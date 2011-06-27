Used 2004 Nissan Frontier for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Truck Details
Cabin Size
Bed Length
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $8,000
2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6135,003 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Watermark Ford of Marion - Marion / Illinois
Frontier XE V6, 4WD, 4D Crew Cab, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Local Trade, Clean Autocheck Report, No Damage History. 2004 Nissan Frontier XE V6 Red
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED29Y04C461571
Stock: BB3095B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $9,999
2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6107,165 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
5 speed, Quad Cab, Low Miles, Totally awesome rust free example that's the nicest you will find anywhere! Just serviced and detailed by us, Shop with confidence at NJ's Sports Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED27T14C467855
Stock: P15333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,950
2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6164,521 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hampton Ford - North Hampton / New Hampshire
Four door, 4WD V6 truck that needs a bit of attention to pass a safety inspection. Sold AS IS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED29Y84C468204
Stock: 7884B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $7,997
2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6220,101 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Peacock Nissan - Houston / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC. 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front Reclining Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Tachometer, and Variably intermittent wipers. 2004 Nissan Frontier 4D Crew Cab V6 Clean CARFAX. 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED27TX4C475579
Stock: N01056A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $5,995
2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6152,542 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, Local Trade!, 4X4, 2004 Nissan Frontier XE V6, 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Radiant Silver Metallic, Gray w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, 15 Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Rear step bumper.This vehicle has been safety checked by our service department and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Call's Reader's Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED26Y24C432299
Stock: CP3341B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- $9,995
2004 Nissan Frontier XE59,531 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dennis Dillon Kia - Boise / Idaho
Clean CARFAX. Avalanche 2004 Nissan Frontier XE RWD 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V LOW MILES, Frontier XE, 2.4L I4 SMPI DOHC 16V, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, RWD.Recent Arrival! 22/27 City/Highway MPG3 MONTH/3000 MILE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY* comes with a limited power train warranty for 3 months or 3000 miles, whichever comes first, that covers the engine, transmission, transfer case and drive axle assembly**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Frontier XE with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6DD26TX4C451988
Stock: M01687A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-01-2019
- $4,900
2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6183,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wheels Auto Sales - Bloomington / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED29XX4C481687
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,497
2004 Nissan Frontier undefined138,463 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Voss Toyota - Beavercreek / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Frontier with 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6DD26T94C431764
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$4,684
2004 Nissan Frontier XE196,045 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gillie Hyde Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Glasgow / Kentucky
Price Just Reduced!Priced below Market! Please let us help you with finding the ideal New, Preowned, or Certified vehicle. If you have questions about our dealership or any of our vehicles, feel free to call us at (888) 621-5047. We are always happy to share information with our customers. If you think you live too far away to shop at our dealership, think again. People have come from as far as New York and Washington to shop with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Nissan Frontier XE with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6DD26T44C473274
Stock: I3274R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- $5,999
2003 Nissan Frontier XE-V6168,581 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Land Inc. - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Let our sales staff answer all of the questions you have! We are here to help you! Call Sales 540-370-0311 Fredericksburg Location, 540-805-5211 Spotsylvania location --> Great Bank Financing Options Available We Work WIth Dozens Of Lenders To Get You Approved Fast Regardless Of Your Credit Situation <-- Ready To Get Behind The Wheel Of This Great Car !! Go to : autolandva.net Sundays by Appointment. Normal wear & tear can be expected on used vehicles, Priced for most cars are based on cash purchase and does not include Tax, Title and Tags or processing fee of $399. Financing & Warranty available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with Rear Bench Seats, 6ft Bed, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED29X43C416302
Stock: AL-6196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,950
2003 Nissan Frontier SE-V6101,920 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AMG Auto Sales of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Visit AMG Auto Sales online at amgautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-779-3278 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Frontier SE-V6 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED26YX3C469115
Stock: 9115
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,988
2005 Nissan Frontier SENot providedNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! CREW CAB V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Frontier SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07U25C427961
Stock: VIN7961
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,777
2005 Nissan Frontier LE120,206 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arizona Specialty Motors - Tempe / Arizona
Our mission is simple: At Arizona Specialty Motors we pledge to you a ZERO PRESSURE, FULL DISCLOSURE, and 100% TRANSPARENT buying experience. We sell the HIGHEST quality hand selected vehicles with the service and respect you deserve as our valued client. Our FAMILY owned dealership has been serving customers in the U.S. and Canada since 1999. At ASM we take pride in offering a great selection of quality pre-owned vehicles from practical family sedans and SUV's to the Classic Muscle Cars of yesteryear, modern day Luxury vehicles and Exotics. *WE ACCEPT TRADES PAID FOR OR NOT. * Financing is available from over 35 Lending Partners for almost any credit situation with rates starting as low as 2.49 O.A.C. Please call for additional details * Low cost financeable asset protection and extended service plans are available. *Open 6 DAYS A WEEK MONDAY- SATURDAY FROM 9AM-7PM *Conveniently located 1 mile west of the 101 and north of the 202 freeways at 1625 E WEBER DRIVE TEMPE AZ 85281. * Across the street from Big Surf Waterpark! * Free airport pick up available from PHX Sky Harbor Airport. * Nationwide Shipping available from our door to yours. CALL US TODAY @ 1-833-568-7155 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AS WE LOOK FORWARD TO SERVING YOU.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Frontier LE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07W95C455290
Stock: C11817
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,988
2003 Nissan Frontier XE-V6118,602 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
101 Auto Outlet - Phoenix / Arizona
We have Simplified the Auto Buying Experience! WE DELIVER! We want to Earn your Business Online over the Phone via Text or In Person. Whatever works for YOU! LOW MILES!! 4D Crew Cab 3.3L V6 SMPI SOHC 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive ABS brakes Alloy wheels Class III Hitch Cruise Control Power Door Locks Power Outside Mirrors Power Package Power steering Power Windows Remote Keyless Entry Step Rails Tilt Steering Wheel. RWD Odometer is 46981 miles below market average!Thanks for looking! If you would like more information photos and a free copy of the Carfax please visit our website at www.101AutoOutlet.com. While you are there **TAKE A LOOK AT OUR TESTIMONIALS!** We are a family owned hassle free haggle free no pressure dealer looking to earn your trust and business. All of our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by quality ASE certified technicians. We are easy to find just off the 101 freeway and 19th avenue near Deer Valley Airpark. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All prices listed are cash or approved credit. WE WANT TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS! Call us today at 602-677-0184!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Frontier XE-V6 with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, 5000lb Towing Capacity, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED27T23C435432
Stock: 20060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,999
2005 Nissan Frontier SE119,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Hills Auto Mall - Pittsburgh / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Frontier SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07W25C436273
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2005 Nissan Frontier SE190,961 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
South Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2005 Nissan Frontier 2WD SE is offered by South Houston Nissan. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This low mileage Nissan Frontier 2WD has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Frontier SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07U05C415033
Stock: 20620A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $7,450
2003 Nissan Frontier undefined139,809 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vancouver Car Company - Vancouver / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Nissan Frontier with Rear Bench Seats, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (15 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6ED26T73C419101
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,495
2005 Nissan Frontier Nismo120,322 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Duncan Chevrolet - Stratford / Texas
The used 2005 Nissan Frontier 2WD in STRATFORD, TEXAS has aged like fine wine. This truck's age shouldn't matter because it still drives as good as ever. It's a 6 cylinder Storm Gray Clearcoat Metallic truck that performs and entertains. With 120,322 miles and priced at $9,995.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at Duncan Chevrolet.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Nissan Frontier Nismo with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Crew Cab.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1N6AD07UX5C461288
Stock: 100223U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020