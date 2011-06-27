  1. Home
2013 Nissan Frontier Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sturdy chassis
  • strong V6
  • easy-to-use cabin controls
  • stout bed lining and tie-down points
  • agile handling.
  • Regular cab body style not available
  • limited rear legroom on crew-cab models
  • uncomfortable rear seats.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Nissan Frontier is a top pick in the midsize pickup segment thanks to its brawny nature, relatively nimble handling and innovative features.

Vehicle overview

Being a midsize pickup, the 2013 Nissan Frontier is considerably smaller than traditional full-size pickup trucks. Even so, you'll find it's still quite capable of tackling all sorts of workhorse duties thanks to its powerful V6 engine, relatively nimble handling and rugged body-on-frame construction.

Of course the Frontier is capable of more than just off-the-beaten-path exploration. Thanks to plenty of different variations, Nissan's smallest pickup works equally well in the city whether you're looking for a no-nonsense work truck or something to schlepp teenagers around in. In fact, the biggest negative you're likely to find here is that the rear seats force occupants to sit bolt upright, especially in extended cab models.

All this isn't to suggest you shouldn't take the time to examine your options. Topping the list of alternatives is the 2013 Toyota Tacoma pickup, which is the most direct rival now that GM has discontinued the Chevy Colorado/GMC Canyon twins. If you're looking for the practicality of a truck with the more refined road manners of a car, the 2013 Honda Ridgeline is also worth a look. But for a truck that's less expensive than the typical full-size model yet still plenty capable, the 2013 Nissan Frontier is an excellent choice.

2013 Nissan Frontier models

The 2013 Nissan Frontier is a compact pickup truck that's offered in extended-cab (King Cab in Nissan-speak) and crew cab body styles. King Cab models come with fold-down rear jump seats and a 6-foot cargo bed, while crew cab versions get a 60/40-split-folding rear bench and a choice of a standard 5-foot or optional 6-foot bed. There are also five trim levels available: S, SV, Desert Runner, Pro-4X and SL.

The entry-level S is a rather bare-bones affair, with a standard equipment list that includes 15-inch steel wheels, variable intermittent wipers, rear privacy glass, a flat-folding front passenger seat and cloth upholstery. The S Preferred package adds air-conditioning and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player.

Stepping up to the SV trim level gets you the contents of the Preferred package, along with 16-inch wheels (steel on models with four-cylinder engines and alloy on V6-powered versions), a sliding rear window and keyless entry. Inside you'll find nicer cloth upholstery, cruise control, full power accessories, a tilt-only steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, satellite radio and an additional 12-volt power outlet. Options for the SV (V6 model) include a Value Truck package that adds foglights, rear parking sensors, a sliding bed extender, enhanced cargo tie-downs, a Class IV trailer hitch, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rearview camera.

The Desert Runner (two-wheel-drive only) gains special exterior and interior styling details, Bilstein shock absorbers, off-road tires and an eight-way manual driver seat. For those who plan on taking the road less traveled, there's the Pro-4X, which features the off-road tires and Bilstein shocks along with a locking rear differential, underbody skid plates, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer and a first aid kit. The Pro-4X Luxury package (crew cab models only) adds a sunroof, roof rack with cross bars, heated mirrors, leather upholstery, heated power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), a rear-seat center armrest, Bluetooth audio connectivity, Pandora radio capability and a navigation system.

The top SL trim, which is only offered on crew cab models, loses the Pro-4X's off-road-oriented equipment but retains most of the items in the Pro-4X Luxury package except for the sunroof, which is available as an option. Additional standard features include 18-inch alloy wheels and side steps that make for easier access to the cab.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Nissan Frontier receives a few engine and aerodynamic tweaks that improve fuel economy slightly. Inside, there are some new available features, including a rearview camera, dual-zone climate control and a navigation system. Nissan has also revised the truck's trim level names and option packages, including the addition of a new Desert Runner trim.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Nissan Frontier is offered with a choice of two engines. Extended-cab S and SV models come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder good for 152 horsepower and 171 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual and rear-wheel drive are standard, and a five-speed automatic is optional. EPA fuel economy estimates are 19 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with the manual transmission, and 17/22/19 with the automatic.

Optional for the SV extended cab and standard for all other models is a 4.0-liter V6 that produces 261 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque. The S, SV and four-wheel-drive Pro-4X can be had with either a standard six-speed manual or optional five-speed automatic, while the two-wheel-drive Desert Runner and SL are automatic only. Also available is a choice of rear- or four-wheel drive. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 15/20/17 for two-wheel-drive automatic-transmission-equipped models, while the ratings drop to 14/19/16 for four-wheel-drive models fitted with the automatic. The manual achieves 16/20/17 with rear-wheel drive and 15/20/17 with four-wheel drive.

Properly equipped, four-cylinder models can tow up to 3,500 pounds, while V6-powered versions can tow as much as 6,500 pounds. In Edmunds performance testing, a V6-powered Pro-4X Crew Cab went from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds.

Safety

Every 2013 Nissan Frontier comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Also, V6 models have a brake-activated limited-slip differential. Hill descent control and hill-start assist are included with the automatic-equipped two-wheel-drive SL and Pro-4X. In Edmunds brake testing, a Frontier Pro-4X came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet -- impressive for a truck.

The Frontier received the top rating of "Good" in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

Driving

On the road, the 2013 Nissan Frontier's performance depends on what's under the hood. While the 2.5-liter four-cylinder will go a couple of miles farther on a gallon of gas, the significantly more muscular 4.0-liter V6 delivers much more satisfying acceleration and towing capacity. Though we applaud the availability of the five- and six-speed manual transmissions, we think most folks will be better served by the well-tuned five-speed automatic.

Complementing this powertrain are steering and suspension hardware that make for a fairly agile driving experience as trucks go. Ride quality is better than you'd expect on most Frontier models, the notable exception being the trail-ready Pro-4X.

Interior

Inside the 2013 Nissan Frontier you'll find a good balance between comfort and practicality. The dashboard and various cabin controls in the Frontier are basic and functional. They're easy to find and operate, but they do seem a bit outdated.

Extended King Cab models feature rear-hinged doors that swing open to reveal a pair of fold-down jump seats that are really only useful for an occasional short trip due to their vertical seatbacks and limited legroom. The Crew Cab's rear seat is better for folks who regularly carry more than one passenger, though it's still not all-day comfortable because of the severely upright angle of the seatbacks, low bottom cushions and lack of headroom. In short, if the comfort of backseat passengers is important to you, you'll probably want to look elsewhere.

When it comes to transporting cargo instead of people, the Frontier gets higher marks. For items you'd rather not leave in the bed to tempt sticky fingers, the rear seats in both body styles fold to create a secure storage area. As far as the bed itself is concerned, the 6-foot version available as an option on Crew Cab models is the way to go if you plan to do any serious hauling. The available movable tie-downs offer added flexibility when it comes time to secure that load.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Nissan Frontier.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

@1000 miles
dmantic,08/16/2013
So far, truck is working out well. Minimal road noise for a pickup. Plenty of power. Steering tracks very good, especially at high speed. Seats firm and comfortable. Interior not well thought out. Too many cup holders that could have been used for storage compartments. Cheap plastic chrome exterior trim. 21+mpg mixed hwy/city. Overall, good value when compared to competition with similar equipment. Fun to drive.
2013 SVV6 KC AT 2WD
rubbleb,07/05/2015
SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A)
This make's my 2nd Nissan Truck. Purchased New 7/3/13, so far so good. A very nice Truck, with lot's of power. So far I get 20.6MPG Averaged, in mixed driveing, which is about the same that I was getting with a '93 Nissan KC 4 cylinder AT 2WD that I had purchased New 20 year's before. No problem's after 2 year's as only vehicle. I looked at and drove them all. Came down to Tacoma, Siverado, But Nissan Frontier came out on top,, with Most Truck for the Money. UPDATE @ 3 Years: So far so good with no problem's. One advice that I can give, is to not put these Truck's in Mud, Water, or Rough Off Roading. I don't think these Truck's will stand up to that type of abuse. So Far I'm Pleased with this 2013 SVV6 KC AT 2WD Nissan Truck. UpDate 1/8/17: So far so good. It's the Best Truck so far, that I've ever owned. Just got a fillup and got 21mpg mixed driveing. Plenty of power to pull my utility trailer. Take's curve's better than the '93 Nissan Truck that I had previously. Truck is so Tight,, that it took about 8K Mile's to start limbering up. So Far no problem's, and so far, it is a very good truck for the money. If you get one, Stay out of the Mud, Water and any Rough Off Roading like some Dumb Punk's do that abuse their Truck's and don't care if their Truck will last and be dependable. UpDate @ 4 Years 7/9/17: So Far So Good. Still the Best Truck so far that I've ever owned. Am Averageing 20.4 MPG. Steering was very tight in the beginning,, but limbering up nicely at almost 10 K Mile's. Much better to be too tight than too loose. Get you one now,, before this 2nd Generation Frontier is upgraded with a New Style Model, and enjoy saveing Money. When the New Style Model come's out,, they'll have to pay for the New Style Cost's,, and they will cost you more. Don't Put it in the Mud, Water, and Severe Offroading, Like Some Dumb Punk's do, if You Want Your Truck to Last and Be Dependable. Remember this; Marketing show's Severe Activitie's,, which a Pickup Truck is not intended for. Remember those Commercial's showing Truck's Pulling Tree Stump's Out Of The Ground. Don't be a Dumbo; A Big 4 Wheel Drive Tractor can't even do that without first haveing to dig the Stump out with a Backhoe or Pushed over with a Bull Dozer before the Tree is Cut Off. These are not Heavy Duty Truck's,, but if used according to the Owner's Manual, ie Transporting People, Cargo, and Pulling a Trailer within the Maximum Tow Rateing,, then I think that these Truck's will last a long time. If you want the Paint to stay Nice and Shiney, use Meguiar's #6 Mirror Glaze Professional Cleaner/Polish/Wax Regularly. Save Money and Get You One before the New Style Model come's out. **UpDate @ 4.5 years** 1/12/18 So far so good. No problem's. Motor run's smooth. Average MPG is 20.4 mpg. Still on original battery. So far no oil consumption. Engine seem's to like midgrade gas better than Regular Grade. My advice is keep them out of the Mud and Water. If you want Mud and Water get a Jeep or a Tractor. Use the Nissan Truck's for their intended Purpose, Transportation, Hauling Cargo, and Pulling a Trailer within their Rated Range, if you want them to last. Don't get suckered into Rock Climbing and other OffRoad activitie's that will do your truck in, and don't buy one that has been abused by Mud, Water, Rock Climbing and Other OffRoad Activitie's cause you'll be buying a messed up Nissan Truck. A Nissan Truck is the Least Expensive Truck that's available New,, and there are Many Punk's out there that buy them to Abuse them because they are the Least Expensive New Truck, then they get rid of them after the Warranty Run's Out. Don't buy a Punk Driven Truck of any Brand.
It's a real work truck and I traded it
heiliner,10/27/2013
S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M)
I just purchased my 4th Nissan Frontier. I traded in a Nissan D21 that I had for 25 years. My 2013 is a 4 cylinder, 5 speed, S model King Cab. It was priced about $3000 below a similar Toyota Tacoma. The truck has crank windows, no power locks, and no Bluetooth. The first tank of gas I got almost 28 mpg in city and rural driving. On the second tank full I got 25 mpg. The secret is to shift around 2200 rpm. The truck is clunky and dated and simple transportation. For every 100 miles I drive this Frontier I save about $8 over the Tundra parked next to it in fuel costs. UPDATE: My real work truck developed a cab leak and filled with water. The passenger side of the cab was never sealed from the factory. I purchased a new 2015 Frontier SV 4x4 crew cab and traded in the 2013 as after the leak the smell never went away. MY ADVICE, before buying check carefully the seams of the cab to be sure they are fully factory sealed. UPDATE: The manual transmission in the end proved to be too much shifting in Seattle traffic. The 2013 Frontier was traded for a new (2015) Frontier SV CC with an automatic transmission. The mileage on the new Frontier isn't as good as the 2013 S model Frontier but in traffic, mostly sitting, the automatic is great. In retrospect, looking back on the 2013 purchase, I should have bought the 4 cyclinder S model Frontier with an automatic transmission. My mistake. UPDATE: The 2015 Frontier SV went into the dealer for the 14000 mile service. One of the items was "replace cabin filter". After the cabin filter was replaced I asked to see the old filter. I was told it didn't have one installed from the factory. So in summary : truck one the, 2013 Frontier S, didn't have the cab sealed from the factory.; truck two, 2015 Frontier SV, didn't have the cabin filter installed. It really makes me wonder about Nissan quality control.
Cheap to buy, cheap to own
robert_bell,05/27/2014
I bought this to tow our 3,500 lb Casita travel trailer. We added a Leer Cap. We have a 2013 crew cab SV with 4.0 2WD and 5-speed auto. The 265 HP is more than adequate and beats our old BMW X5 3.0 by at least 30 HP. Steering at highway speeds is vague and it wanders, but I noticed the tires are wearing on the inside and I believe the factory set the front-end with too much toe-out. The headlight aim needs adjusting, too. The sterro is OK, but the iPod starts by itself sometimes for no reason. We added add-a-leaf springs to the back for towing, as it sagged a bit when loaded. Overall, it was about what I expected for a $25,000 vehicle.
See all 24 reviews of the 2013 Nissan Frontier
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed automatic
Gas
See all Used 2013 Nissan Frontier features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover21.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Nissan Frontier

Used 2013 Nissan Frontier Overview

The Used 2013 Nissan Frontier is offered in the following submodels: Frontier Crew Cab, Frontier King Cab. Available styles include SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), SL 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5A), S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (2.5L 4cyl 5M), SL 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), SV 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), Desert Runner 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SV 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), PRO-4X 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), S 4dr Crew Cab 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), Desert Runner 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), SL 4dr Crew Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 5A), S 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), PRO-4X 4dr King Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M), and SV 4dr King Cab 6.1 ft. SB (4.0L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Nissan Frontier?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Nissan Frontier trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SV is priced between $9,949 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 69688 and125829 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Frontier S is priced between $11,000 and$11,000 with odometer readings between 65395 and65395 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Nissan Frontier SL is priced between $15,059 and$15,059 with odometer readings between 143328 and143328 miles.

