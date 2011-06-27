Vehicle overview

In a competitive market, the best plan of attack is to keep making your product better and better. This is the approach embodied by the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander. The compact crossover has been given a refresh that increases its desirability in a number of areas.

A new nose is the most obvious of the Outlander's revisions. The proboscis was clearly inspired by the Lancer Evolution X, and it gives this Mitsu an aggressive edge that makes it an instant standout in a sea of lookalike crossover SUVs. The cabin has also been spruced up, with refinements that bring a more premium look  XLS and GT models get new chrome trim and an updated gauge cluster, along with new soft-touch materials on the dash top and door panels with stitched accents. Another addition is the high-tech Fuse hands-free link system; this setup allows you to access and play audio files and operate your cell phone via voice commands.

Also updated this year is the Outlander's V6 engine. Standard on the XLS and the new GT trim, it's been revised for a 10-horsepower increase, which doesn't come at the expense of fuel economy. The Outlander GT also has an upgraded version of the all-wheel-drive system that benefits from a new front differential that can vary torque between the front wheels to optimize available traction.

Of course, the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander isn't the only belle at the ball. You'll get better fuel economy from the competent Chevrolet Equinox, more power from the Toyota RAV4 V6 and impressive roominess and refinement from the Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester.

Still, it's clear that this Mitsu brings a lot to the table. Steering and handling are sportier and more enjoyable than you'll find in your typical kid-hauler; the Outlander also has a versatile flip-down tailgate, a third-row seat and the previously mentioned AWD and Fuse systems to its credit. This appealing crossover deserves a place on the short list of SUV shoppers who place a premium on fun handling and cutting-edge gadgetry.