE in Silver
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    138,087 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,445

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier

    151,973 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,750

    Details
  • 2006 Nissan Frontier SE
    used

    2006 Nissan Frontier SE

    95,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,891

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Frontier searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,553 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2006 Nissan Frontier

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Frontier

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Frontier
Overall Consumer Rating
4.6169 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 169 reviews
  • 5
    (81%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (4%)
  • 1
    (2%)
2006 Nissan Frontier
aolaniesene,02/08/2011
We purchased a Nissan because we believed in it's superior quality. We believed that we would have a truck that would easily last us 10 years. However, after just 4 years - and almost nearing to paying off this truck's loan - we experienced what other forums show is a common manufacturer defect. At high mileages, Frontiers may experience a break in its radiator, causing coolant to mix in with transmission liquid. Even though we have been excellent Nissan clients, bringing in our Nissan for regular servicing to ensure it lasts long...we've been hit by this defect. So, the non-reward for taking care of our truck is having recently paid approx. $6k..
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Frontier
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Frontier info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings