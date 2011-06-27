  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan 350Z
  4. Used 2008 Nissan 350Z
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Nissan 350Z Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 350Z
5(79%)4(18%)3(3%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
38 reviews
Write a review
See all 350ZES for sale
List Price Estimate
$8,588 - $14,340
Used 350Z for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

First Z car, not first fun car

MJB, 07/16/2015
2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Very low center of gravity, wide footprint. I'm switching the audio, suspension and wheels/tires to improve the driver experience and overall handling. I think the car is well balanced for the price, but a few thousand dollars in the right areas and you have a very competitive handling car with a good driver experience inside. The motor is a thing of beauty. Stock sound and power is plenty to get up to high speeds - 90-130+, although I believe the suspension and wheels need to be upgraded to fully realize the VQ35HR's potential. The exterior styling is timeless and I really like the hood on the HR (07/08) models. HID projectors are a classy touch that provide excellent visibility. I love this car. It is a visceral machine with an unmistakable racing DNA. This car wants to be thrown into corners, drifted through wide curves, and pull out of corners. Just a great experience overall.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

I LOVE MY NISMO

NISMO 1441, 09/13/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

If I had to give up my wife of 20 years or NISMO.....oh that'd be tough...That end of the day experience of crawling in the cockpit and ZZZZ'ing up that engine is like therapy. I wanted an 08 before the styling changed...beautiful curves, not a bad angle to the car. Walked in to a dealer on V-day 09 ready to check out the 09s, not really in the market and there was 08 1441 sitting on the floor with $26,500 on the windshield. Are you serious???? Pack it up....and drove it off the showroom floor. My wife looked at it and said, that's all bad, hence my plates "ALL BAD."

Report Abuse

Absolutely awesome sports car

Ryan, 03/09/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My last 3 cars have been sports cars, (Mustang GT, Subaru WRX, 350Z) and this trumps them all This car pulls beautifully, runs great, is super reliable, amazing performance. Just love it. I recommend it highly

Report Abuse

Last 350ZR is the best

bigp, 08/24/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is my first Z and I'm pleased to say that everything about the Z legend is true. The newest VQ35HR engine has legendary horsepower and torque, mated with the 5sp Automatic for legendary reliability, the sound of the exhaust is addictive, the design is an instant classic. Very respectable MPG for a little monster car like this. And cool tuned suspension/ride for the balance between road handling and comfort. Everything I was hoping for and a lot more.

Report Abuse

2008 Nismo

Boz, 01/16/2010
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Best handling car period with traction control on or off. I love this car. Makes me smile with every drive. Super tight and well built. I have owned many Porsches and BMWs. The only thing that handles better is a M3 or GT3 and the Corvette Z06. The Nismo could have a bit more power as the 306hp V6 is a bit short in torque and pull. That said, for $30-35K this is the one in my garage.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 350ZES for sale

Related Used 2008 Nissan 350Z info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles