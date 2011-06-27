The Nissan Frontier is an old school truck. As many have pointed out it's an old design and there are roomier and more modern competitors to consider. But in Pro-4X trim this old school truck becomes an off road warrior. Including the luxury package adds electronically adjustable leather seats with heaters, leather interior, sunroof, and a rugged roof rack. For a truck that you're taking into the wilds, old school isn't a bad thing. The engine and drive system has been proven and improved upon over the past decade. The 4.0 V6 has power to spare, and the part time 4 wheel drive includes HI and LO ranges, locking rear differential, and hill start/hill descent control. I have no worries that this truck will take me there and back again without complaint. Fit and finish are top notch. While the NissanConnect system doesn't like to play nice with an iPhone, the rest of the audio/navigation system works very well. The Rockford Fosgate sound system is as good as they come, with excellent sound quality and plenty of bass you can rock out while you're climbing over rocks and boulders. This is my 3rd Frontier (and have had 2 Xterra's in the past) so I know what these trucks are capable of. When it came down to getting my next vehicle, and in light of the new Tacoma and Frontier's coming out at the end of the year, this was the truck I wanted. It provides the most bang for the buck and I know it's a solid investment that will last for many years of on and off road adventure. The new trucks will be nice, more luxurious, and a LOT more expensive. Do you really want to invest $40k on something that you intend to get down and dirty with? Not to mention that they'll be working out the kinks in the new models for a while. UPDATE FEBRUARY 2017: Nothing much to complain about after driving the truck for 18 months and almost 28,000 miles. The stock Hankook Dynapro ATM tires have grown a bit louder, but that seems to be the norm for all-terrain tires. Other than regular maintenance the vehicle has been perfect. Still rock solid, no rattles, fit and finish remain excellent. Maintenance costs have been extremely low, especially considering I only have it serviced at my local dealer. Not sure if the low cost is just for this dealer, or reflects generally low maintenance costs for this vehicle. Offroad capabilities are as expected. Excellent. And on-road manners are quite civilized (other than the slight growl from the A/T tires). Mileage typically varies from 17.5 - 18.5 MPG. The factory nav/audio system has an occasional glitch, and sometimes freezes up, but easily remedied by a hard reset of the system (holding down power button for several seconds). It may be somewhat overwhelmed trying to deal with the 10,000 songs on my iPhone. Since purchasing the Frontier I've had the opportunity to review all the new truck models. While there are newer and more modern trucks available, the Frontier remains an excellent choice, offering as many (if not more) premium features for fewer dollars.

