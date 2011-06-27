  1. Home
2010 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile handling, sporty styling, useful rear tailgate/liftgate design, top safety scores, wide range of features, lengthy warranty.
  • A few low-grade plastics inside, kid-size third-row seat is flimsy and hard to fold.
Used Outlander for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

For young families who aren't willing to compromise style for versatility, the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander is a very good choice for a small crossover SUV.

Vehicle overview

In a competitive market, the best plan of attack is to keep making your product better and better. This is the approach embodied by the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander. The compact crossover has been given a refresh that increases its desirability in a number of areas.

A new nose is the most obvious of the Outlander's revisions. The proboscis was clearly inspired by the Lancer Evolution X, and it gives this Mitsu an aggressive edge that makes it an instant standout in a sea of lookalike crossover SUVs. The cabin has also been spruced up, with refinements that bring a more premium look  XLS and GT models get new chrome trim and an updated gauge cluster, along with new soft-touch materials on the dash top and door panels with stitched accents. Another addition is the high-tech Fuse hands-free link system; this setup allows you to access and play audio files and operate your cell phone via voice commands.

Also updated this year is the Outlander's V6 engine. Standard on the XLS and the new GT trim, it's been revised for a 10-horsepower increase, which doesn't come at the expense of fuel economy. The Outlander GT also has an upgraded version of the all-wheel-drive system that benefits from a new front differential that can vary torque between the front wheels to optimize available traction.

Of course, the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander isn't the only belle at the ball. You'll get better fuel economy from the competent Chevrolet Equinox, more power from the Toyota RAV4 V6 and impressive roominess and refinement from the Honda CR-V and Subaru Forester.

Still, it's clear that this Mitsu brings a lot to the table. Steering and handling are sportier and more enjoyable than you'll find in your typical kid-hauler; the Outlander also has a versatile flip-down tailgate, a third-row seat and the previously mentioned AWD and Fuse systems to its credit. This appealing crossover deserves a place on the short list of SUV shoppers who place a premium on fun handling and cutting-edge gadgetry.

2010 Mitsubishi Outlander models

The 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander is a compact crossover SUV available in four trim levels: ES, SE, XLS and GT. The entry-level ES is equipped with a four-cylinder engine and comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo, cruise control, full power accessories and reclining rear seats. An optional Convenience package adds alloy wheels, heated sideview mirrors, roof rails, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, steering-wheel audio controls and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SE bumps the wheel size up to 18 inches and adds remote keyless ignition and entry, fabric sport seats, a six-disc CD changer, turn-signal mirrors, foglights and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. The Outlander XLS is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 and comes with all the above-mentioned features plus the Fuse hands-free link system, a third-row seat, automatic climate control, chrome accents in the cabin and voice-activated Bluetooth phone connectivity. The GT includes all these amenities and adds xenon headlights, exterior chrome trim, aluminum pedals, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a premium Rockford Fosgate sound system and satellite radio.

Option packages, depending on the trim level, include the Sun and Sound package, which adds a sunroof and the upgraded audio system with satellite radio. Another is the Navigation package, which includes a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic updates (no subscription required) and digital music storage. A Luxury package provides xenon headlights, leather upholstery, front seat heaters and a power driver seat. A rear-seat entertainment system is a stand-alone option.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander receives its first major update since a redesign three years ago. On the outside, the Outlander has more aggressive styling than its predecessor; changes include new front and rear fascias, hood, fenders and front mesh grille. Inside, there's a new LCD gauge display, real-time traffic for the navigation system and an available "Fuse" hands-free link system that offers audio streaming and voice commands for MP3 players and cell phones. Mechanical changes include a slight power bump for the V6 engine and an upgraded version of the all-wheel-drive system, which is offered only on the new top-of-the-line GT trim level.

Performance & mpg

The Outlander ES and SE are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 168 hp and 167 pound-feet of torque. The XLS and GT have a 3.0-liter V6 good for 230 hp and 215 lb-ft of torque. Four-cylinder Outlanders come standard with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), while the V6-powered XLS and GT use a traditional six-speed automatic. Both have manual-shift capability.

All Outlander trims are available with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. The AWD system offers an unusual amount of flexibility for this class. ES, SE and XLS models allow you to toggle among 2WD, 4WD Auto and 4WD Lock. With 2WD, power goes only to the front wheels to save fuel. With "4WD Auto," some power is always routed to the rear wheels  up to 40 percent of available torque under full-throttle acceleration. Choose "4WD Lock" and the system sends a greater percentage of torque to the rear wheels -- up to 60 percent when needed, making it ideal when driving in especially slippery conditions, such as on ice and snow. Note that the "Lock" part of the setting is a bit misleading, as that term typically indicates a fixed 50/50 split between the front and rear wheels.

The GT's all-wheel-drive system features an improved front differential and allows the driver to use a "Tarmac, Snow or Lock" selector knob to switch among modes, thus allowing for optimized traction on different road surfaces.

EPA fuel economy estimates for the 2WD 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander are 21 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 24 mpg combined with the four-cylinder engine, and 19/25/21 mpg with the V6. The AWD four-cylinder gets 21/25/22 mpg, while the AWD V6 gets 18/24/20 mpg.

Safety

All major safety features are standard on the Outlander, including antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Whiplash-reducing front head restraints are also standard.

In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal offset and side-impact crash tests, the Outlander earned the top rating of "Good." In government crash tests, the Outlander earned an equally impressive five-star rating for frontal and side-impact protection.

Driving

Get behind the wheel of the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander and it quickly becomes clear that crossover SUVs can indeed be fun to drive. The steering is pleasantly weighted and the chassis is superbly tuned; it all comes together to produce a driving experience that's a cut above that of your typical crossover.

The car's all-wheel-drive system holds the car firm on unstable surfaces like sand and snow. While not as peppy as the RAV4's V6, the Outlander's 3.0-liter V6 offers brisk acceleration, and shifts from the six-speed automatic are smooth and fluid. Overall, the Outlander delivers a sporty drive without sacrificing agreeable ride quality.

Read our Mitsubishi Outlander Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Enter the Outlander's cabin and you'll find attractive design, though there are some subpar plastics in evidence. XLS and GT models fare the best  they feature a soft-touch upper instrument panel and door trim with eye-catching double-stitch accents. While the steering wheel is tilt-adjustable, it doesn't telescope, which may be an issue for some taller drivers. Comparable to Ford's Sync, the Outlander's new Fuse system allows you to make phone calls and access your iPod via voice commands, and it is relatively intuitive to use.

While the third-row seat that comes with XLS and GT models will suffice in a pinch, it's too flimsy and small for regular use. Also, its seat bottom is not very supportive, and the seatback is located uncomfortably close to the tailgate. On the plus side, the Outlander offers a unique flip-down tailgate capable of supporting up to 440 pounds. With the second- and third-row seats folded, total cargo space measures nearly 73 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander.

5(71%)
4(18%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Perfect
Ed S.,04/24/2018
GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
In 75000 miles and 8 years, the only thing I have replaced is the tires. It works perfect for us and out 150# Newfoundland.
Toothless from How to Train Your Dragon
macpower,09/24/2010
Toothless because it feels a underpowered at first. Then you start to play with the paddle shifters and mold the performance to your liking. Now you have a really fun ride. Peak torque at 41-4200 rpm means you almost have a turbo-feel when you think the motor's starting to bog down. My wife and I are 6' tall and the interior boasts a lot of legroom. The drivers side has a slight height adjustment too. I stuck an ipod in the cup holder and wanted a small slot so I could access the A/V rca's in the console. I thought there should be a small slot for the wires to hang through - and there was one - right where I wanted it! That's the best part of this car. A lot of thought went into everything!
A great value purchase
Vik,05/06/2010
We bought this to replace a 3-series BMW sedan. With a growing, athletic son and two large dogs, we needed to return to having an SUV for toting everyone around. Having previously owned both a Pathfinder and a Highlander, we were familiar with the virtues/vices of both truck- and car- based SUVs. We researched the Outlander thoroughly, and this model is recommended by both Edmunds and Consumer Reports. In fact, this model gets the nod over the 6 cyl, and we agree with that assessment. It is truly a great value purchase: fun to drive, very good technology, comfortable, and highly useful. The vehicle is thoughtfully designed. Yes, they could have used nicer interrior materials.
Fantastic CUV
cme4brain,12/31/2010
I owned a 2008 Outlander and bought the 2010. This is the best combination of style, performance, interior comfort, and reliability for the money. You will not be disappointed. Even with a distant dealer, I bought the car as it is so reliable- this is my 6th Mitsubishi. The rear back up camera, the integrated Audio and NAV systems are excellent, as are the modifiable computer controls. My next SUV/CUV will be a Mitsu as I am so pleased with this model. I drive 32,000 miles per year so I spend lots of time sitting in this car, very comfortable.
See all 38 reviews of the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander
More About This Model

These days, technology trickles down at blinding speed -- gadgets and gizmos that were once enjoyed only by the privileged few are now attainable for the masses. This is especially true in the automotive industry, and the affordable-yet-tech-laden 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander is proof.

Not so long ago, hands-free systems that allowed you to make telephone calls and program your navigation system via voice command were available only in more expensive luxury sedans. Today, you'll find this useful amenity in far humbler transportation -- transportation like the Outlander, which sees the addition of an available hands-free link system (dubbed Fuse) for the 2010 model year. Comparable to Ford's Sync, Fuse is easy to engage and enables you to select tunes on your iPod without shifting your gaze from the road.

Appealing technology isn't the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander's only draw. The crossover is also genuinely fun to drive, with the sort of sharp handling that makes grocery-getting more than just a chore. All-wheel drive is available for travels in rough weather, and this Mitsu's bold sheet metal will likely resonate with compact-SUV shoppers in search of a vehicle that looks more assertive than your typical "cute ute."

Life isn't easy for small SUVs; thanks to a crowded pool of very worthy candidates, it's harder than ever to stand apart from the pack. The Toyota RAV4 V6 commands attention by delivering more horsepower and quicker acceleration than the Outlander, while the imposing Chevrolet Equinox tempts buyers with its polished good looks and spacious backseat.

There's also the universally competent Kia Sorento to consider, as well as the sporty Mazda CX-7. The budget-friendly Hyundai Tucson and the refined Honda CR-V are also excellent choices, provided their lack of V6 availability isn't a deal-breaker.

In the end, though, the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander distinguishes itself with its appealing mix of attributes. If Fuse, all-wheel drive and superb handling sound good to you, add this crossover to your must-see list.

Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered in the following submodels: Outlander SUV. Available styles include ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), XLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and XLS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlanders are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Can't find a used 2010 Mitsubishi Outlanders you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,561.

Find a used Mitsubishi for sale - 10 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $19,495.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi Outlander for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,636.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mitsubishi for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $11,912.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mitsubishi lease specials
Check out Mitsubishi Outlander lease specials

