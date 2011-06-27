Used 1996 Nissan 300ZX Consumer Reviews
My Dream Car
I bought my car, never test driven by others, with 3 miles on it. She now has 218K and runs like she's still new. All the power, all the beauty, all orginial parts including engine & transmission! I'm finally ready to sell her, and find it so hard as I know I'll never own another car like this (hardwood floors winning out). The power makes this car fast, furious and fun. The handling is beyond perfect, and head turning quota off the charts. As a female owner, I loved being in the league with the mostly male owners of this car and everywhere I go am constantly asked if I will sell it. Sadly, my answer will now be yes. Hardly any expenses aside from normal upkeep. A dream to own!
Nice for the age
Just bought this last year and I really enjoy driving it. It has plenty of power. Shifts hard into 2nd (reminds me of my vette). Sounds great. Looks great. Drives and handles like a new one.
Once U Go Z You'll Never Go Back
My 1996 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 is amazing. I just got it a couple of weeks ago and I can't stop driving it. Although it's not the twin turbo model, it is still got a lot kick to it. The bose sound system and t-tops add to the ultimate driving experience. The original sticker price was way to high when first released, but now that I could afford it, I went for it. No Regrets either!
Baby Car - Still in Love after 16 Years
Bought this car new in 1996 and still cannot bear the thought of parting with her (so I probably won't ever). Beautiful inside and out and an absolute blast to drive. Probably the best sports car ever made that cost less than $100K new (and, yes, I have driven, evaluated and photographed cars costing that much).
Car of my Dreams
A great road car, just running through the five speed gear box just makes you think of Le Mans. I hate to sell this car of my dreams, but health conditions will not allow me to drive in the future. Whomever buys this car complete with a bumper to bumper warranty to 84000 miles. It was the car of my dreams!!!!
