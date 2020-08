Used 2003 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me

101 Auto Outlet - Phoenix / Arizona

We have Simplified the Auto Buying Experience! WE DELIVER! We want to Earn your Business Online over the Phone via Text or In Person. Whatever works for YOU! LOW MILES!! 4D Crew Cab 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive ABS brakes Alloy wheels Class III Hitch Cruise Control Power Door Locks Power Outside Mirrors Power Package Power steering Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Step Rails Tilt Steering Wheel. RWD Odometer is 46981 miles below market average!Thanks for looking! If you would like more information photos and a free copy of the Carfax please visit our website at www.101AutoOutlet.com. While you are there **TAKE A LOOK AT OUR TESTIMONIALS!** We are a family owned hassle free haggle free no pressure dealer looking to earn your trust and business. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by quality ASE certified technicians. We are easy to find just off the 101 freeway and 19th avenue near Deer Valley Airpark. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All prices listed are cash or approved credit. WE WANT TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS! Call us today at 602-677-0184!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2003 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: 1N6ED27T23C435432

Stock: 20060

Certified Pre-Owned: No