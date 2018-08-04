Used 2018 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

2,553 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Frontier Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,553 listings
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier SV in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier SV

    32,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $21,316

    $4,819 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier SV

    21,849 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $20,995

    $3,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier SV in Red
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier SV

    21,279 miles
    Great Deal

    $20,490

    $4,540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier S in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier S

    21,157 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,498

    $2,534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier SV in White
    certified

    2018 Nissan Frontier SV

    16,806 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $22,991

    $2,210 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier S

    40,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,199

    $2,261 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier S in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier S

    66,068 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,000

    $2,587 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier SV

    45,125 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $18,689

    $3,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier SV

    59,197 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,450

    $3,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X in Gray
    certified

    2018 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X

    41,790 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $23,997

    $2,726 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier S

    55,486 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,199

    $1,808 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier S in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Nissan Frontier S

    41,610 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,691

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier S in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier S

    55,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,197

    $2,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier S

    26,704 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,890

    $2,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier SV

    26,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $23,991

    $1,594 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier S in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Nissan Frontier S

    29,025 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,984

    $2,041 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier SV

    46,410 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $20,000

    $2,933 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Frontier SV in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Frontier SV

    20,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $23,984

    $2,215 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Frontier searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,553 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Frontier

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Frontier

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Frontier
Overall Consumer Rating
4.530 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
  • 5
    (70%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (3%)
Great truck with surprising features
Sam,04/08/2018
SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
Had a 2017 Toyota Tacoma and couldnt wait to trade it for something else. The frontier has better acceleration, the transmission works tons better and the ride is much more comfortable than the Toyota. The cab is a little bit smaller but negligible. I bought the midnight edition crew cab which comes with a spray in bedliner, bed extender, rear sonar, heated seats, dual zone climate control and a lot of other goodies. The price for his versus a similarly equipped Tacoma was at least 7000 less. You cant go wrong with this Frontier.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Frontier
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Frontier info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings