Used 2017 Jeep Patriot for Sale Near Me
- 35,520 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,999$3,101 Below Market
- 79,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,595$3,546 Below Market
- 49,613 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,995$3,313 Below Market
- 25,226 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,999$2,442 Below Market
- 87,682 miles
$9,995$3,613 Below Market
- 23,484 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,999$3,836 Below Market
- 14,478 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$5,741 Below Market
- 36,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,995$2,859 Below Market
- 35,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,479
- 25,872 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,995$2,459 Below Market
- 28,841 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,596$2,854 Below Market
- 34,790 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995$1,999 Below Market
- 46,471 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,322$3,355 Below Market
- certified
2017 Jeep Patriot Sport66,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,900$2,181 Below Market
- certified
2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude21,284 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,000$2,015 Below Market
- 36,969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,000$2,055 Below Market
- 69,999 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,995
- 50,817 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,500$1,744 Below Market
Banjo,06/05/2017
Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
This is my second Patriot, after owning a FWD 2012 Altitude Ed. with the CVT. I can definitely say the 6spd unit is an improvement in every way. Worth every penny getting a 4x4 over a FWD. Gas mileage is only slightly less, but I drive mostly highway so I barely notice a diff at all. It may not be the quietest on the hwy, but I don't think it is all that much louder than my Acura trade-in was. Rides very well on city streets with the Goodyear Wranglers, especially given the ohio road conditions. Uconnect is pretty basic, but gets the job done. There is something to be said for no distracting screens in a car these days. I test drove this back to back with the new renegade expecting the renegade to crush it, but I actually much preferred the look and feel of the Pat. Looking forward to many more years of enjoyment. The Sport SE package has every thing I wanted, and nothing I didn't - perfect bang for your buck. Out the door for under 20k on a brand new Jeep 4x4 is too good to pass up. **6 month update** Still loving my Pat. I have put over 12k on it since June and have had zero issues. Decent highway cruiser, and averaging about 26 mpg with my mostly highway commute. Has survived a couple big ikea trips and can haul most anything in the back. Forgot how comfortable the front seats were, and the storage nooks are great for phone/wallet etc. Definitely recommend upgrading the headlight bulbs and speakers, but both of those take about 15 minutes to do, super simple. Looking forward to many more miles and having some fun in the snow this winter.
