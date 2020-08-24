Used 2016 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Hyundai Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas

Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Caspian Black Gray/Gray; Leather Bolster/Cloth Insert Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Hyundai includes: CASPIAN BLACK GRAY/GRAY, LEATHER BOLSTER/CLOTH INSERT SEATING SURFACES Cloth Seats Leather Seats CARGO NET (PIO) *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Genesis Coupe 3.8L Base is well maintained and has just 32,818mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8L Base. More information about the 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe: There is a lot to like about the Hyundai Genesis Coupe. Modern styling, a very powerful V6 engine and an available 8-speed transmission make a sporty, but everyday drivable combination. Starting at just under $27,000, the Genesis Coupe presents a package that offers an awful lot of performance for not a lot of money. The R-Spec model adds in sport-tuned suspension and a limited-slip differential turning the Genesis into a potent track-ready racer, with pricing still below $30k. This model sets itself apart with excellent road-holding, Fresh styling inside and out, 8-speed automatic transmission, and superior warranty

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHHT6KJ8FU130365

Stock: FU130365

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020