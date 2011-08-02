Used 2006 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me
- 178,986 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$7,899$2,015 Below Market
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FREE 3 MONTH WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Tow Hitch 2006 NISSAN FRONTIER CREW SE 1N6AD07W26C401492 CREW PICKUP 4.0L V6 F DOHC 24V 4 WHEEL DRIVE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07W26C401492
Stock: 12095AAG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 139,885 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,800$865 Below Market
Encore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Mobile / Alabama
Red Alert 2006 Nissan Frontier XE RWD 5-Speed 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC local trade, 15 x 7 6-Spoke Styled Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Cloth Seat Trim, Power steering.Odometer is 2628 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD06T46C402722
Stock: T402722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 143,353 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,444$1,045 Below Market
Gray Chevrolet of The Poconos - Stroudsburg / Pennsylvania
SUNROOF / MOONROOF, LOCAL TRADE, LOW, LOW MILES, CLEAN CARFAX/NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, 4X4, FACTORY RECALLS COMPLETE, ALLOY WHEELS, SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE, FOG LAMPS, RARE VEHICLE, PA STATE INSPECTED, Frontier SE I4, 4D Crew Cab, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Super Black, Steel w/Cloth Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Rear step bumper, Speed-sensing steering. 2006 Nissan Frontier SE I4 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Super Black Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5886 miles below market average! FREE Lifetime PA Inspection on all new and used vehicles. Saturday service until 5PM including all major repairs and warranty and recalls. Sales showroom open until 8 PM Monday to Friday and Saturdays until 6 PM. Manufacturer trained and certified technician. Full value insurance on your vehicle while in our custody. 24 hour test drives for licensed qualified drivers. 3 day right of rescission; if you don't like the car or even just the color we will exchange the vehicle (limit 400 miles) for full purchase value. Roadside assistance, shuttle service for shoppers and service clients, alternate transportation options for overnight repairs. Rental vehicles of all sizes and shapes for your special occasion (charges apply). Large selection of new and pre owned. All employees have passed drug screening and State Police background checks at time of employment. We even offer a generous CCRR Program (Customer Cash Reward Referral) program. FREE Wi-Fi within our facility.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07W16C406697
Stock: G6004A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 192,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,888$836 Below Market
Babcock Motors - Orleans / Indiana
The used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE 4WD in Orleans, INDIANA is ready for a new home. The way this truck runs, you might think it's ageless. It's a 6 cylinder Super Black truck that helps finish the job. Babcock Motors Inc in Orleans, IN is a General Motors Chevrolet Dealership selling new Chevrolet models and various pre-owned makes and models. We are a small, local, family owned business that is small enough to know you personally, but big enough to serve you properly. We are not buy here, pay here. We finance through various banks. Interested in this vehicle? Please call 812-865-2502 or visit us at www.babcockmotors.com for more information and pictures.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07W56C411322
Stock: U7217A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 137,070 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$7,331
Dyer Chevrolet - Vero Beach / Florida
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 20668 miles below market average! White 2006 Nissan Frontier XE RWD 5-Speed 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD06T76C415514
Stock: 1T20669B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 135,587 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,777
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *GREAT CONDITION*, *BLUETOOTH*, *POWER WINDOWS*, *POWER LOCKS*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, Frontier SE I4, 4D Crew Cab, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, RWD. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07U46C446870
Stock: G1588A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 252,339 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,985
Parks Motor Sales - Columbia / Tennessee
2006 Nissan Frontier XE S1 2.5L I4 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed, S1.Clean CARFAX.Parks is the only place you want to do business with. Come by and find out why we were voted Maury County's Best New Car Dealership 3 Years in a row. It's because we do more to save you more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier XE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD06T16C458309
Stock: 75604X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 123,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,000
Greenacres Nissan - Greenacres / Florida
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Frontier SE I4, 4D Crew Cab, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Storm Gray, Graphite w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Low tire pressure warning. 2006 Nissan Frontier SE I4 Storm Gray 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC RWD THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: Frontier SE I4, 4D Crew Cab, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Storm Gray, Graphite w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Low tire pressure warning, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD1 w/6-Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Cupholders, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours! Open 7 days a week to serve you. Prices do not include tax, tag, dealer fees, reconditioning and certification if applicable. *COMPLIMENTARY LOANERS AND CAR WASHES FOR LIFE! **3 DAY LOVE IT OR EXCHANGE IT ON ALL NEW AND USED VEHICLES!! *Ask about our 4D Purchase Experience: Door-Step In-House Delivery, Dealer Direct Pricing, Door-Step Service Pickup.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,500 Trade Assist Credit. Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades qualify for savings. Must finance with dealer. See Dealer for complete details.***WE ARE NOW THE EXCLUSIVE HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY - UNLIMITED TIME & MILES ****ASK YOUR SALES REP. FOR DETAILS!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07U26C418226
Stock: 6C418226T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 192,345 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,544
44 Auto Mart - Bardstown / Kentucky
We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home. Contact us today to schedule a virtual walkaround! Local home delivery is also available!44 Auto Mart has been serving Central Kentucky with #PremiumPreOwned Vehicles for over 30 years! Our inventory includes over 400 of the nicest cars trucks and SUVs you'll find anywhere! Come check us out and we'll show you how quick and easy buying a new car can be!Silver 2006 Nissan Frontier SE I4 RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHCVirtual Walkarounds Available! Local Home Delivery Available! 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC. Follow This Link to See more Inventory From 44 Auto Mart!https://44automartbardstown1.com/newandusedcars.aspx?clearall=1CALL OUR BARDSTOWN SUPERSTORE AT 502-348-4187 FOR MORE DETAILS. 44 AUTO MART IS LOCATED IN THE MOST BEAUTIFUL SMALL TOWN IN AMERICA AT 104 WEST JOHN ROWAN BLVD BARDSTOWN KY 40004 RIGHT OFF HWY 245 IN FRONT OF KROGER AND ACROSS FROM TRACTOR SUPPLYOur entire inventory of PREMIUM PRE OWNED vehicles has undergone 44 Auto Mart's rigorous multi point inspection process by our team of ASE certified technicians as well as professionally detailed from top to bottom to bring back that original showroom shine! 44 Auto Mart is a family owned and operated dealership with 5 locations that has been in business for 30+ years and has proudly earned an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. 44 Auto Mart has developed partnerships with the nation's most competitive banks and credit unions to offer top of the line auto financing with low interest rates and many payment options! Come see us today and find out how easy it is to SAVE MORE AT 44!44 Auto Mart is currently serving LOUISVILLE CLARKSVILLE JEFFERSONVILLE NEW ALBANY BARDSTOWN SPRINGFIELD LEXINGTON ELIZABETHTOWN LEITCHFIELD PADUCAH BOWLING GREEN FRANKFURT ASHLAND CAMBELSVILLE WINCHESTER VERSAILLES TAYLORSVILLE SHELBYVILLE FORT KNOX LAGRANGE RADCLIFF BULLITT COUNTY JEFfERSON COUNTY. HARDIN COUNTY NELSON COUNTY LARUE COUNTY GRAYSON COUNTY MEADE COUNTY WASHINGTON COUNTY MARION COUNTY OLDHAM COUNTY FAYETTE COUNTY ADAIR COUNTY BOYD COUNTY GREEN COUNTY AND MORE! WE CURRENTLY HAVE OVER 300 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS & TRUCKS! IF WE DON'T HAVE IT WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU! WE CAN FIND FORD LINCOLN CHEVROLET CORVETTE GMC CADILLAC BUICK DODGE RAM CHRYSLER JEEP CUMMINS DURAMAX POWERSTROKE TOYOTA SCION SMARTCAR LEXUS NISSAN INFINITI MAZDA SUBARU HONDA ACURA KIA HYUNDAI GENESIS MERCEDES BMW VOLKSWAGEN AUDI JAGUAR RANGE ROVER TESLA MASERATI and more! WE SPECIALIZE IN LIFTED TRUCKS DIESELS SPORTS CARS SUVS SEDANS HATCHBACKS HOT HATCHES AMERICAN MUSCLE CARS RVS TRAVEL TRAILERS MOTORHOMES COUPES CONVERTIBLES OFF ROAD VEHICLES MOTORCYCLES ATVS BOATS SEE OUR ENTIRE INVENTORY AND INVENTORY DISCLAIMER AT www.44automart.com CALL OUR Bardstown STORE 502-348-4187 FOR MORE DETAILS..Visit 44 Auto Mart online at www.44automart.com to see more pictures of this vehicle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD06UX6C471466
Stock: 22412A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,014 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,611
Mossy Motors - New Orleans / Louisiana
Come in to Mossy Motors for Great Sales and Service with a Smile! 2006 Nissan Frontier SE I4 Clean CARFAX. Silver RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Odometer is 755 miles below market average! 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 2DIN AM/FM/CD1 Radio w/Digital Clock, 3.133 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front Cupholders, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Microfilter, Occupant sensing airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power Outside Mirrors, Power Package, Power steering, Power Windows w/Auto Down Feature, Rear step bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD06U86C443245
Stock: PM2466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 304,532 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
Paniagua Auto Mall - Dalton / Georgia
2006 NISSAN FRONTIER 4.0L V6 AUTOMATIC NICE CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR COLD AC GOOD HEATER HURRY IN TODAY AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ALL OUR SPECIAL DEALS 1776 E WALNUT AVE DALTON GA 30721 AND 696 INMAN ST EAST CLEVELAND TN 37311
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07UX6C475922
Stock: 5630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-26-2018
- 108,900 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,087
Yemm Chevrolet Buick GMC - Galesburg / Illinois
Four Wheel Drive / 4WD, Tonneau Cover, Bedliner, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4WD, 2DIN AM/FM/CD1 Radio w/Digital Clock, ABS brakes, Cruise Control, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel. Clean CARFAX. 2006 Nissan Frontier Truck Extended Cab SE 4X4 Radiant Silver 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4WD Yemm gives you MORE value than other dealerships with the Yemm Advantage Program! -New Vehicles receive 1 Year / 15,000 mile Dent & Ding Coverage, Tire & Wheel Coverage and Key Protection Coverage for FREE! -Pre-owned Vehicles under 97,000 miles receive a 2 Year / 100,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Pre-owned Vehicles with 97,000 to 150,000 miles receive a 3 month / 3,000 mile Powertrain Warranty for FREE! Some exclusions apply, call us for details! Call us at 309.344.2727. Visit us at 2195 N. Henderson St. Galesburg, IL. Conveniently located on Highway 34. The Yemm family has been serving the automotive needs of Central Illinois & Eastern Iowa for almost 60 years. We've worked hard to cultivate a welcoming family-owned atmosphere, and we feel proud to offer assistance to Galesburg and surrounding communities. When working with our knowledgeable and outgoing team, you discover a friendly and positive experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD06W16C475956
Stock: 19374D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 125,520 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,450
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
4X4, 4.0L V6, 6 SPEED MANUAL, 125K MILES, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO HAIL DAMAGE, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD06W36C414110
Stock: 13969
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,000 miles
$8,457
AutoNation Toyota South Austin - Austin / Texas
This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2006 Nissan Frontier SE is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Toyota South Austin. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind.This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07U56C476167
Stock: 6C476167
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 129,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,588
Middletown Ford - Middletown / Ohio
Recent Arrival! Local Trade, Non Smoker, LOW LOW PAYMENTS!!!, King Cab, 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver, Gray Cloth, Cruise Control, Microfilter, Power Door Locks, Power Outside Mirrors, Power Package, Power Windows w/Auto Down Feature, Remote Keyless Entry.Discover The Difference!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD06W16C401887
Stock: P3291A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 138,087 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,445
Hardy Chevrolet - Gainesville / Georgia
4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC. RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC Free local delivery! Come in for a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, 6ft Bed, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD06U86C431676
Stock: 10259UP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 151,973 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,750
5 Stars Auto Sales - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07U56C447428
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,891
Salt Lake Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Salt Lake City / Utah
2006 Frontier SE4.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 4WD.Odometer is 62470 miles below market average! I4To see more vehicles like this one right here just click on http://www.saltlakevalleychryslerdodgeramjeep.com/ or dial 801-783-3202 Salt Lake Valley Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram serving Salt Lake, West Valley, Sandy, West Jordan & Park City UT.CARFAX One-Owner.Clean CARFAX.Sales price includes $1,000 finance discount. You must finance with one our select lenders.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Nissan Frontier SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07W66C450825
Stock: R20730B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
