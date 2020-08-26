Used 2017 Jeep Patriot for Sale Near Me

2,100 listings
Patriot Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,100 listings
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Sport in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Sport

    35,520 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $11,999

    $3,101 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Sport in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Sport

    79,600 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $8,595

    $3,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    49,613 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    $3,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    25,226 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,999

    $2,442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude in White
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    87,682 miles
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $3,613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Silver
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    23,484 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $12,999

    $3,836 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Sport in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Sport

    14,478 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $5,741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    36,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,995

    $2,859 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    35,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,479

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition

    25,872 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $2,459 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    28,841 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,596

    $2,854 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    34,790 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $1,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    46,471 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,322

    $3,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Sport in Black
    certified

    2017 Jeep Patriot Sport

    66,584 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $12,900

    $2,181 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Black
    certified

    2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    21,284 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,000

    $2,015 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Black
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    36,969 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,000

    $2,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude in Gray
    used

    2017 Jeep Patriot Latitude

    69,999 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition in Black
    certified

    2017 Jeep Patriot High Altitude Edition

    50,817 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    $1,744 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Jeep Patriot

Overall Consumer Rating
3.631 Reviews
  • 5
    (42%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (23%)
2nd Patriot, even better than the first!
Banjo,06/05/2017
Sport SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
This is my second Patriot, after owning a FWD 2012 Altitude Ed. with the CVT. I can definitely say the 6spd unit is an improvement in every way. Worth every penny getting a 4x4 over a FWD. Gas mileage is only slightly less, but I drive mostly highway so I barely notice a diff at all. It may not be the quietest on the hwy, but I don't think it is all that much louder than my Acura trade-in was. Rides very well on city streets with the Goodyear Wranglers, especially given the ohio road conditions. Uconnect is pretty basic, but gets the job done. There is something to be said for no distracting screens in a car these days. I test drove this back to back with the new renegade expecting the renegade to crush it, but I actually much preferred the look and feel of the Pat. Looking forward to many more years of enjoyment. The Sport SE package has every thing I wanted, and nothing I didn't - perfect bang for your buck. Out the door for under 20k on a brand new Jeep 4x4 is too good to pass up. **6 month update** Still loving my Pat. I have put over 12k on it since June and have had zero issues. Decent highway cruiser, and averaging about 26 mpg with my mostly highway commute. Has survived a couple big ikea trips and can haul most anything in the back. Forgot how comfortable the front seats were, and the storage nooks are great for phone/wallet etc. Definitely recommend upgrading the headlight bulbs and speakers, but both of those take about 15 minutes to do, super simple. Looking forward to many more miles and having some fun in the snow this winter.
