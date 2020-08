Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me

Taylor Hyundai of Perrysburg - Perrysburg / Ohio

<b>Summary</b> Welcome to Taylor Hyundai Perrysburg. <b>Vehicle Details</b> The supply is limited! This large car is fun to drive! This model is in great shape. Our dealership performed a safety and mechanical inspection of the vehicle upon arrival. Our service and detail departments pride themselves on inspecting every trade-in. We spent several diligent hours cleaning and maintaining to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. <b>Equipment</b> This vehicle is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Easily set your speed in it with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on the vehicle. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHHT6KJ2GU137135

Stock: DH5389

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-29-2020