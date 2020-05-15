  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. 2021 Nissan Frontier
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Frontier®
VIEW OFFERS
NissanUSA.com

2021 Nissan Frontier

Notify me when the 2021 Nissan Frontier is available near me

Price Range

  • Starting at $20,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Late 2020

What to expect

  • A full redesign appears to be in the works
  • Part of the third Frontier generation introduced for 2021
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Nissan Frontier for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
2021 Nissan Frontier Review
by the Edmunds Experts05/15/2020

What is the Frontier?

The Nissan Frontier is a midsize pickup truck that has been offered in extended-cab and four-door crew-cab body styles. For the 2020 model year, the Frontier received an upgraded 310-horsepower V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission and we wouldn't be surprised to see those return for 2021. For better or worse, we doubt the previously available manual transmission will be returning.

If you're considering a Frontier, we suggest waiting for the likely 2021 redesign as the current model is simply behind the times. We hope the 2021 Frontier will retain the truck's favorable pricing and impressive off-road abilities and address its merely passable handling, poor fuel economy and bargain-basement interior quality.

Edmunds says

The Nissan Frontier has been one of the most affordable pickup trucks you can buy, but it's important to note that it was last redesigned in 2005. At long last, it seems likely that the Frontier will be all-new from the ground up in 2021. We expect to get more definitive details sometime this summer.

Check back soon for more information on the Frontier including photos, specs, and a complete first look.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan Frontier.

Trending topics in reviews

    Related Frontier Articles

    Related 2021 Nissan Frontier info

    Shop used vehicles in your area

    Popular new car reviews and ratings

    Vehicle rankings by type

    Lease deals by make

    Lease deals by model