2021 Nissan Frontier Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/15/2020

The Nissan Frontier is a midsize pickup truck that has been offered in extended-cab and four-door crew-cab body styles. For the 2020 model year, the Frontier received an upgraded 310-horsepower V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission and we wouldn't be surprised to see those return for 2021. For better or worse, we doubt the previously available manual transmission will be returning.

If you're considering a Frontier, we suggest waiting for the likely 2021 redesign as the current model is simply behind the times. We hope the 2021 Frontier will retain the truck's favorable pricing and impressive off-road abilities and address its merely passable handling, poor fuel economy and bargain-basement interior quality.