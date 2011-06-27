Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,611
|$13,907
|$15,975
|Clean
|$11,188
|$13,385
|$15,356
|Average
|$10,340
|$12,342
|$14,118
|Rough
|$9,492
|$11,298
|$12,880
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,809
|$14,128
|$16,216
|Clean
|$11,378
|$13,598
|$15,588
|Average
|$10,516
|$12,538
|$14,331
|Rough
|$9,653
|$11,478
|$13,075
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,067
|$15,477
|$17,648
|Clean
|$12,590
|$14,896
|$16,964
|Average
|$11,636
|$13,735
|$15,597
|Rough
|$10,682
|$12,573
|$14,229
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,739
|$16,130
|$18,284
|Clean
|$13,238
|$15,524
|$17,575
|Average
|$12,234
|$14,314
|$16,158
|Rough
|$11,231
|$13,104
|$14,742
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,511
|$16,973
|$19,193
|Clean
|$13,981
|$16,336
|$18,449
|Average
|$12,922
|$15,063
|$16,962
|Rough
|$11,862
|$13,789
|$15,475
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,229
|$15,699
|$17,925
|Clean
|$12,746
|$15,110
|$17,231
|Average
|$11,780
|$13,932
|$15,842
|Rough
|$10,814
|$12,754
|$14,453
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,951
|$18,697
|$21,173
|Clean
|$15,369
|$17,995
|$20,352
|Average
|$14,204
|$16,592
|$18,712
|Rough
|$13,039
|$15,189
|$17,071
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,050
|$13,474
|$15,655
|Clean
|$10,647
|$12,969
|$15,049
|Average
|$9,840
|$11,958
|$13,836
|Rough
|$9,033
|$10,946
|$12,623
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,809
|$10,804
|$12,599
|Clean
|$8,487
|$10,398
|$12,111
|Average
|$7,844
|$9,588
|$11,135
|Rough
|$7,201
|$8,777
|$10,159
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,338
|$14,861
|$17,132
|Clean
|$11,887
|$14,303
|$16,468
|Average
|$10,987
|$13,188
|$15,141
|Rough
|$10,086
|$12,073
|$13,813
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,313
|$15,784
|$18,012
|Clean
|$12,827
|$15,192
|$17,314
|Average
|$11,855
|$14,007
|$15,918
|Rough
|$10,883
|$12,823
|$14,522
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,245
|$12,615
|$14,748
|Clean
|$9,871
|$12,142
|$14,176
|Average
|$9,123
|$11,195
|$13,034
|Rough
|$8,375
|$10,249
|$11,891
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,995
|$13,171
|$15,132
|Clean
|$10,594
|$12,677
|$14,545
|Average
|$9,791
|$11,689
|$13,373
|Rough
|$8,988
|$10,700
|$12,200
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,975
|$15,427
|$17,636
|Clean
|$12,501
|$14,848
|$16,953
|Average
|$11,554
|$13,691
|$15,586
|Rough
|$10,607
|$12,533
|$14,220
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,119
|$17,238
|$20,046
|Clean
|$13,603
|$16,591
|$19,269
|Average
|$12,573
|$15,298
|$17,716
|Rough
|$11,542
|$14,004
|$16,162
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,709
|$18,448
|$20,917
|Clean
|$15,135
|$17,756
|$20,106
|Average
|$13,988
|$16,371
|$18,486
|Rough
|$12,841
|$14,987
|$16,865
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,617
|$18,180
|$21,385
|Clean
|$14,084
|$17,498
|$20,556
|Average
|$13,017
|$16,134
|$18,899
|Rough
|$11,949
|$14,770
|$17,242
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,188
|$18,961
|$21,460
|Clean
|$15,597
|$18,249
|$20,628
|Average
|$14,415
|$16,827
|$18,965
|Rough
|$13,233
|$15,404
|$17,302
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,139
|$14,386
|$16,411
|Clean
|$11,696
|$13,846
|$15,775
|Average
|$10,810
|$12,767
|$14,503
|Rough
|$9,924
|$11,687
|$13,231
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,421
|$14,924
|$17,178
|Clean
|$11,967
|$14,364
|$16,513
|Average
|$11,060
|$13,244
|$15,182
|Rough
|$10,153
|$12,124
|$13,850
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,477
|$11,598
|$13,508
|Clean
|$9,131
|$11,163
|$12,985
|Average
|$8,439
|$10,293
|$11,938
|Rough
|$7,747
|$9,422
|$10,891
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,085
|$14,957
|$16,649
|Clean
|$12,607
|$14,396
|$16,004
|Average
|$11,652
|$13,274
|$14,714
|Rough
|$10,697
|$12,151
|$13,423
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,281
|$13,629
|$15,745
|Clean
|$10,869
|$13,118
|$15,135
|Average
|$10,045
|$12,095
|$13,914
|Rough
|$9,222
|$11,073
|$12,694
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,772
|$17,407
|$19,782
|Clean
|$14,233
|$16,754
|$19,015
|Average
|$13,154
|$15,448
|$17,482
|Rough
|$12,076
|$14,141
|$15,949
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,258
|$14,547
|$16,611
|Clean
|$11,810
|$14,001
|$15,967
|Average
|$10,915
|$12,910
|$14,680
|Rough
|$10,020
|$11,818
|$13,393
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,243
|$18,133
|$20,737
|Clean
|$14,687
|$17,453
|$19,934
|Average
|$13,574
|$16,092
|$18,327
|Rough
|$12,461
|$14,731
|$16,720
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,381
|$13,532
|$15,470
|Clean
|$10,965
|$13,024
|$14,871
|Average
|$10,134
|$12,009
|$13,672
|Rough
|$9,303
|$10,993
|$12,473
Estimated values
2014 Nissan Frontier SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,887
|$12,404
|$13,774
|Clean
|$10,490
|$11,939
|$13,240
|Average
|$9,695
|$11,008
|$12,173
|Rough
|$8,900
|$10,077
|$11,106