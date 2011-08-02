Used 2006 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

44 Auto Mart - Bardstown / Kentucky

Silver 2006 Nissan Frontier SE I4 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC

44 AUTO MART IS LOCATED AT 104 WEST JOHN ROWAN BLVD BARDSTOWN KY 40004

Our entire inventory of PREMIUM PRE OWNED vehicles has undergone 44 Auto Mart's rigorous multi point inspection process by our team of ASE certified technicians as well as professionally detailed from top to bottom. 44 Auto Mart is a family owned and operated dealership with 5 locations that has been in business for 30+ years and has proudly earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1N6AD06UX6C471466

Stock: 22412A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

