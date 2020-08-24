Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 21,306 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,000
Taylor Hyundai of Perrysburg - Perrysburg / Ohio
<b>Summary</b> Welcome to Taylor Hyundai Perrysburg. Our team strives to make your next vehicle purchase hassle free. <b>Vehicle Details</b> The supply is limited! If you are serious about this vehicle, we recommend you move fast. Be the first off the line with the quickness of this model. This large car is fun to drive! This model is in great shape. Our dealership performed a safety and mechanical inspection of the vehicle upon arrival. Our service and detail departments pride themselves on inspecting every trade-in. We spent several diligent hours cleaning and maintaining to ensure 100% customer satisfaction. <b>Equipment</b> This vehicle is accented with premium quality alloy wheels. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Easily set your speed in it with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe has a 3.8 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This model features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. Enjoy the incredible handling with the rear wheel drive on the vehicle. <b>Additional Information</b> Taylor Hyundai Perrysburg would like to thank you for giving us the opportunity to earn your business today. Now that you found a vehicle you like, let's schedule a time for you to take a pressure free test drive. **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KJ2GU137135
Stock: DH5389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 28,951 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$25,990
Tamiami Hyundai - Naples / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe Casablanca White Pearl 2D Coupe 3.8 ULTIMATE RWD Close-Ratio 6-Speed Manual V6 NAVIGATION, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, BACK UP CAMERA, PUSH BUTTON START, SMART KEY.Buy With Confidence at Tamiami Hyundai In Beautiful Naples Florida. Tamiami Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned 72 Hour Exchange Policy Free Roadside Assistance / Towing. WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !! 72 Hour Return Policy: Must be within 72 hours and under 300 miles of delivery, customer is responsible for any damage to the vehicle. Price Plus Tax, Registration Fees, Dealer Services, Dealer installed Items, & Dealer Preformed Service/Reconditioning.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ4GU133164
Stock: P133164
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 39,669 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ2GU135043
Stock: 19413240
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,240 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,998
CarMax Southwest Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ1GU134546
Stock: 19333752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,365 miles
$23,998
CarMax Kenner - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Kenner / Louisiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in LA, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ8GU136486
Stock: 19217491
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,776 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,999
Empire Auto Group - La Mesa / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KJ1GU133836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,970 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,320
Volvo Cars of Tulsa - Tulsa / Oklahoma
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ0GU134571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$16,991
AutoNation Hyundai Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Caspian Black Gray/Gray; Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. YOUR TIME IS VALUABLE.........GIVE AUTONATION HYUNDAI THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS !!! This Hyundai includes: CASPIAN BLACK GRAY/GRAY, LEATHER BOLSTER/CLOTH INSERT SEATING SURFACES Cloth Seats Leather Seats CARGO NET (PIO) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Genesis Coupe 3.8L Base is well maintained and has just 32,818mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8L Base. More information about the 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe: There is a lot to like about the Hyundai Genesis Coupe. Modern styling, a very powerful V6 engine and an available 8-speed transmission make a sporty, but everyday drivable combination. Starting at just under $27,000, the Genesis Coupe presents a package that offers an awful lot of performance for not a lot of money. The R-Spec model adds in sport-tuned suspension and a limited-slip differential turning the Genesis into a potent track-ready racer, with pricing still below $30k. This model sets itself apart with excellent road-holding, Fresh styling inside and out, 8-speed automatic transmission, and superior warranty AGAIN.......IT DOESNT TAKE 3 HOURS TO MAKE A PURCHASE ON YOUR NEXT VECHICLE PURCHASE.... GIVE AUTONATION THE CHANCE TO EARN YOUR BUSINESS. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KJ8FU130365
Stock: FU130365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 43,746 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$18,892$678 Below Market
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate Caspian Black CARFAX One-Owner. Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate, 2D Coupe, V6, 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC, RWD, Caspian Black, Black. To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ9FU128203
Stock: 128203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 86,305 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,600$504 Below Market
Lexus of Greenville - Greenville / South Carolina
Clean CARFAX.Santiago Silver 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC V6Reviews:* Responsive handling; spirited acceleration; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ8FU121887
Stock: FU121887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 26,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,399$426 Below Market
Hendrick Volkswagen Of Concord - Concord / North Carolina
3.8L Base trim. CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 26,939! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio.KEY FEATURES INCLUDESatellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control.WHO WE AREWe devote ourselves to helping and serving our customers to the best of our ability. It is our honor to have you come in to our dealership and drive the vehicle of your dreams home. Our goal is to offer the most modern and convenient access to up-to-date and accurate information, which our customers have come to expect and rely upon for all their automotive needs.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KJ3FU130919
Stock: V200339A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 17,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,897
Ambar Motors - Miami / Florida
To help fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure safety and heath of our customer and community we are now applying a state-of-the-art Vehicle Disinfection and Long Term Microbial Control System with Surface Protectant engineered specifically for automotive use. CARFAX One-Owner. 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC V6 Bluetooth, Rear Backup Camera, Service Records Available, Free Carfax, Power Sunroof, 1-Owner, Great Economy, ONE OWNER, NEW BRAKES, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE WIRELESS, POWER SEATS, LEATHER SEATS, NON SMOKER, LOCAL TRADE, NAVIGATION/GPS, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED, Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate, 2D Coupe, V6, 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC, RWD, Empire State Gray, black Leather, Navigation System.Reviews:* Responsive handling; spirited acceleration; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ8FU130489
Stock: 14220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 94,559 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$13,991$465 Below Market
Ralph Schomp MINI - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
Santiago Silver exterior and Black interior, 3.8L Base trim. ***Just Traded In***. PRICED TO MOVE $300 below Kelley Blue Book! Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, OPTION GROUP 01, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio. SEE MORE!SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP MINI?Schomp MINI is loved by everyone except the competition because of their One Price, One Promise guarantee which sets this Denver MINI Cooper dealer apart from the rest by having the absolute best price posted on all vehicles. Whether you're looking for a Colorado Springs Mini Cooper, Boulder Mini Cooper, Grand Junction Mini Cooper or Castle Rock Mini Cooper, Shoppers looking for the best Colorado Mini Coopers visit Schomp Automotive!OPTION PACKAGESEXPERTS CONCLUDEEdmunds.com's review says "Visibility is excellent all around, and the tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel makes it possible for drivers of all sizes to fine-tune the seating position. As a bonus, the front seats are also comfortable enough to make the Genesis Coupe a great road trip companion.".Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ6FU123380
Stock: 3M00420A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 62,195 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,995
Brandfon Hyundai - New Haven / Connecticut
CLEAN CARFAX!, MOONROOF!, LEATHER!, NAVIGATION!, MARKET BASED PRICE DEALER!. 16/25 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Responsive handling; spirited acceleration; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Ultimate with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ7FU126126
Stock: H2639A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 40,372 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$19,995
Suntrup Hyundai South - Saint Louis / Missouri
Casablanca White 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONICThe Suntrup family have been servicing and selling cars since 1957 for the St Louis area.The Suntrup Automotive Group is active in its communities and believes in giving back. Today Suntrup Automotive Group has nine brands, eleven locations, thousands of cars and is every bit committed to providing excellent customer service in every aspect of the business. There's never been a better time to drop on by at our dealership here in 5926 So Lindbergh Blvd St Louis, Missouri, proudly serving drivers from Ballwin, Affton and Kirkwood. We're very much looking forward to it.V6 Odometer is 7367 miles below market average!Reviews:* Responsive handling; spirited acceleration; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ7FU124652
Stock: H13977-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 49,700 miles
$19,998
CarMax El Paso - Now offering Curbside Pickup - El Paso / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KJ0FU127489
Stock: 19021482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,020 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$18,500
Germain Toyota of Naples - Naples / Florida
Low Miles, Service Records Available!, 18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy Wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Player, Security system.Reviews: * Responsive handling; spirited acceleration; good value. Source: Edmunds2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Local Trade In, Low Miles. Local Trade In, Low Miles.V6Caspian Black2D CoupeRWD8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONICAt Germain Toyota of Naples, we make it Fast, Easy and Simple. Call us, and see why we are the #1 Certified Pre-Owned dealer in Southwest Florida.3.8At Germain Toyota, we make Fast, Easy and Simple. Call us to see why we are the #1 Certified Pre-Owned Dealer in Southwest Florida!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJXFU122636
Stock: MJ002047B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 61,120 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,681
Porter Chevrolet - Newark / Delaware
Priced to Move - $2,350 below MSRP! Optional equipment includes: Rear Lip Spoiler, Cargo Tray, Wheel Locks, Cargo Net...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KJ0FU129436
Stock: H20587A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
