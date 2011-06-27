  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2015 Nissan Frontier
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car

2015 Nissan Frontier Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Fun-to-drive nature whether you're off-road or just commuting
  • strong V6
  • easy-to-use interior controls
  • stout bed lining and tie-down points.
  • Doesn't handle that well on paved roads
  • uncomfortable rear seats with tight legroom in crew cabs
  • some cut-rate interior materials.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Nissan Frontier for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$15,651 - $24,885
Used Frontier for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Nissan Frontier remains a decent pick for a midsize pickup truck, thanks to its brawny V6 engine, surprisingly good ride quality and, in Pro-4X trim, solid off-road capability. GM's new midsize trucks feel far more modern from behind the wheel, though, and have much nicer interiors to boot.

Vehicle overview

Although full-size pickup trucks grab most of the headlines in the U.S., not everyone needs all of the capabilities of these large vehicles -- or wants to deal with their oversize proportions in everyday driving. That's the reason midsize trucks like the 2015 Nissan Frontier have stuck around all these years. Indeed, the current Frontier hit the road long before the Great Recession, and while it's not the freshest design out there, Nissan has kept it reasonably up to date.

The updates continue this year, as the automaker has expanded the availability of its NissanConnect interface, which includes Bluetooth audio connectivity, hands-free text messaging and integrated smartphone apps, to Frontiers without a navigation system. It's a small change but a nod to the reality that tech features matter, even in a pickup. In other respects, though, the Frontier's cabin is starting to show its age. The controls are simple enough, but the quality of the materials is unimpressive for this class and, even in the crew cab, the backseat is surprisingly cramped for a truck that purports to be midsize.

You'll also notice signs of age when you're turning and stopping, as the 2015 Nissan Frontier has the slow steering and spongy brake pedal feel that was once endemic to all pickups. Newer trucks like GM's brand-new 2015 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon feel significantly more agile in these situations, though. However, the Frontier's considerable off-road chops in Pro-4X trim help balance some of its age-related deficits, while utility features like movable cargo tie-downs, a spray-in bedliner and a sliding bed extender make it as useful as many full-size trucks.

But there's no sugar coating the reality that the Frontier's appeal has slipped in the midsize pickup class. The similarly dated Toyota Tacoma shares many of its faults, but has a more accommodating backseat and a more fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine, while the GM trucks are far better to drive on paved roads and have much nicer interiors. There's still a case to be made for buying a Frontier if off-road activities are high on your list or you plan to make frequent use of the cargo bed, but the majority of shoppers will probably prefer one of its rivals.

2015 Nissan Frontier models

The 2015 Nissan Frontier is a compact-to-midsize pickup that's offered in extended cab (known as the King Cab) and crew cab body styles. King Cab models come with fold-down rear jump seats and a 6.1-foot cargo bed, while crew cab versions get a 60/40-split-folding rear bench and a choice of a standard 5-foot or optional 6.1-foot bed. There are also five trim levels available: S, SV, Desert Runner, Pro-4X and SL.

On two-wheel-drive King Cabs with a manual transmission, the entry-level S trim level includes 15-inch steel wheels, rear privacy glass, front bucket seats (with a flat-folding front passenger seat) and cloth upholstery. Select the automatic transmission for the King Cabs S, and you'll also get standard air-conditioning, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary input; these items can be added to the manual version via the S Preferred package. Meanwhile, crew cabs with the S trim add the V6 engine, 16-inch steel wheels, a sliding rear window and a six-speaker audio system as standard.

Stepping up to the SV trim level gets you all of the above (though the V6 engine is optional for SV King Cabs), along with 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, full power accessories, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a 5-inch color display radio with the NissanConnect interface with Bluetooth audio connectivity and smartphone-integrated apps, USB/iPod integration, satellite radio and an additional 12-volt power outlet. Options for the SV (V6 model) include a Value Truck package that adds foglights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, a sliding bed extender, adjustable cargo tie-downs, a Class IV trailer hitch, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and two extra speakers on King Cabs.

The Desert Runner (2WD V6 only in either cab configuration) builds on the base SV equipment list, adding special exterior and interior styling details, foglights, high-performance shock absorbers, off-road tires and an eight-way manual driver seat. The SV Value package equipment isn't available on the Frontier Desert Runner.

For serious off-roaders, there's the four-wheel-drive-only Pro-4X, which features the off-road tires and specially tuned shocks along with a locking rear differential, underbody skid plates, automatic headlights, a 5.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth streaming audio, satellite radio and voice controls, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer, a first aid kit and everything in the SV Value Truck package, except the trailer hitch and bed extender (which are optional). Pro-4X crew cabs get a 10-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system as well. The Pro-4X Luxury package (automatic-equipped crew cabs only) adds a sunroof, roof rack with crossbars, heated mirrors, leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger) and a rear-seat center console.

The top SL trim (automatic crew cabs only) loses the Pro-4X's off-road-oriented equipment, but retains most of the items in the Pro-4X Luxury package, including a sunroof for long-bed SLs (the sunroof is a stand-alone option for short-bed SLs). Additional standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels and side steps that ease access to the cab. The trailer hitch and bed extender remain optional on the Frontier SL.

2015 Highlights

There are scattered content upgrades for the 2015 Nissan Frontier lineup. The SV and Desert Runner trims get a new 5-inch color audio display with the NissanConnect and Mobile Apps interface and smartphone integration, and a navigation system is now standard in the Pro-4X. A sunroof is standard on the long-bed Frontier SL.

Performance & mpg

The 2015 Nissan Frontier is offered with a choice of two engines. Extended-cab S and SV models come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder good for 152 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual and rear-wheel drive are standard, and a five-speed automatic is optional. EPA-estimated fuel economy with the manual transmission is 21 mpg combined (19 city/23 highway), and 19 mpg combined (17/23) with the automatic. Four-wheel drive is not available with the four-cylinder engine.

Optional for the SV and standard for the rest of the King Cab lineup -- as well as all of the Frontier crew-cab models -- is a 4.0-liter V6 that produces 261 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque. The S, SV and Pro-4X can be had with either a standard six-speed manual or optional five-speed automatic, while the Desert Runner and SL are automatic only. In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped Pro-4X crew cab went from zero to 60 mph in 8.2 seconds, which makes it a little slower than a comparable Tacoma.

Except for the specialized Desert Runner and Pro-4X models, the V6 Frontier gives you a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. The Frontier uses a part-time 4WD system with a low-range transfer case. Automatic transmission-equipped 4WD models also have hill start assist and hill descent control, while the Pro-4X has a locking rear differential.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 19 mpg combined (17/22) for manual-shift 4x2 V6 models, while the ratings drop to 18 mpg combined (16/21) with 4WD. Automatic-equipped V6 Frontiers rate 18 combined (16/22) with rear-wheel drive and 17 combined (15/21) with 4WD.

Properly equipped, four-cylinder models can tow up to 3,500 pounds, while V6 versions can tow as much as 6,500 pounds.

Safety

Every 2015 Nissan Frontier comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard is a brake-activated limited-slip differential. Rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are available on all Frontiers except the S, SV four-cylinder and Desert Runner models.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Frontier Pro-4X came to a stop from 60 mph in 134 feet, a fairly common stopping distance for an off-road-oriented truck with all-terrain tires.

The Frontier crew cab received the top rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Its seat/head restraint design was given the second-highest rating of "Acceptable" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

Unless squeezing every last mile from a gallon of fuel is your overriding priority, forget the Frontier's sluggish 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. The fuel economy penalty for opting for the stout 4.0-liter V6 is fairly negligible, and in return you'll enjoy markedly more energetic acceleration, as well as upgraded hauling and towing ability.

We'll acknowledge that a V6-powered, crew cab Frontier with the six-speed manual transmission is a tempting (and increasingly rare) package, but most buyers are going to find the five-speed automatic transmission a better everyday companion. Still, we'd like to see Nissan add an additional overdrive gear to improve highway fuel economy and allow for quieter and more relaxed cruising at speed.

Ride quality is better than you'd expect, even on the Pro-4X model, but when you're going around turns, the Frontier's heavy, slow steering is a hindrance, and there's no disguising the fact that this truck would rather be going straight. In addition, the brake pedal has a spongy feel that doesn't inspire confidence, even though actual stopping performance is adequate. Wind noise is also intrusive at highway speeds, and if you choose the Pro-4X or the Desert Runner, you'll also get some noise from the knobby all-terrain tires.

Of course, some of these faults are forgiven when you get the Nissan Frontier on an off-road trail. With 8.9 inches of ground clearance and a well-sorted suspension, the Frontier Pro-4X is not only very capable, it's seriously fun. Despite its focused purpose, the Por-4X earned an above-average Edmunds.com "B" rating.

Interior

Don't expect a lot of eye candy when you enter the 2015 Frontier's cabin. The materials are fairly drab in appearance and only of adequate quality, even by pickup standards. Indeed, some of the controls fail to provide the weighty, tactile feedback you'd expect in a sturdy truck. On the upside, the layout is all fairly straightforward, from the design of the gauges and dash to the familiar placement for the secondary controls, including the drive-mode switch for 4WD models. Modern tech features like Bluetooth audio connectivity, hands-free text messaging capability and smartphone app integration are available starting at the SV trim level.

King Cab models have rear-hinged doors that swing open and two old-school folding jump seats for rear passengers who'd better like sitting bolt upright. That's why crew cabs are now the dominant configuration; with four conventional doors, the Frontier crew cab's rear seats are far more useful, particularly for ease of entry, though the seatbacks still butt directly against the rear bulkhead and there's significantly less legroom than in the back of the Tacoma and Colorado crew cabs.

You're better off using the Frontier to haul cargo rather than people. A 6.1-foot bed is standard for the King Cab models and has enough room to handle whatever your everyday duties require. You also can get the long bed on the crew cab. The Frontier offers utility enhancements like adjustable cargo bed tie-downs, a bed extender/divider and a thoughtful area under the rear seats for smaller items you'd prefer to lock in the cab.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Nissan Frontier.

5(31%)
4(37%)
3(13%)
2(16%)
1(3%)
3.8
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My third Nissan
g8kev@yahoo.com,09/09/2015
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
This is my third 2nd gen Nissan. I had a 06 Xterra (same platform) with 186000 trouble free miles on it. I traded for a loaded 12 pro4x xterra. I put 35000 miles on that in 1 yr. Now to the Frontier. I traded off the xterra as I needed to haul cans of gas and diesel for work. My first experience is the truck is a little more bouncier than the xterra but not bad at all. gas mileage is less on the fronty as well. I avg about 18 on the fronty where 20 was the norm on the X. I'm Mr. cruise control and I keep a fuel record. I like everything about the fronty so far and the 8 way seat makes a long haul a non issue. I'm 49 and 6' 225 muscular build and I feel fine behind the wheel. I just wish they would add a telescoping wheel to the list on the next gen. as well as the diesel. I haven't had the chance to off road the frontier but I am sure it is as capable as the Xterra and it was quite the mountain goat. I have hauled my ZRX1200R a couple of times in the bed. Although it is a little short the rail system is awesome. I also have towed my M109R on my Kendon trailer and it pulls with ease. Probably around 1200 pounds. I did notice some mileage drop off though, which I never saw on the xterra while pulling my bike. I would also like to add that these trucks hold their value well . So in closing these are some things I would like to see on a new generation. 1. Bring on that diesel. I just came back from the Dominican republic and they have a diesel. What engine I don't know 2. Telescoping steering wheel 3. Keep the truck looking like a truck and not a damn crossover vehicle 4, Update the interior materials. get rid of the super easy to scratch plastics and find a softer version 5, A better center rest and better door arm rest please
A real honest truck!
EE,08/14/2015
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
The Nissan Frontier is an old school truck. As many have pointed out it's an old design and there are roomier and more modern competitors to consider. But in Pro-4X trim this old school truck becomes an off road warrior. Including the luxury package adds electronically adjustable leather seats with heaters, leather interior, sunroof, and a rugged roof rack. For a truck that you're taking into the wilds, old school isn't a bad thing. The engine and drive system has been proven and improved upon over the past decade. The 4.0 V6 has power to spare, and the part time 4 wheel drive includes HI and LO ranges, locking rear differential, and hill start/hill descent control. I have no worries that this truck will take me there and back again without complaint. Fit and finish are top notch. While the NissanConnect system doesn't like to play nice with an iPhone, the rest of the audio/navigation system works very well. The Rockford Fosgate sound system is as good as they come, with excellent sound quality and plenty of bass you can rock out while you're climbing over rocks and boulders. This is my 3rd Frontier (and have had 2 Xterra's in the past) so I know what these trucks are capable of. When it came down to getting my next vehicle, and in light of the new Tacoma and Frontier's coming out at the end of the year, this was the truck I wanted. It provides the most bang for the buck and I know it's a solid investment that will last for many years of on and off road adventure. The new trucks will be nice, more luxurious, and a LOT more expensive. Do you really want to invest $40k on something that you intend to get down and dirty with? Not to mention that they'll be working out the kinks in the new models for a while. UPDATE FEBRUARY 2017: Nothing much to complain about after driving the truck for 18 months and almost 28,000 miles. The stock Hankook Dynapro ATM tires have grown a bit louder, but that seems to be the norm for all-terrain tires. Other than regular maintenance the vehicle has been perfect. Still rock solid, no rattles, fit and finish remain excellent. Maintenance costs have been extremely low, especially considering I only have it serviced at my local dealer. Not sure if the low cost is just for this dealer, or reflects generally low maintenance costs for this vehicle. Offroad capabilities are as expected. Excellent. And on-road manners are quite civilized (other than the slight growl from the A/T tires). Mileage typically varies from 17.5 - 18.5 MPG. The factory nav/audio system has an occasional glitch, and sometimes freezes up, but easily remedied by a hard reset of the system (holding down power button for several seconds). It may be somewhat overwhelmed trying to deal with the 10,000 songs on my iPhone. Since purchasing the Frontier I've had the opportunity to review all the new truck models. While there are newer and more modern trucks available, the Frontier remains an excellent choice, offering as many (if not more) premium features for fewer dollars.
Best midsize dollar for dollar.
Tyler A,08/30/2016
PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
This is a great truck. Not fancy but it's reliable, fun, built well, and still looks great. Plenty of power from the 4.0l motor, perfect offroading, and plenty of cargo space. Love my Frontier pro4x
2015 Frontier 4X4 4.0L SL crew cab LB
James,05/15/2016
SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
My new 4X4 Frontier SL crew cab has every option available with the long bed & 4.0L engine. I looked at the new Chevy/GMC and Toyota Tacoma and I went with the new 2015 Frontier SL 4X4 LB crew cab. This Frontier is a rock solid mid size pickup. Its 4.0L engine will last for many decades if properly maintained. I love the leather interior, heated seats and outstanding stereo with navigation. The engine is very strong. The only draw back to this pickup, is its gas mileage, but the reliability of this pickup a long with its 6.1 foot long bed and great pricing made the choice easy. The frame under the pickup bed on the Frontier looks twice as stout as the new Chevy/GMC frame under their small pickup beds, and the Frontier has 4 wheel disc brakes, you can't get that on the Toyota, and rear drum brakes are a real pain to maintain in the N.E. Ohio. I easily fitted a full size 8 foot couch in the rear truck bed with the tailgate down and used the Frontier's adjustable tie down system to securely hold the new couch for the trip home. This is a real stout mid size pickup with steel bumpers front, and rear only on the SL model. I highly recommend this mid size pickup.
See all 32 reviews of the 2015 Nissan Frontier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
261 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2015 Nissan Frontier features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Nissan Frontier

Used 2015 Nissan Frontier Overview

The Used 2015 Nissan Frontier is offered in the following submodels: Frontier Crew Cab, Frontier King Cab. Available styles include SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), and SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Nissan Frontier?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Nissan Frontier trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Nissan Frontier SV is priced between $15,651 and$25,998 with odometer readings between 19800 and82155 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X is priced between $19,490 and$24,578 with odometer readings between 35487 and109623 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Nissan Frontier S is priced between $15,709 and$15,709 with odometer readings between 32025 and32025 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Nissan Frontiers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Nissan Frontier for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2015 Frontiers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,651 and mileage as low as 19800 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Nissan Frontier.

Can't find a used 2015 Nissan Frontiers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Frontier for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,816.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,130.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Frontier for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,274.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,568.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Nissan Frontier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Frontier lease specials

Related Used 2015 Nissan Frontier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles