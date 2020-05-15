2021 Nissan Frontier
Price Range
- Starting at $20,000 (estimated)
Release Date
- Late 2020
What to expect
- A full redesign appears to be in the works
- Part of the third Frontier generation introduced for 2021
What is the Frontier?
The Nissan Frontier is a midsize pickup truck that has been offered in extended-cab and four-door crew-cab body styles. For the 2020 model year, the Frontier received an upgraded 310-horsepower V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission and we wouldn't be surprised to see those return for 2021. For better or worse, we doubt the previously available manual transmission will be returning.
If you're considering a Frontier, we suggest waiting for the likely 2021 redesign as the current model is simply behind the times. We hope the 2021 Frontier will retain the truck's favorable pricing and impressive off-road abilities and address its merely passable handling, poor fuel economy and bargain-basement interior quality.
Edmunds says
The Nissan Frontier has been one of the most affordable pickup trucks you can buy, but it's important to note that it was last redesigned in 2005. At long last, it seems likely that the Frontier will be all-new from the ground up in 2021. We expect to get more definitive details sometime this summer.
Check back soon for more information on the Frontier including photos, specs, and a complete first look.
