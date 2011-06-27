Vehicle overview

With all the gee-whiz technology available in today's cars, it's easy to forget the joy that an elemental sports car like a 2009 Nissan 350Z provides. Nope, this car won't give you the weather in Cincinnati or make you a cup of coffee as you drive into work. But the Z has everything you'll need to get a rush no caffeinated beverage could hope to match.

With its compact dimensions, spirited V6 engine, sharp handling, rear-wheel drive and well-balanced chassis, the 350Z roadster continues to be a sports car in the truest sense. And even though this generation of Z is in its last year, the styling still turns heads. Nissan will be selling the all-new 370Z coupe for 2009 and is keeping the 350Z roadster only until it has the roadster version of the 370Z readied.

Compared to pricier rivals, such as the Audi TT, BMW Z4 and Porsche Boxster, the 2009 Nissan 350Z lacks polish, both in terms of handling finesse and interior design and materials. It's also not as nimble handling as Honda's S2000. But this is still an affordable and reasonably comfortable sports car that delivers plenty of grins per mile. For its final year, the 2009 Nissan 350Z rides into the sunset with its head held high.