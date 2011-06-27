Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,127
|$11,366
|$13,296
|Clean
|$7,491
|$10,490
|$12,229
|Average
|$6,220
|$8,740
|$10,096
|Rough
|$4,950
|$6,989
|$7,963
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,816
|$11,788
|$13,580
|Clean
|$8,127
|$10,880
|$12,490
|Average
|$6,749
|$9,064
|$10,312
|Rough
|$5,370
|$7,249
|$8,133
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,635
|$11,545
|$13,300
|Clean
|$7,960
|$10,656
|$12,233
|Average
|$6,610
|$8,878
|$10,100
|Rough
|$5,259
|$7,099
|$7,966
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,779
|$13,075
|$15,061
|Clean
|$9,014
|$12,067
|$13,853
|Average
|$7,485
|$10,053
|$11,437
|Rough
|$5,956
|$8,039
|$9,021
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,248
|$12,364
|$14,243
|Clean
|$8,525
|$11,411
|$13,100
|Average
|$7,078
|$9,507
|$10,815
|Rough
|$5,632
|$7,602
|$8,530
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,401
|$11,512
|$13,376
|Clean
|$7,744
|$10,626
|$12,303
|Average
|$6,431
|$8,852
|$10,157
|Rough
|$5,117
|$7,079
|$8,011
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z NISMO 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,841
|$10,215
|$11,658
|Clean
|$7,228
|$9,428
|$10,723
|Average
|$6,002
|$7,854
|$8,853
|Rough
|$4,776
|$6,281
|$6,983
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,123
|$11,318
|$13,224
|Clean
|$7,488
|$10,446
|$12,164
|Average
|$6,218
|$8,703
|$10,042
|Rough
|$4,948
|$6,959
|$7,920
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,839
|$10,956
|$12,814
|Clean
|$7,226
|$10,112
|$11,786
|Average
|$6,000
|$8,425
|$9,730
|Rough
|$4,775
|$6,737
|$7,675
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,171
|$11,340
|$13,232
|Clean
|$7,532
|$10,466
|$12,171
|Average
|$6,254
|$8,720
|$10,048
|Rough
|$4,977
|$6,973
|$7,925
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Enthusiast 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,162
|$10,913
|$12,571
|Clean
|$7,524
|$10,072
|$11,563
|Average
|$6,247
|$8,391
|$9,546
|Rough
|$4,971
|$6,710
|$7,529
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,932
|$12,154
|$14,088
|Clean
|$8,233
|$11,218
|$12,958
|Average
|$6,837
|$9,345
|$10,698
|Rough
|$5,440
|$7,473
|$8,438
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,654
|$10,611
|$12,376
|Clean
|$7,056
|$9,794
|$11,383
|Average
|$5,859
|$8,159
|$9,398
|Rough
|$4,662
|$6,525
|$7,412
Estimated values
2008 Nissan 350Z Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,065
|$11,352
|$13,308
|Clean
|$7,434
|$10,478
|$12,241
|Average
|$6,173
|$8,729
|$10,106
|Rough
|$4,912
|$6,980
|$7,971