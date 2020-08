Used 2016 BMW 2 Series for Sale Near Me

Central Florida Toyota - Orlando / Florida

Call Us for our absolute bottom-line pricing. You deserve to drive what you love. KEY FEATURES INCLUDETurbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System, Heated Mirrors. VEHICLE REVIEWSThe ultra-supportive sport seats that are now standard on all versions of the 2 Series provide a high degree of adjustability and are comfortable even on long treks. -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. PRICED TO MOVEThis 228i is priced $5,000 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $38,600*. OUR OFFERINGSAs one of the hardest working Toyota dealers in FL, Central Florida Toyota focuses on customer satisfaction and provides the highest quality service in both our sales and service departments. Find the new or used vehicle you are looking for or simply have the peace of mind in knowing that your vehicle is being serviced by our certified technicians. Central Florida Toyota has been chosen by SiriusXM to provide all of our used cars that are Satellite Radio ready, a free 3 month trial. Hurry and enjoy your favorite music, sporting events and talk shows for free. This offer is limited to only vehicles that are satellite equipped from the factory. Pricing analysis performed on 8/16/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Cup Holders, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 BMW 2 Series 228i SULEV with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA1K9C51GV322795

Stock: GV322795

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020