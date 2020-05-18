Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 for Sale Near Me
- 10,738 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$112,400$19,746 Below Market
Aston Martin Summit - Summit / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV2HGL00524
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,370 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$127,177
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
2017 Aston Martin DB11 Launch Edition finished in Stratus White paintwork over Spicy Red full-grain leather with white contrast quilting & contrast brogue. A timeless sports car color combination. Now offered for sale with 12-month Aston Martin warranty. The exemplary Grand Tourer - DB11 is supremely comfortable and supremely capable at any speed thanks to a twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 600hp, an adjustable suspension, and clever active aerodynamics. Unmatched craftsmanship is evident throughout the stunning exterior and hand-crafted interior. Notable options include 1,000W Bang & Olufsen stereo, Interior Quilting & Brogue, Heated & Ventilated seats with power bolsters, Automatic Parking, Red seatbelts, 360-camera, 20" wheels, and much more! Total options added up to an original MSRP of $256,687 Myth 1: All buybacks are defective vehicles. Facts: While it's true that vehicles repurchased by a manufacturer may need repairs to correct problems, that isn't always the case. Vehicles are often repurchased as a gesture of goodwill to maintain a valued relationship with a loyal customer. In other instances, parts may not have been available in a timely manner to fix a minor problem and the customer may ask the manufacturer buy back the vehicle. There are even cases where buyers will fabricate problems to get out of a vehicle if they know how to use the "Lemon Laws" to their advantage. And of course, there are times when a vehicle does have a legitimate mechanical problem that needs extra attention to correct. Regardless of the reason for a buyback, when a true problem does exist, the manufacturer not only wants to fix it, the company is required by law to fully correct any issues before the vehicle is offered for sale. 2: What if the problem isn't fixed? I don't want to end up with some one else's headache. : Let's face it - the last thing a manufacturer wants is to repurchase a vehicle. But when a repurchase is necessary, the manufacturer doesn't want to risk its reputation by failing to address the problem responsible for the buyback. You can be sure that any repurchased vehicle is thoroughly inspected to ensure that the original problem has been corrected and that the vehicle is in premium condition before it is cleared for resale. All repurchased vehicles are offered for sale with the balance of the original manufacturer's warranty in effect. In addition, most vehicles also have a 12 months/12,000 miles warranty coverage on the mechanical system or part that was repaired under the buyback. With this assurance - and the option to extend that warranty coverage further still - the buyer can be sure that his vehicle meets or exceeds all manufacturer requirements. 3: The manufacturer of a buyback just wants to get rid of the car. : Hardly. Auto manufacturers - particularly those who produce luxury vehicles -- value their reputation as a maker of vehicles people love to drive and own. That prestige is a huge part of the value attached to the models that they sell, and it's an asset that auto manufacturers want to protect. It is our experience that the manufacturer is going to be very certain that the repurchased vehicle meets all requirements for performance before it is offered for sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV7HGL00244
Stock: PPG2813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 19,736 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$109,999
JumboLuxuryCars.com - Fort Pierce - Hollywood / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV6HGL02552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,869 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$129,895$4,156 Below Market
United Auto Exchange - Addison / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV9HGL02917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,825 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$129,999$1,795 Below Market
Glenview Luxury Imports - Glenview / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV2HGL02094
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 1,338 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$134,981$216 Below Market
Mike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2017 Aston Martin DB11 2D CoupeOnyx Black V12RWD 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax 1 Owner, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Odometer is 8493 miles below market average!Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV9HGL00231
Stock: T1013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 5,923 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$135,980
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2017 Aston Martin DB11 Base V12 8-Speed Automatic RWDOdometer is 7150 miles below market average!15/21 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV0HGL03048
Stock: RU201145A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 8,028 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$135,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is pumped up to offer this gorgeous-looking 2017 Aston Martin DB11 Midnight Blue with the following features:Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Radio System, Bright Blades Bonnet, Embossed DB11 Logo In Seats, Umbrella, Wheels: 20" 10-Spoke Directional Silver Diamond Turned. 2017 Aston Martin DB11 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Aston Martin CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV5HGL00744
Stock: HGL00744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 12,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$133,007
Aston Martin Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Aston Martin is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2017 Aston Martin DB11 Launch Edition as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Stratus White exterior paint and Obsidian Black/Ivory interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Ventilated Front Seats- Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wings- Nexus Quilting- Contemporary PackRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyAston Martin Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Aston Martin Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Aston Martin Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Timeless) / Used Aston Martins. These include the DB model range (including DB11, DB9, DB7), Vanquish Coupe and Volante (Convertible), V8 Vantage Coupe and Roadster, Vantage GT and S, and Rapide family. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAVXHGL01825
Stock: 6835UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 13,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$134,951
Mike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2017 Aston Martin DB11 2D CoupeMorning Frost White V12RWD 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax 1 Owner, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV8HGL02682
Stock: T1014
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 14,772 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$131,007
Aston Martin Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills / California
Aston Martin is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2017 Aston Martin DB11 Launch Edition as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Stratus White exterior paint and Spicy Red interior.Other manufacturer options include:- Power Seat Bolsters- Ventilated Front Seats- Dark Exterior Finisher Pack- Headrest Embroidery - DB11 Logo- Luxury PackRecent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified.Certification Program Details: Certified Pre-Owned with WarrantyAston Martin Beverly Hills ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway. Aston Martin Beverly Hills is an O'Gara Coach Company. The O'Gara Coach Company is the leading Factory Authorized Dealer for Aston Martin, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Maserati and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. We proudly serve the Greater Los Angeles Area and Orange County including Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Anaheim, Pasadena and delivery to anywhere in the world. Aston Martin Beverly Hills is known for its extensive inventory of world-renowned New and Certified Pre-Owned (Timeless) / Used Aston Martins. These include the DB model range (including DB11, DB9, DB7), Vanquish Coupe and Volante (Convertible), V8 Vantage Coupe and Roadster, Vantage GT and S, and Rapide family. O'Gara offers competitive finance, lease and purchase options on all New and Certified Pre-Owned / Used vehicles. Respected as one of the most successful luxury and exotic automotive outlets in the world, O'Gara Coach Company continues to set unmatched records in luxury and performance sales as well as service. Where Luxury is Never Compromised.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAVXHGL02084
Stock: 6788UC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 4,565 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$142,990
Land Rover Rancho Mirage - Rancho Mirage / California
Certified. Ultramarine Black 2017 Aston Martin DB11 Launch Edition RWD 8-Speed Automatic V12 Recent Arrival! Certification Program Details: Aston Martin Certified
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV9HGL01976
Stock: PHGL01976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 19,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$132,981
Mike Ward Alfa Romeo of South Denver - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
2017 Aston Martin DB11 2D CoupeLaunch EditionCinnabar Orange V12RWD 8-Speed AutomaticClean Carfax 1 Owner, ABS brakes, Brogue Trim Detailing, Carbon Cuprum Interior Trim Inlays, Dark Finisher Exterior Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Garage Door Opener, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Wheels: 20 10-Spoke Directional Gloss Black Diamond Turned.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Please contact our dealership for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV0HGL02241
Stock: T1015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2017 Aston Martin DB1112,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$138,888
Aston Martin Washington DC - Vienna / Virginia
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. ***Certified Aston Martin*** INCLUDES 1 YEAR UNLIMITED MILE WARRANTY***, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Volcano Red RWD 2017 Aston Martin DB11 Base V12 Certified. Certification Program Details: Aston Martin CertifiedProudly service Washington D.C. And all surrounding areas! Call 703-712-8324 to schedule your VIP appointment today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV1HGL01681
Stock: PL01681
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 3,968 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$139,950
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is delighted to offer this good-looking 2017 Aston Martin DB11 Morning Frost White Launch Edition with the following features:ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Celestial Perforation Seat Trim, Contemporary & Luxury Package, Electronic Stability Control, Embossed DB11 Logo In Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Jewellery Dark Chrome Package, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, Umbrella, Ventilated Front Seats. 2017 Aston Martin DB11 Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: Aston Martin CertificationThank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV7HGL01586
Stock: HGL01586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 17,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$124,999
Napleton's Aston Martin of Chicago - Downers Grove / Illinois
Aston Martin DB11 V12 finished in Magnetic Silver paintwork over Kestrel Tan full-grain leather - A classic British sports car combination. Now offered as Aston Martin Timeless Certified with factory-backed warranty. The exemplary, hand-built Grand Tourer - DB11 is supremely comfortable and supremely capable at any speed thanks to a twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 600hp, an adjustable suspension, and clever active aerodynamics. Unmatched craftsmanship is evident throughout the stunning exterior and hand-crafted interior. This DB11 has been exceptionally commissioned with the following options, -Black Bodypack with black front splitter, rear diffuser & side sills -Embroidered headrests -Bonnet blades -Perforated seats in Celestial pattern -20" Shadow Chrome wheels -Original MSRP was $224,089
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAVXHGL02649
Stock: PPG2821
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 19,528 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$147,997
Driven Autoplex - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Aston Martin DB11 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV5HGL00212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 10,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$120,000
Vanguard Kia of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
**Clean CarFax**, **Non-Smoker**, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Contingent upon dealer acceptance of terms. Terms may vary. Certification and additional reconditioning fees may apply.ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: DAB AM/FM Infotainment System, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Spoiler, Strathmore Leather Seat Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 20 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Aston Martin DB11 V12 with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 12-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SCFRMFAV5JGL04914
Stock: P2143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
