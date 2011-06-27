  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,127$11,366$13,296
Clean$7,491$10,490$12,229
Average$6,220$8,740$10,096
Rough$4,950$6,989$7,963
Sell my 2008 Nissan 350Z with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan 350Z near you
2008 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,816$11,788$13,580
Clean$8,127$10,880$12,490
Average$6,749$9,064$10,312
Rough$5,370$7,249$8,133
2008 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,635$11,545$13,300
Clean$7,960$10,656$12,233
Average$6,610$8,878$10,100
Rough$5,259$7,099$7,966
2008 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,779$13,075$15,061
Clean$9,014$12,067$13,853
Average$7,485$10,053$11,437
Rough$5,956$8,039$9,021
2008 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,248$12,364$14,243
Clean$8,525$11,411$13,100
Average$7,078$9,507$10,815
Rough$5,632$7,602$8,530
2008 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,401$11,512$13,376
Clean$7,744$10,626$12,303
Average$6,431$8,852$10,157
Rough$5,117$7,079$8,011
2008 Nissan 350Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,841$10,215$11,658
Clean$7,228$9,428$10,723
Average$6,002$7,854$8,853
Rough$4,776$6,281$6,983
2008 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,123$11,318$13,224
Clean$7,488$10,446$12,164
Average$6,218$8,703$10,042
Rough$4,948$6,959$7,920
2008 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,839$10,956$12,814
Clean$7,226$10,112$11,786
Average$6,000$8,425$9,730
Rough$4,775$6,737$7,675
2008 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,171$11,340$13,232
Clean$7,532$10,466$12,171
Average$6,254$8,720$10,048
Rough$4,977$6,973$7,925
2008 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,162$10,913$12,571
Clean$7,524$10,072$11,563
Average$6,247$8,391$9,546
Rough$4,971$6,710$7,529
2008 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,932$12,154$14,088
Clean$8,233$11,218$12,958
Average$6,837$9,345$10,698
Rough$5,440$7,473$8,438
2008 Nissan 350Z 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,654$10,611$12,376
Clean$7,056$9,794$11,383
Average$5,859$8,159$9,398
Rough$4,662$6,525$7,412
2008 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,065$11,352$13,308
Clean$7,434$10,478$12,241
Average$6,173$8,729$10,106
Rough$4,912$6,980$7,971
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Nissan 350Z on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,056 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,794 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan 350Z is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,056 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,794 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Nissan 350Z, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Nissan 350Z with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,056 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,794 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Nissan 350Z. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Nissan 350Z and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Nissan 350Z ranges from $4,662 to $12,376, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Nissan 350Z is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.