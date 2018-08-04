Used 2018 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me
- 32,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,316$4,819 Below Market
Toyota of Massapequa - Seaford / New York
*All pricing is subject to financing through our primary lender and can't be combined with special offers. Details and price are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle information. All specifications, prices and equipment are subject to change without notice. Prices and payments do not include tax, titles, tags, finance charges, documentation charges, emissions testing charges, or other fees required by law, vehicle sellers or lending organizations. Based on 2015 EPA mileage estimates, reflecting new EPA fuel economy methods beginning with 2008 models. Use for comparison purposes only. Do not compare to models before 2008. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle. While every effort has been made to ensure display of accurate data, the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. Accessories and color may vary. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. The vehicle photo displayed may be an example only. Vehicle Photos may not match exact vehicles. Please confirm vehicle price with Dealership. See Dealership for details.16 Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. 2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4D Crew Cab Gy 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV7JN715324
Stock: U3387P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 21,849 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$20,995$3,911 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
***BUY ONLINE WITH HOME DELIVERY***Clean CARFAX. Glacier White 2018 Nissan Frontier SV 4WD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 DOHC Includes FREE oil changes and tire rotations for 1 year, 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Bed Liner, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Bumpers: body-color, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/Auxiliary Input. Odometer is 7840 miles below market average! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2018 Nissan Frontier SV
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV3JN754508
Stock: TMZ1026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,279 milesGreat Deal
$20,490$4,540 Below Market
Kolar Toyota - Duluth / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6DD0ER1JN724990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,157 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,498$2,534 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2018 Nissan Frontier S King Cab is presented in attractive Magnetic Black. Motivated by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 152hp which is coupled to a responsive 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive truck offers brisk acceleration, impressive towing capability, up to 22mpg on the highway, and eye-catching styling accented by chrome trim, a bed liner, and steel wheels.Our Frontier S' cloth-trimmed cabin offers intelligently-placed storage options as well as air conditioning, power accessories, and a multi-function steering wheel. You'll appreciate the convenience of the full-color infotainment system which keeps you in touch with the outside world thanks to Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, and USB/Aux inputs.Safety is a priority at Nissan, so you'll find a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers secure. You work hard, so now is the time to buy a truck that works even harder for you; our Frontier! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CT6JN726563
Stock: 115572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Frontier SV16,806 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,991$2,210 Below Market
Gettel Nissan - Sarasota / Florida
Certified Vehicle! CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, Value Priced below the market average! -Backup Camera -Bluetooth Home Delivery Available, Virtual Appointments, Buy Vehicle Online, Test Drives Brought To You, and Private Appointments -Aux. Audio Input ABS Brakes -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Nissan Frontier is sure to sell fast. -CARFAX 1-Owner *Prices are PLUS tax, tag, title fee, $999 Pre-Delivery Service Fee and $285 Electronic Tag Registration Service Fee, and *does not include dealer installed options. *Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist Credit; *Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership; See dealer for complete details. **Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Credit Assist credit; See dealer for complete details. A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be a lag time between sale of a vehicle and updating of inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER5JN717317
Stock: 4770237A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 40,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,199$2,261 Below Market
Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
Boasts 22 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Nissan Frontier boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/146 engine powering this Automatic transmission. STEEL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GLACIER WHITE, Wheels: 15" Styled Steel.*This Nissan Frontier Comes Equipped with These Options *Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers, Variable intermittent wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Tires: P235/75R15 BSW AS -inc: General Grabber, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Reverse Opening Rear Doors.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram located at 1888 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CTXJN725514
Stock: 40864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 66,068 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,000$2,587 Below Market
Honda World - Louisville / Kentucky
** 3 YEAR SCHEDULED MAINTENANCE INCLUDED **, ** ALLOY WHEELS **, ** AUTOMATIC **, ** CARFAX ONE OWNER **, ** CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY **, ** EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS **, ** BLUETOOTH **, ** KEYLESS ENTRY **, ** BACKUP CAMERA **, ** SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO **, ** WELL MAINTAINED **, ** 182 POINT INSPECTION **, **30 DAY PREMIER WARRANTY**NON-SMOKER**GARAGE KEPT**, ABS brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/Auxiliary Input, Rear step bumper, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CT8JN717623
Stock: A717623
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 45,125 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$18,689$3,325 Below Market
VanDevere Auto Outlet - Akron / Ohio
Blizzard of Savings Sales Event!!!, **Warranty Forever**, **Bluetooth**, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bed Liner, Bed Liner/Trailer Hitch Package, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Radio data system, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Hitch (PIO). CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.THE VANDEVERE BUNCH ADVANTAGES *WARRANTY FOREVER - 100% PARTS - 100% LABOR - NO DEDUCTIBLE **Diesel motors, and vehicles with over 100,000 miles do not qualify** *CAR WASHES FOR LIFE *UPFRONT VALUE INTERNET PRICING *NO HASSLE PRICING *5 DAY VEHICLE EXCHANGE *TWO PAINTLESS DING REPAIRS *FREE CARFAX WITH ANY VEHICLE *GUARANTEED THIRD PARTY TRADE APPRAISALS - CASH! *FREE COURTESY TRANSPORTATION TO HOME AND WORK *OVER 1200 VEHICLES TO CHOOSE FROM *FAMILY OWNED FOR OVER 70 YEARS *STATE OF THE ART COLLISION CENTER.White 2018 Nissan 4D Crew Cab Frontier SV RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 DOHCVanDevere has been a family owned and operated company since 1946. With the reputation of #1 in service, and 4 locations with over 1200 vehicles serviced and ready for delivery. VanDevere's professional sales staff is here for you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER2JN756835
Stock: M15474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 59,197 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,450$3,541 Below Market
Holm Automotive Center - Abilene / Kansas
CLEAN ONE-OWNER HISTORY REPORT, Frontier SV, King Cab, 4.0L V6 DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Glacier White, graphite Cloth. 'The Right Price' No hassle - No Haggle buying at Dealer Rater's #1 Chevy #1 Buick and #1 Cadillac dealer for Kansas. Nearly 3,000 positive customer reviews can't be wrong. No pricing games. Autolist.com ranks Abilene as one of the least expensive places in Kansas to buy a vehicle. The price you see is the price you pay. We offer fair and transparent pricing from the start. It just makes things fast and easy. OUR INVENTORY MOVES FAST. INQUIRE NOW TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY. NATION WIDE SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE. See dealer for details, availability and pricing accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0CW4JN709993
Stock: 20X297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X41,790 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$23,997$2,726 Below Market
Hilltop Nissan - East Hanover / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! **NISSAN CERTIFIED**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS XM**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **COOLED SEATS**, **HEATED SEATS**, 4WD, Navigation System. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 15/21 City/Highway MPGCertified. Nissan Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 167 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable WarrantyFree Oil Changes on all new and used Nissans purchased here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0EV1JN730353
Stock: P4482
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 55,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,199$1,808 Below Market
Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
Delivers 22 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Nissan Frontier delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/146 engine powering this Automatic transmission. STEEL, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, GLACIER WHITE, Wheels: 15" Styled Steel.* This Nissan Frontier Features the Following Options *Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers, Variable intermittent wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic w/OD, Tires: P235/75R15 BSW AS -inc: General Grabber, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Reverse Opening Rear Doors.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 1888 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CT1JN720685
Stock: 41040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Frontier S41,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,691
Central Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Nissan Frontier? This is it. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. The Nissan Frontier S will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6DD0ER3JN701596
Stock: 21616A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 55,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,197$2,178 Below Market
Highland DriveTime - Highland / Indiana
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CT4JN718672
Stock: 1670017859
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,890$2,095 Below Market
Howard Bentley Buick GMC - Albertville / Alabama
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BLUETOOTH / MP3, AUDIO PACKAGE, POWER PACKAGE. It's always worth the drive to Howard Bentley...We save you money!!! Howard Bentley Buick GMC is delighted to offer this gorgeous-looking 2018 Nissan Frontier S in Glacier White. Beautifully equipped with: 15' Styled Steel Wheels, 3.692 Axle Ratio, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Power steering, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD w/Auxiliary Input, Rear step bumper, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Traction control, and Variably intermittent wipers! 2018 Nissan Frontier S
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CT1JN736465
Stock: LG1117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 26,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$23,991$1,594 Below Market
Lithia Kia of Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
ARTIC BLUE META exterior and Steel interior, SV V6 trim. JUST REPRICED FROM $24,999, $1,400 below Kelley Blue Book! Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, Alloy Wheels, 4x4. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. Nissan SV V6 with ARTIC BLUE META exterior and Steel interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 261 HP at 5600 RPM*. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: ". the 2018 Nissan Frontier is an affordable, comfortable and capable midsize pickup that's ready for a hard day's work or a weekend of play." -KBB.com. AFFORDABLE: Was $24,999. This Frontier is priced $1,400 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: By taking a page from Kia themselves, Lithia Kia of Anchorage challenges many consumers' perspective of exactly what is the quintessential car-buying experience. When you visit Lithia Kia of Anchorage for complete car specs or to take a test drive, you'll find we deliver an extensive product lineup, deft service and auto repair, and perhaps most importantly - a one-of-a-kind mix of professionalism and approachability. Stop by and see us today! Plus tax, title and license. Prices include $200 dealer doc fee. See dealer for Stock Numbers. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0FV2JN730196
Stock: 9437A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Frontier S29,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,984$2,041 Below Market
Bob Howard Nissan - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
We are excited to offer this 2018 Nissan Frontier. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Nissan Frontier S. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The Nissan Frontier S will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6BD0CT2JN737446
Stock: JN737446
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 46,410 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$20,000$2,933 Below Market
Ingersoll Auto of Pawling - Pawling / New York
Come to Ingersoll Auto of Pawling for a seamless online, touch free delivery process from start to finish. We can handle all details via phone and email for the online sales process you've been waiting for. When you come for delivery it will be clean and paperwork will be ready so you can sign and leave in your beautiful new vehicle with a smile in one of the quickest car buying experiences possible. Options Include: -Towing Package -Drop-In Bedliner -Reverse Camera -All-Weather Floor Liners -Window Weather Guards -Steering Wheel Hand Controls -Sliding Rear Glass Window -AM/FM/Sirius XM Radio -Bluetooth Connectivity -USB Ports -12v Charger Ports -CD Player Please reach out to one of our sales specialist for more information. It is as easy as a phone call to receive all the information you need including payments and financing options! 845.878.6900.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER9JN712900
Stock: T712900
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 20,245 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$23,984$2,215 Below Market
Toyota of Poway - Poway / California
Clean CARFAX. Glacier White 2018 Nissan Frontier SV RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.0L V6 DOHC EXCELLENT CONDITION, EXTRA LOW MILEAGE, CLEAN CARFAX, FRESH TRADE-IN, BACKUP CAMERA. Odometer is 6637 miles below market average! Come see us at Toyota of Poway. Well provide you a straightforward, no nonsense purchase experience that is easy and respectful of both you and your time. We offer an excellent selection of New and select Pre-Owned and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, a highly trained Toyota/Scion certified sales staff, and always offering top trade-in values. *Ask dealer for details http://www.toyotaofpoway.com/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Frontier SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD0ER7JN741585
Stock: T15784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
