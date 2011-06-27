2023 Jaguar F-TYPE
MSRP range: $73,400 - $108,500
2023 Jaguar F-TYPE video
Top 10 Best-Looking Cars According to Edmunds' Mark Takahashi
NOTE: This video is about the 2020 Jaguar F-TYPE, but since the 2023 Jaguar F-TYPE is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Edmunds' Mark Takahashi, a former designer and art director, gives his ranking of the best-looking and most beautiful cars, trucks and SUVs on sale.
FAQ
Is the Jaguar F-TYPE a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 F-TYPE both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Jaguar F-TYPE. Learn more
Is the Jaguar F-TYPE reliable?
To determine whether the Jaguar F-TYPE is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the F-TYPE. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the F-TYPE's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 Jaguar F-TYPE a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 Jaguar F-TYPE is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 F-TYPE is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 Jaguar F-TYPE?
The least-expensive 2023 Jaguar F-TYPE is the 2023 Jaguar F-TYPE P450 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $73,400.
Other versions include:
- P450 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $73,400
- P450 R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $83,900
- R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) which starts at $108,500
What are the different models of Jaguar F-TYPE?
If you're interested in the Jaguar F-TYPE, the next question is, which F-TYPE model is right for you? F-TYPE variants include P450 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), P450 R-Dynamic 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A), and R 2dr Coupe AWD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A). For a full list of F-TYPE models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
