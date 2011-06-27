  1. Home
1999 Nissan Frontier Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V6 engine, good ergonomics and a spacious interior.
  • No V6 in Regular Cab models, frumpy styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Nissan has been selling trucks in this country for 40 years. In 1998, they decided to redesign the pickup and for the first time ever, gave it a namethe Frontier. Building upon the success of the Frontier and dismissing last year's main gripe about the truck, Nissan has placed the 3.3-liter V6 engine that currently powers the Pathfinder into its King Cab lineup. The new engine produces 170 horsepower @ 4,800 rpm and 200 foot-pounds of torque @ 2,800 rpm. If it's got the optional automatic transmission mated to it, the truck is able to tow 5,000 pounds of gear. The broad, flat torque curve delivers extra power for off-roading and towing.

Frontiers range from the entry-level, two-wheel drive XE Regular Cab to the top-of-the-line four-wheel drive, King Cab SE V6. There are seven Frontier models available for 1999. XE or SE trim levels can be configured with Regular or King Cabs, and five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmissions. The new V6 engine is not available on the Regular Cab models; these trucks are powered by a 2.4-liter, 16-valve, four-cylinder DOHC engine that makes an adequate but uninspiring 143 horsepower.

For 1999, consumers can get an optional limited-slip rear differential on 4WD V6 models. Automatic locking hubs, which allow the driver to switch into four-wheel drive at speeds up to 50 mph, are standard. Bucket seats are available on Regular Cab models, and a redesigned center console comes standard on the SE King Cab but is optional on the XE King Cab. A new body-colored trim package comes standard on all SE V6 Frontiers. There are no changes to the Frontier 2WD models this year.

Inside, the Frontier has a user-friendly layout, with the dashboard controls oriented toward the driver. Standard amenities range from cup holders and adjustable seatbelts to a coin holder and LCD odometer display. The Frontier's spacious interior continues to please for 1999, making long trips in the truck more enjoyable.

The truck's bed is still the largest available in its class. Measuring 17.1 inches deep, the Frontier's pickup box can be partitioned horizontally and verticallyperfect for keeping loads separate and secure.

The 1999 Frontier provides comfort, practical utility and, finally, plenty of power when the V6 is ordered. If you're in the market for a compact pickup, be sure to check this one out.

1999 Highlights

Two new King Cab models debut with a powerful V6 engine under the hood, and new standard and optional equipment is available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Nissan Frontier.

5(59%)
4(32%)
3(4%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.5
22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice quality truck
Hooker,03/18/2006
Bought this truck 5 years ago with 31,000 miles. I now have over 200,000 miles as I commute 200 a day to work and home. No major work preformed except for tires, oil changes, brakes and clutch (at 180,000 mile). Truck is comfortable for my daily trips. I average 30 miles per gallon on the highway with a standard tranny. Dependable truck!!
Good vehicle
Ken,10/28/2008
I purchased my truck new in 1999. I only have about 65,000 miles on it. I have not had a single problem with it in all these years. The air conditioner is just as cold today as it was the day I drove it off the lot. The car has not been back to the dealership since I bought it. I do change the oil/filter about every 5,000 miles. It still runs like a sewing machine. Gas mileage is about 19 in town and 24 on the highway (65 mph). Did have to replace factory radio.
Takes a licking, keeps on ticking!
brownmanintexas,01/30/2004
Truck purchased new in 2-99; traded in a buzzy bouncy crappy '98 regular cab Toyota Tacoma. What an upgrade! I love this truck. It has the 4 cylinder engine; as such acceleration is not comparable to gas guzzling V8's. BUT, go west of Kerr County where a 75 MPH speed limit is common. 85MPH in 5th with 24 MPG is no problem with this high revving 16 valve engine. Engine is exceptionally smooth and quiet at speed. Throw away the OEM Firestones and OEM shocks. Buy 4 Bridgestone AT Revos tires and Gabriel Max-Control shocks. Then, enjoy this inexpensive and extraordinary tough little truck. I do.
great smaller truck
bronco_fan,03/22/2002
If you are looking for an inexpensive pickup that's great on gas too, then the Nissan is the way to go. The bed is bigger/deeper than any other small truck. I bought the std cab because I didnt want to spend more than necessary, though the extra cab would be nice to have. I have owned this trk for a few months and enjoy it. Wife thinks the steering wheel has too much play, but I dont notice it. Rides rough like a truck, and on windy days I get thrown around the freeway because it's not heavy enough to hold its own. That's what I expected though, so I'm not upset.
See all 22 reviews of the 1999 Nissan Frontier
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
170 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Nissan Frontier features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

More about the 1999 Nissan Frontier
More About This Model

Nissan has been building trucks for the U.S. market since 1958. Now in its seventh generation of pickup offerings, the company's 1999 Frontier-badged model comes after a major redesign last year that gave the truck more interior space and improved ergonomics. Alas, the 1998 model was available only with a four-cylinder engine that left the Frontier huffing and puffing when pushed hard either on- or off-road.

Therefore, the big news in '99 comes by way of a 3.3-liter V6 engine that produces 170 horsepower and 200 foot-pounds of torque. The engine is more than capable of moving the large SE or XE 4x4 King Cab models. That's good, because the smaller, two-wheel drive Regular Cab Frontiers still come only with the 143 horsepower 2.4-liter inline four. The smaller engine is given a 3,500 pound towing capacity rating but true truck people will want the 5,000 pound towing capacity that comes courtesy of the new V6.

We recently tested a '99 Frontier XE 4x4 King Cab in its element high above Los Angeles. Bouncing and climbing our way over the off-road trails of Gilroy, Calif., we found that the V6, which is tuned to deliver 90 percent of its maximum torque at only 1,500 rpm, easily clawed its way over broken fire roads and up steep embankments. Unfortunately, under more demanding conditions, such as climbing out of dry river beds or over small and medium rocks, the relatively high transmission gear ratio worked against an otherwise stellar drivetrain. Most of the Frontier's competition comes with a 2.4-2.7 low range gear ratio. The Nissan, however, is saddled with a 2.01 four-low ratio, which leaves it straining when the off-road conditions move from casual to extreme.

In addition to providing more low-end grunt with a revised transmission ratio, Nissan needs to upgrade the Frontier's suspension for serious off-road duty. Between its stiff spring rate and limited travel, the Frontier's suspension proved too easy to max-out on all but the flattest of surfaces (like dirt roads). When venturing away from the safety of Gilroy's main trails, we quickly found ourselves tilting and swaying over broken wilderness.

Extreme off-roading aside, the Frontier is an attractive truck with the largest and deepest bed in its class. The body design is a combination of rugged good looks and contemporary styling, with a new body-color trim package available this year. All XE-V6 models are equipped with flat black fender flares, bumpers and outside mirrors. If you opt for the high-end SE-V6 King Cab, you get 15-inch machined aluminum-alloy wheels fitted with P265/70-15 radial tires.

Inside, the Frontier benefits from a well laid-out and ergonomically sound interior. Standard conveniences include cup-holders, coin holders and an LCD odometer with dual trip meters. Either bench or bucket front seats can be ordered with adjustable head restraints and, in King Cab models, side mounted rear jump seats come standard. If you want to load up your Frontier with luxury options, you can, with everything from power windows and door locks to a five-speaker audio system, complete with CD player and subwoofer.

Unfortunately for Nissan, the Frontier is missing the all-but-standard third door option found on just about every modern pickup truck in existence (with the exception of the Dakota, which gets it in 2000). How this will affect sales is anyone's guess, but for Nissan not to have offered a third door with the '98 redesign seems almost negligent.

For braking duty the Frontier employs ABS with a G-sensor that reads the road surface and adjusts braking for everything from billiard ball smooth pavement to loose traction surfaces such as dust, gravel, and sand. We tried out the system during our off-road jaunt and found it to work effectively under most conditions. Once, however, when trying to stop in deep sand we would have preferred the option to simply lock the wheels and slide the truck sideways rather than have it continue to roll toward an impending rock face. As it was, we still stopped in time but we were once again reminded of the potential pitfalls of ABS.

Besides ABS, Nissan addressed safety in the new Frontier with supplemental air bags that offer a key-type on/off switch for the passenger side. Other safety measures include side-door guard beams and three-point seat belts for the front passengers.

After only a few hours behind the wheel of Nissan's latest Frontier, we can say, without hesitation, that it's the company's best effort at designing a pickup to date. The exterior styling is attractive, the interior is roomy and well thought-out, and the drivetrain feels strong and capable. Nissan gets credit for making 200 foot-pounds of torque with this latest V6 while still maintaining 19 mpg (highway) in a four-wheel drive configuration. We also like that it is available in either a manual or automatic configuration and that it offers such a large cargo bed.

Changes we'd like to see include a four-low range that is a little lower, suspension travel that would allow for more serious off-road duty, and V6 availability throughout the entire Frontier range instead of just on the 4x4 King Cab models. And, of course, a third door option. We know that increased V6 availability is coming for the 2000 model year. As for the rest, we can only wait, and hope.

Used 1999 Nissan Frontier Overview

The Used 1999 Nissan Frontier is offered in the following submodels: Frontier Regular Cab, Frontier Extended Cab. Available styles include SE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), SE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE V6 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Extended Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), XE 2dr Regular Cab SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M), and XE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (2.4L 4cyl naturally aspired 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Nissan Frontier?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Nissan Frontiers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Nissan Frontier for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Nissan Frontier.

Can't find a used 1999 Nissan Frontiers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Frontier for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $7,781.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,195.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Frontier for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,055.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $15,475.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Nissan Frontier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

