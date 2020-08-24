Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me

101 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Genesis Coupe Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    21,306 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,000

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in White
    certified

    2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    28,951 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $25,990

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Black
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    39,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,998

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Silver
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    50,240 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    47,365 miles

    $23,998

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in White
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    31,776 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    81,970 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,320

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    36,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,991

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    43,746 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,892

    $678 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    86,305 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,600

    $504 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    26,939 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,399

    $426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    17,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,897

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Silver
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    94,559 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $13,991

    $465 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate

    62,195 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in White
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    40,372 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $19,995

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    49,700 miles

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Black
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    44,020 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,500

    Details
  • 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 in Gray
    used

    2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8

    61,120 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,681

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Genesis Coupe searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  1. Home
  2. Hyundai
  3. Hyundai Genesis Coupe
  4. Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Genesis Coupe

Read recent reviews for the Hyundai Genesis Coupe
Overall Consumer Rating
4.65 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (60%)
  • 4
    (40%)
Great bang for the buck!
Jefro,09/08/2017
3.8 Ultimate 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 8A)
I bought this car to have fun driving and it doesn't disappoint! It's not going to be practical when it comes down to transporting more than 2 people, carrying excessive amounts of stuff in it or even fuel economy, but it is a hell of a lot of fun to drive! Great engine, excellent 8 speed auto are a blast! One word of warning: you will want to put AS or snow tires on it up north as it comes with summer tires. I am thrilled with this car!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Hyundai
Genesis Coupe
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related Hyundai Genesis Coupe info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings