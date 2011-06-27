  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Frontier
  4. Used 2014 Nissan Frontier
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Nissan Frontier Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,611$13,907$15,975
Clean$11,188$13,385$15,356
Average$10,340$12,342$14,118
Rough$9,492$11,298$12,880
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,809$14,128$16,216
Clean$11,378$13,598$15,588
Average$10,516$12,538$14,331
Rough$9,653$11,478$13,075
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,067$15,477$17,648
Clean$12,590$14,896$16,964
Average$11,636$13,735$15,597
Rough$10,682$12,573$14,229
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,739$16,130$18,284
Clean$13,238$15,524$17,575
Average$12,234$14,314$16,158
Rough$11,231$13,104$14,742
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,511$16,973$19,193
Clean$13,981$16,336$18,449
Average$12,922$15,063$16,962
Rough$11,862$13,789$15,475
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,229$15,699$17,925
Clean$12,746$15,110$17,231
Average$11,780$13,932$15,842
Rough$10,814$12,754$14,453
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,951$18,697$21,173
Clean$15,369$17,995$20,352
Average$14,204$16,592$18,712
Rough$13,039$15,189$17,071
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,050$13,474$15,655
Clean$10,647$12,969$15,049
Average$9,840$11,958$13,836
Rough$9,033$10,946$12,623
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,809$10,804$12,599
Clean$8,487$10,398$12,111
Average$7,844$9,588$11,135
Rough$7,201$8,777$10,159
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,338$14,861$17,132
Clean$11,887$14,303$16,468
Average$10,987$13,188$15,141
Rough$10,086$12,073$13,813
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,313$15,784$18,012
Clean$12,827$15,192$17,314
Average$11,855$14,007$15,918
Rough$10,883$12,823$14,522
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,245$12,615$14,748
Clean$9,871$12,142$14,176
Average$9,123$11,195$13,034
Rough$8,375$10,249$11,891
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,995$13,171$15,132
Clean$10,594$12,677$14,545
Average$9,791$11,689$13,373
Rough$8,988$10,700$12,200
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,975$15,427$17,636
Clean$12,501$14,848$16,953
Average$11,554$13,691$15,586
Rough$10,607$12,533$14,220
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,119$17,238$20,046
Clean$13,603$16,591$19,269
Average$12,573$15,298$17,716
Rough$11,542$14,004$16,162
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,709$18,448$20,917
Clean$15,135$17,756$20,106
Average$13,988$16,371$18,486
Rough$12,841$14,987$16,865
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,617$18,180$21,385
Clean$14,084$17,498$20,556
Average$13,017$16,134$18,899
Rough$11,949$14,770$17,242
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,188$18,961$21,460
Clean$15,597$18,249$20,628
Average$14,415$16,827$18,965
Rough$13,233$15,404$17,302
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,139$14,386$16,411
Clean$11,696$13,846$15,775
Average$10,810$12,767$14,503
Rough$9,924$11,687$13,231
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,421$14,924$17,178
Clean$11,967$14,364$16,513
Average$11,060$13,244$15,182
Rough$10,153$12,124$13,850
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,477$11,598$13,508
Clean$9,131$11,163$12,985
Average$8,439$10,293$11,938
Rough$7,747$9,422$10,891
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,085$14,957$16,649
Clean$12,607$14,396$16,004
Average$11,652$13,274$14,714
Rough$10,697$12,151$13,423
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,281$13,629$15,745
Clean$10,869$13,118$15,135
Average$10,045$12,095$13,914
Rough$9,222$11,073$12,694
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,772$17,407$19,782
Clean$14,233$16,754$19,015
Average$13,154$15,448$17,482
Rough$12,076$14,141$15,949
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,258$14,547$16,611
Clean$11,810$14,001$15,967
Average$10,915$12,910$14,680
Rough$10,020$11,818$13,393
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,243$18,133$20,737
Clean$14,687$17,453$19,934
Average$13,574$16,092$18,327
Rough$12,461$14,731$16,720
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,381$13,532$15,470
Clean$10,965$13,024$14,871
Average$10,134$12,009$13,672
Rough$9,303$10,993$12,473
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,887$12,404$13,774
Clean$10,490$11,939$13,240
Average$9,695$11,008$12,173
Rough$8,900$10,077$11,106
Sell my 2014 Nissan Frontier with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Frontier near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Nissan Frontier on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,487 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,398 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Frontier is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,487 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,398 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Nissan Frontier, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Nissan Frontier with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,487 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,398 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Nissan Frontier. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Nissan Frontier and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Nissan Frontier ranges from $7,201 to $12,599, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Nissan Frontier is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.