Years ago I had pathfinder and 720 pickup and went Jeep for a bit. Our Nissans were great and I am very glad I returned. I recently bought new Frontier crew cab Pro 4x and it is a dream. The styling, power, performance, and features set it apart from the many other brands considered and researched. It helps that the local dealership has such great service dept. It is quiet, has a nice music package, moonroof (my first), and handles really well. I think the safety features are a sure plus. Mileage is ok, but is sure to get better as she ages. I had my Jeep for twelve years and look forward to at least that with this truck. Now it's 2016 and I have abt 57,000 miles on it and I'm totally impressed. It has not let me down once, still performs great, and I could not be happier. Gas mpg averages around 19 now which is ok for what this truck offers. Sure, I'd like better mpg, but one cannot have everything. Driving visibility is very good and I like the automatic locking systems w doors when I get moving. As soon as I stop, the same system unlocks the doors. AC works nicely and I don't really see any drop in mpg when I have AC on. Honestly, I have yet to find anything I'd say is a minus.......way to go Nissan. At the end of 2017, the truck is going along great with no problems. The only negative is the poor mileage. Pouring in a can of injector cleaner did help a bit, but mpg is still rather low. The performance and reliability is awesome. I still love this truck and drive it all over the place. The avg. mpg is 17 to 18 with Hwy near 20. Oh.....the odometer reading is at 68,200. Today the mileage is 71,000 and the truck is going along great. No issues or mechanical problems. Performance is great with both HWY and OffRoad. I am still very pleased with this vehicle.

