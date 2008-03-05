Used 1996 Nissan 300ZX for Sale Near Me

I bought my car, never test driven by others, with 3 miles on it. She now has 218K and runs like she's still new. All the power, all the beauty, all orginial parts including engine & transmission! I'm finally ready to sell her, and find it so hard as I know I'll never own another car like this (hardwood floors winning out). The power makes this car fast, furious and fun. The handling is beyond perfect, and head turning quota off the charts. As a female owner, I loved being in the league with the mostly male owners of this car and everywhere I go am constantly asked if I will sell it. Sadly, my answer will now be yes. Hardly any expenses aside from normal upkeep. A dream to own!

