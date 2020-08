Used 2010 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

Sonora Nissan - Yuma / Arizona

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2010 Nissan Frontier SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: 1N6AD0EV5AC414336

Stock: AC414336

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020