I originally bought a 2015 SV V6 2WD King Cab (in May 2015). After using it for 6 months it became obvious there was not enough room in the cab when I needed to carry passengers. I was also a little disappointed with the lack of features I have become accustomed to in my new vehicles - heated seats, compass, outside temp, rear camera............ While the reviews of this 2015 vehicle were not outstanding, I was happy (overall) with my truck. It was fairly noisy, but it fit my expectations of a truck. (I want to be able to carry stuff, with reasonable expectations for performance and reliability.) So after getting a reluctant nod from my wife, I bought the same truck as a 2016 (November 2015). However, this time it was a 4 door SV with the value truck package. This version is much more usable, with less road noise. Gas mileage is not outstanding, but it's not rediculous (as you might expect from the reviews). I get 20 mpg consistently (combined). The features and controls work well, and are simple to use. However, they may be somewhat dated in their design. Again they honestly meet my expectations for a truck. I did look at the new Chevy when I bought the 2015. The dealers were unwilling to negotiate on the price, and there were few vehicles available on the lot. There were no Toyota's available in a 2WD, and the dealers were even less willing to negotiate about the price. To be honest, I may be unlike many who want a pick-up. I'd really prefer a small/mid pick-up that would be based on a small SUV. This would likely improve gas mileage, and address the main reason I have a pick-up. Did I mention I want to have the ability to carry stuff...... I am not a farmer or tradesman, so I don't need all the bulk and capacity of a real pick-up. I use this vehicle to go to work, shopping, and just general transportation. Given the 3 small trucks currently available in the market, I think the 4 door Frontier is a competent choice. It doesn't seem to have any of the concerns noted in many of the customer reviews for the new GM's or Toyota, and the gas milage is not significantly different.

Read more