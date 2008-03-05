Used 1996 Nissan 300ZX for Sale Near Me

4 listings
  • 1996 Nissan 300ZX
    1996 Nissan 300ZX

    53,459 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $28,990

  • 1993 Nissan 300ZX
    1993 Nissan 300ZX

    157,398 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $12,990

  • 1992 Nissan 300ZX 2+2
    1992 Nissan 300ZX 2+2

    115,949 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

  • 1990 Nissan 300ZX GS
    1990 Nissan 300ZX GS

    55,720 miles
    Title issue, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,000

19 Reviews
My Dream Car
Kathy S,05/03/2008
I bought my car, never test driven by others, with 3 miles on it. She now has 218K and runs like she's still new. All the power, all the beauty, all orginial parts including engine & transmission! I'm finally ready to sell her, and find it so hard as I know I'll never own another car like this (hardwood floors winning out). The power makes this car fast, furious and fun. The handling is beyond perfect, and head turning quota off the charts. As a female owner, I loved being in the league with the mostly male owners of this car and everywhere I go am constantly asked if I will sell it. Sadly, my answer will now be yes. Hardly any expenses aside from normal upkeep. A dream to own!
