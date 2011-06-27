  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2003 Nissan Frontier
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(118)
Appraise this car

2003 Nissan Frontier Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Wide variety of body configurations and trim levels, many safety and convenience features.
  • No third door on King Cabs, cramped rear seats for Crew Cabs.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
Nissan Frontier for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,248 - $4,411
Used Frontier for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With a variety of body styles, engines and trims, the Frontier should cover just about every compact truck buyer's needs.

Vehicle overview

Nissan has been building trucks for the U.S. market since 1958. Now in its seventh generation of pickup offerings, the company's 2003 Frontier-badged model is the result of constant improvement since the last major redesign in 1998. This year, Nissan has focused on safety, as well as fun. A stability control system is available, as is a tire-pressure monitor. Both are industry firsts for a compact pickup. A wide variety of bodies, features and trim levels are the Frontier's best attributes. The lineup ranges from a basic (and inexpensive) two-wheel drive King Cab to the supercharged Crew Cab long bed. The supercharged S/C trucks are pricey, which is perhaps why Nissan offers value versions (the SVE trim) for the King Cab and Crew Cab. If your compact pickup needs are quite specific, the Frontier might be your truck. But we certainly recommend shopping around. The Toyota Tacoma, in particular, is another compact pickup you'll want to consider.

2003 Nissan Frontier models

The Frontier is highly configurable to better match your particular needs. There are two main body styles: King Cab and Crew Cab. The King Cab is Nissan's extended-cab pickup. It has front bucket seats and additional seating for two passengers in fold-down rear jump seats. Available trim levels include the no-frills standard truck and four-cylinder XE, the V6-powered XE and SE and the supercharged S/C and SVE. The S/C is the most feature-laden. Those looking for power and a smaller price tag should consider the more reasonably priced SVE. Four-wheel drive is available on most of these models, but if you just want the tough look of a 4WD, Nissan offers the Desert Runner, 2WD King Cab featuring the same heavy-duty chassis, ride height and stance as the 4WD Frontier.

Compared to the King Cab, the Frontier Crew Cab has a larger cabin with expanded rear-seat accommodations. Rear forward-hinged doors offer improved access to seats. The V6 (normally aspirated and supercharged) is the only engine available, and trim levels are the same except that there is no standard Crew Cab. In the past, the Crew Cab only came with a truncated 56.3-inch cargo bed, but last year Nissan began offering the Crew Cab Long Bed.

2003 Highlights

Nissan's compact pickup rolls into 2003 with many new enhancements. Most interesting is a power-operated retractable top. The "Open Sky" top -- essentially a giant sunroof -- is optional on Crew Cab models. For safety, Nissan has added standard dual-stage front airbags for Crew Cabs, standard LATCH child seat anchors on King Cabs and Crew cabs, an optional stability control system and an optional tire pressure monitoring system. Other changes for 2003 include 10 more horsepower for normally aspirated V6 models, a driver seat-height adjuster and standard Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD). King Cabs now have standard ABS, a new storage bin and a new first aid kit (V6 only).

Performance & mpg

A supercharged 3.3-liter V6 is the most powerful engine, and it makes 210 horsepower and 246 pound-feet of torque when mated to the four-speed automatic transmission (the five-speed manual drops the torque rating to 231 lb-ft). There's also a normally aspirated V6 worth 180 hp and a 2.4-liter four that produces 143 hp. If you want to tow, our suggestion is either V6 and the automatic transmission. This configuration gives the Frontier its maximum tow rating of 5,000 pounds. Four-wheel drive is available on V6 trucks only.

Safety

Nissan has upped the safety ante for 2003 with the addition of optional Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and an optional tire-pressure monitor. ABS is standard on all trucks. The NHTSA has given the Frontier Crew Cab very good crash test scores. The IIHS, however, has indicated that the Frontier fares poorly in frontal offset crashes, as shown by its test of a 1998 Frontier regular cab.

Driving

Nissan likes to tout that its supercharged V6 offers the most horsepower in any V6 compact pickup. While true, we've found that real-world results are a bit disappointing. The supercharged engine has great off-idle responses but runs out of breath quickly. Off-road performance is about average for this class of truck.

Interior

The Frontier's cabin is one of the better ones available in the compact pickup class. A common complaint for the Crew Cab since its introduction, however, has been its cramped rear seat. A shortage of rear legroom is the major culprit.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Nissan Frontier.

5(65%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
118 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 118 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ole Miss Update Last one
olemiss,05/11/2013
4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
I just wanted to update my post of my Frontier Crew Cab long bed with 3.3 engine. I had to replace the A/C compressor around 75,000 miles, replaced a headlight last week, and a battery at the seven year point. I chose to put new shocks all around and replace the brake pads at 85,000 miles. I will have new hoses and belts put on when I have the timing belt replaced at 100,000 miles. Not bad for a ten year old truck with 90,000 miles. I take very good care of this truck and I plan to drive it daily for a few more years. Update 2016: My wife and I have a job that allows us to commute together, so I haven't put too many miles on the truck as of late. This truck was perfect for coaching soccer and throwing all the gear in the back and still have enough room for a few players. Recently, I hauled a 6-12 U-Haul trailer, loaded to the max, about 400 miles. The truck got about 10 miles to the gallon, but handled it just fine. I still get 20 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway unloaded. My 2003 truck is now 13 years old with 98,000 miles. I had to replace the knock sensor, so I went ahead and had the timing belt replaced and a full tune-up done while the mechanic had it. The spark wires and plugs were the original, so I replaced them, along with all the belts, hoses, and transmission flush. It was about $2,200 dollars, but it's maintenance that needed to be done, and was much cheaper then the dealership. I keep the truck in the garage and it's very clean inside and out. My mechanic offered me $7,000 for it and told me don't sell it without talking to him. I don't really need a truck and was tempted, but, as I told him, it's like an old friend. After owning this truck since new, I can only think of two things I would do differently. First, I would have gotten power windows and door locks. Having said that, the deal was on "this" truck and another truck would have cost me more money that I couldn't afford at the time. Secondly, avoid Nissan dealerships. I do all the easy maintenance myself. Things like oil changes, disk brakes pads, coolant flushes etc, but I avoid the Nissan dealership here because they are very expensive, and I don't think they are competent. I have had three, what I consider, minor recalls on the truck. Even when I bring them the notice that I was sent by Nissan, they seem to be clueless as to what to do. To this date none of the recalls have been accomplished. I notified Nissan USA and the dealership still was clueless and failed to act. Find yourself a good local mechanic and avoid the dealership. One last update on my faithful old Frontier. I sold ole Frank the Frontier. The truck was in great shape when I sold it. It was December 2016. I went to Nissan to look at their Frontiers. I could have gotten a nicely equipped Frontier cheaper than the Colorado, but the style just seemed so old and outdated. The gas mileage was worse than my 2003 Frontier, and I remembered my previous Nissan dealership dealings, so I said no. They offered me $4,000, for my 2003 Frontier. That was $2,000 less than the Chevy dealership. I bought a new Chevy Colorado. Whoever got my Frontier got a good old truck because there was nothing wrong with it. I went a dealership on December 31st 2016 and they offered me a good deal, so I upgraded. It's now May 2017, and if I could do it all over again, I would take back my Frontier and give them this Colorado. The Colorado is a very nice pickup with some great features, but at $30,000 it's much more than I need. If anyone showed up at my door with my old pickup, I would take back my Frontier and let them take over payments on my Chevy Colorado.
Great little truck in general
beast10r,10/08/2014
When I was looking for a truck I needed something that I could get into relatively cheap that I could haul my motorcycle around with, and last a long time. After doing lots of research I decided on the Frontier. I bought the truck with 75k on it 2 years ago, and it currently has just under 100k. The previous owner took good care of it and gave me a bunch of maintenance receipts and so far it's been trouble free except for a bad knock sensor, but that doesn't really effect anything. That said, it's not very powerful and it drinks gas like a V8. It should have had a 6 speed but with this truck you trade power and efficiency for reliability. If your Ok with that, then it's great.
Love My Truck - Great Truck - Won't let it go
laurelguy,08/18/2014
4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
Bought my 03 Frontier new in 1/03, haven't had any complaints, now has 191k miles on it, having some issues but that's expected I guess. Speed sensors on both side needed replaced, now having to replace rear seal. Might be bandaging it but really don't want to let the truck go. Only complaint was local Nissan dealership for service or lack there of, but found local shop just as good and less expensive.
Too many issues
sourkrautgreg,05/18/2010
My previous truck was a 95 Nissan Hardbody XE V6 ext Cab. I traded it in on my current truck and only had to replace the fan belt when it broke at about 100k. Loved that Truck. I have had numerous issues with this one however. I have had to replace the clutch and the AC compressor at 62k. The speed sensor had been on its way out since before then, and finally quit outright at about 85k. Now at 95k and need to replace AC comp again. Nissan dealer installed it.
See all 118 reviews of the 2003 Nissan Frontier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
143 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
143 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 4
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Nissan Frontier features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 Nissan Frontier

Used 2003 Nissan Frontier Overview

The Used 2003 Nissan Frontier is offered in the following submodels: Frontier Crew Cab, Frontier King Cab. Available styles include 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 Rwd LB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), 2dr King Cab XE Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M), 2dr King Cab SE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr King Cab XE-V6 Desert Runner Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), 2dr King Cab SC-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 Rwd SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD LB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr King Cab SC-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), 2dr King Cab Standard Rwd SB (2.4L 4cyl 5M), 2dr King Cab SC-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M), 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Crew Cab SC-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD LB (3.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 Rwd LB (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr King Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 4A), 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 Rwd SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M), 2dr King Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M), 4dr Crew Cab SE-V6 4WD SB w/Leather (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr King Cab SE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 4A), 2dr King Cab SVE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl S/C 5M), and 4dr Crew Cab XE-V6 4WD SB (3.3L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Nissan Frontier?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Nissan Frontier trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 is priced between $5,999 and$5,999 with odometer readings between 168581 and168581 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Nissan Frontiers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Nissan Frontier for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 Frontiers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,999 and mileage as low as 168581 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Nissan Frontier.

Can't find a used 2003 Nissan Frontiers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Frontier for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,781.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $23,071.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Frontier for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,494.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $14,282.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Nissan Frontier?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Frontier lease specials

Related Used 2003 Nissan Frontier info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles