Used 2017 Jeep Patriot for Sale Near Me

This is my second Patriot, after owning a FWD 2012 Altitude Ed. with the CVT. I can definitely say the 6spd unit is an improvement in every way. Worth every penny getting a 4x4 over a FWD. Gas mileage is only slightly less, but I drive mostly highway so I barely notice a diff at all. It may not be the quietest on the hwy, but I don't think it is all that much louder than my Acura trade-in was. Rides very well on city streets with the Goodyear Wranglers, especially given the ohio road conditions. Uconnect is pretty basic, but gets the job done. There is something to be said for no distracting screens in a car these days. I test drove this back to back with the new renegade expecting the renegade to crush it, but I actually much preferred the look and feel of the Pat. Looking forward to many more years of enjoyment. The Sport SE package has every thing I wanted, and nothing I didn't - perfect bang for your buck. Out the door for under 20k on a brand new Jeep 4x4 is too good to pass up. **6 month update** Still loving my Pat. I have put over 12k on it since June and have had zero issues. Decent highway cruiser, and averaging about 26 mpg with my mostly highway commute. Has survived a couple big ikea trips and can haul most anything in the back. Forgot how comfortable the front seats were, and the storage nooks are great for phone/wallet etc. Definitely recommend upgrading the headlight bulbs and speakers, but both of those take about 15 minutes to do, super simple. Looking forward to many more miles and having some fun in the snow this winter.

Read more