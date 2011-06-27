Estimated values
1996 Nissan 300ZX Turbo 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,793
|$18,879
|$21,647
|Clean
|$12,244
|$16,803
|$19,278
|Average
|$9,144
|$12,651
|$14,539
|Rough
|$6,044
|$8,498
|$9,800
Estimated values
1996 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,883
|$8,777
|$10,878
|Clean
|$4,334
|$7,812
|$9,687
|Average
|$3,237
|$5,881
|$7,306
|Rough
|$2,140
|$3,951
|$4,925
Estimated values
1996 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,676
|$8,529
|$10,606
|Clean
|$4,151
|$7,591
|$9,445
|Average
|$3,100
|$5,715
|$7,123
|Rough
|$2,049
|$3,839
|$4,801
Estimated values
1996 Nissan 300ZX 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,573
|$9,814
|$12,103
|Clean
|$4,946
|$8,735
|$10,779
|Average
|$3,694
|$6,576
|$8,129
|Rough
|$2,442
|$4,418
|$5,479