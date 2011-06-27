This make's my 2nd Nissan Truck. Purchased New 7/3/13, so far so good. A very nice Truck, with lot's of power. So far I get 20.6MPG Averaged, in mixed driveing, which is about the same that I was getting with a '93 Nissan KC 4 cylinder AT 2WD that I had purchased New 20 year's before. No problem's after 2 year's as only vehicle. I looked at and drove them all. Came down to Tacoma, Siverado, But Nissan Frontier came out on top,, with Most Truck for the Money. UPDATE @ 3 Years: So far so good with no problem's. One advice that I can give, is to not put these Truck's in Mud, Water, or Rough Off Roading. I don't think these Truck's will stand up to that type of abuse. So Far I'm Pleased with this 2013 SVV6 KC AT 2WD Nissan Truck. UpDate 1/8/17: So far so good. It's the Best Truck so far, that I've ever owned. Just got a fillup and got 21mpg mixed driveing. Plenty of power to pull my utility trailer. Take's curve's better than the '93 Nissan Truck that I had previously. Truck is so Tight,, that it took about 8K Mile's to start limbering up. So Far no problem's, and so far, it is a very good truck for the money. If you get one, Stay out of the Mud, Water and any Rough Off Roading like some Dumb Punk's do that abuse their Truck's and don't care if their Truck will last and be dependable. UpDate @ 4 Years 7/9/17: So Far So Good. Still the Best Truck so far that I've ever owned. Am Averageing 20.4 MPG. Steering was very tight in the beginning,, but limbering up nicely at almost 10 K Mile's. Much better to be too tight than too loose. Get you one now,, before this 2nd Generation Frontier is upgraded with a New Style Model, and enjoy saveing Money. When the New Style Model come's out,, they'll have to pay for the New Style Cost's,, and they will cost you more. Don't Put it in the Mud, Water, and Severe Offroading, Like Some Dumb Punk's do, if You Want Your Truck to Last and Be Dependable. Remember this; Marketing show's Severe Activitie's,, which a Pickup Truck is not intended for. Remember those Commercial's showing Truck's Pulling Tree Stump's Out Of The Ground. Don't be a Dumbo; A Big 4 Wheel Drive Tractor can't even do that without first haveing to dig the Stump out with a Backhoe or Pushed over with a Bull Dozer before the Tree is Cut Off. These are not Heavy Duty Truck's,, but if used according to the Owner's Manual, ie Transporting People, Cargo, and Pulling a Trailer within the Maximum Tow Rateing,, then I think that these Truck's will last a long time. If you want the Paint to stay Nice and Shiney, use Meguiar's #6 Mirror Glaze Professional Cleaner/Polish/Wax Regularly. Save Money and Get You One before the New Style Model come's out. **UpDate @ 4.5 years** 1/12/18 So far so good. No problem's. Motor run's smooth. Average MPG is 20.4 mpg. Still on original battery. So far no oil consumption. Engine seem's to like midgrade gas better than Regular Grade. My advice is keep them out of the Mud and Water. If you want Mud and Water get a Jeep or a Tractor. Use the Nissan Truck's for their intended Purpose, Transportation, Hauling Cargo, and Pulling a Trailer within their Rated Range, if you want them to last. Don't get suckered into Rock Climbing and other OffRoad activitie's that will do your truck in, and don't buy one that has been abused by Mud, Water, Rock Climbing and Other OffRoad Activitie's cause you'll be buying a messed up Nissan Truck. A Nissan Truck is the Least Expensive Truck that's available New,, and there are Many Punk's out there that buy them to Abuse them because they are the Least Expensive New Truck, then they get rid of them after the Warranty Run's Out. Don't buy a Punk Driven Truck of any Brand.

