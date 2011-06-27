  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(26)
Appraise this car

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Review

Pros & Cons

  • Agile handling
  • useful rear tailgate/liftgate design
  • roomy cargo area
  • lengthy warranty.
  • Plain interior treatment
  • flimsy, kid-size third-row seat
  • steering wheel doesn't telescope.
Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander is more like a sport-utility than a boring old crossover, and that's a good thing.

Vehicle overview

Standing out from a crowd is no easy task, and especially so for automakers trying to make an impression in the very competitive market for compact crossovers. Mitsubishi is certainly doing all it can with its 2011 Outlander. With aggressive styling pulled from the high-performance Lancer Evolution sedan and unusually sporty handling, the Outlander should appeal to those looking for a contrast to the conventional family-oriented crossover.

The 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander is fairly competitive with the rest of the crossover crowd, offering similar features and configurations. In addition to the four available trim levels, buyers get two distinct engine choices and the option of front- or all-wheel drive. A generous list of standard and optional features further entice, with all of the niceties we've come to expect -- navigation, leather, voice activation and upgraded audio, to name a few.

The Outlander isn't without a few drawbacks, though. The most notable would be the third-row seat. While having the ability to seat a couple extra passengers is always a plus, the third row is alarmingly flimsy and cramped even for children. Our guess is that it's there more for marketing purposes ("it has a third-row seat!") than for real functionality. Points are also deducted for some cut-rate plastics scattered throughout the cabin.

In comparison, the 2011 Toyota RAV4 provides a bit more power, while the 2011 Honda CR-V is more spacious and refined. The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox scores with a roomier rear seat and the new 2011 Kia Sorento matches the Outlander for style, handing and warranty coverage. Overall, we like the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander and find it a respectable choice, yet it's more like a sport-activity vehicle than the mild-mannered crossovers elsewhere in the segment. This makes it unique, though not for everyone.

2011 Mitsubishi Outlander models

The 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander is available in four trim levels: ES, SE, XLS and GT.

The entry-level ES is equipped with a four-cylinder engine and comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, roof rails, air-conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, full power accessories, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, cloth upholstery, reclining rear seats and a six-speaker CD stereo with an auxiliary audio input jack.

The SE adds 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, turn-signal mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, upgraded gauges, sport seats, a six-disc CD changer, sliding second-row seats, third-row seats and steering-column-mounted paddle shifters. Opting for any trim with four-wheel drive also adds heated outside mirrors.

The Outlander XLS is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 and comes with all the above-mentioned features plus automatic xenon headlights, automatic wipers, the Fuse voice activation system, automatic climate control, chrome interior and exterior accents, aluminum pedals, soft-touch dash and door trim, a USB audio input jack and Bluetooth connectivity. The GT includes all these amenities and adds an active front differential, hill start assist and an advanced AWD mode selector.

SE trim levels are eligible for the Premium package, which adds a sunroof, the Fuse system, a nine-speaker Rockford Fosgate premium sound system with satellite radio and the soft-touch interior trim. The Sun and Sound package is only offered on the GT and adds the sunroof and premium sound system. The Touring package is offered for XLS and GT trims and includes the Sun and Sound items plus leather upholstery (front- and second-row seats), heated front seats and a power driver seat.

A hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic, a rearview camera and digital music storage is available as a stand-alone option for all trims, as is a rear entertainment system remote and remote engine start. The XLS and GT can also be had with a rearview camera that's part of the navigation system.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Mitsubishi Outlander benefits from slightly improved fuel economy and some minor feature shuffles that benefit buyers.

Performance & mpg

The Mitsubishi Outlander ES and SE are powered by a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 168 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque. The XLS and GT have a 3.0-liter V6 that's good for 230 hp and 215 lb-ft of torque. Four-cylinder Outlanders come standard with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), while the V6-powered XLS and GT use a traditional six-speed automatic. Both have manual-shift capability.

All-wheel drive (AWD) is offered as an option on the SE and is mandatory on the GT. The XLS is front-drive only. The AWD system offers different driver-selectable modes to optimize traction in varying conditions. The GT's all-wheel-drive system features an improved front differential and additional modes.

In recent Edmunds testing, the Outlander GT accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is respectable for a V6-equipped crossover SUV in this segment. EPA fuel economy estimates for the 2WD 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander are 23 mpg city/28 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined with the four-cylinder engine, and 19/26/22 mpg with the V6. The AWD four-cylinder gets 22/27/24 mpg, while the AWD V6 gets 19/25/21 mpg.

Safety

All major safety features are standard on the Outlander, including antilock disc brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Whiplash-reducing front head restraints are also standard. Hill start assist is only available on the GT model.

The Mitsubishi Outlander has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedure. Its 2010 rating (which isn't comparable to 2011 ratings) shows that the Outlander earned an impressive five-star rating for frontal and side-impact protection. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's frontal offset and side-impact crash tests, the Outlander earned the top rating of "Good."

Driving

As crossovers go, the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander is surprisingly fun to drive. Handling limits are noticeably higher than the typical crossover's, and the sporty suspension tuning is further enhanced by a pleasantly weighted steering wheel. Fortunately, these athletic leanings do not compromise its agreeable ride quality. The Outlander's V6 isn't as powerful as the Toyota RAV4's, but the Mitsubishi still offers brisk acceleration and smooth gearshifts. As an added bonus, the all-wheel-drive system ably keeps the car planted on loose road surfaces like sand and snow.

Interior

On the whole, the Outlander's cabin is attractively designed, though there are some subpar plastics here and there. XLS and GT models are the nicest of the bunch, featuring a soft-touch upper instrument panel and door trim with eye-catching double-stitch accents. The steering wheel tilts but doesn't telescope, which may be an issue for taller drivers. The Outlander's Fuse system allows you to make phone calls and access your iPod via voice commands, and it is relatively intuitive to use.

The third-row seat that comes with SE and better models will suffice in a pinch, but it's too flimsy and small for regular use. Also, its suspended fabric seat bottom is not very supportive, and the seatback is located uncomfortably close to the tailgate glass. On the plus side, the Outlander offers a unique flip-down tailgate capable of supporting up to 440 pounds. With the second- and third-row seats folded, total cargo space measures nearly 73 cubic feet, which is very roomy for a small crossover SUV.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander.

5(50%)
4(15%)
3(15%)
2(12%)
1(8%)
3.9
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Little SUV!
tmo411,04/26/2011
I just got my Outlander recently, but I've put 500 miles on it already. It handles great, and the V6 is very smooth. It also has a nice engine growl when you gun it a little. I got the GT model, but without all the bells & whistles. The stock stereo has a 6-CD changer, 140 watts and 6 speakers - plenty for my use. The seats are cloth centers with leather backs & sides - they felt more comfy than the full leather. You can aim the HID headlights, and they're really bright. I love the paddle shifters, too. The back seat has plenty of room for my 6'+ sons to sit in, so they like it.
Suprising vehicle
geezerman,06/21/2011
I traded in a Toyota 4Runner on a 2011 Outlander, after checking out all the competition. It was the only vehicle which met my criteria for interior/exterior size, power, mileage, warranty, and price. I was suprised that I was able to fit all the "stuff" I had in the 4Runner in the interior bins and pockets, and was suprised to see it had two large glove boxes. Also love the handy tool/stuff storage bin under the rear floor. I am getting 24 mpg around town and around 30 on the hwy., and think this is outstanding in a roomy and adequately powered small SUV. I told the dealer they need to have a better advertising program on this vehicle, as a lot more people should buy it.
No brainer
gski1,04/13/2011
I love being on the road and not seeing my car everywhere (had an accord yrs ago and hated that). Even better is that I think everyone in those "other" over marketed cars simply made an uneducated buying choice! The Oultander, IMO, wins in style, value, features, reliability and most importantly warranty to boot. 5yr 60K mile bumper to bumper is a great idea. It always bothered my when I bought Honda and Subaru that you'd still be paying for the car with 2yrs payments left! Of course those dealers said "it's a Honda, you don't need a warranty"...Right, car dealers always tell the truth! If you go for the CRV, I'll be next to you at the light thinking "you dope"...LOL.
1st Mitsubishi SUV- Loving it!
pcar8,10/27/2011
I bought a 2011 Silver Outlander a couple months ago. This is my first 'crossover' SUV. My old car was a Nissan Maxima (I've owed 2 of them) now I'm driving a Mitsubishi and absolutley love it! It is so comfortable inside and fun to drive with its fast acceleration, responsive handling and sleek design - I got more bang for my buck! Never thought a navigation system was worth it but boy was I wrong. Plus the 10gb of space on the music server really is a plus. No more dragging around CD's. I just load a CD, record it and I'm good to go on any long distance journey. Oh and the sound system is AWESOME. Did I tell you I love this SUV?
See all 26 reviews of the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 28 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
22 city / 27 hwy
Seats 7
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
230 hp @ 6250 rpm
See all Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander
More About This Model

These days, technology trickles down at blinding speed -- gadgets and gizmos that were once enjoyed only by the privileged few are now attainable for the masses. This is especially true in the automotive industry, and the affordable-yet-tech-laden 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander is proof.

Not so long ago, hands-free systems that allowed you to make telephone calls and program your navigation system via voice command were available only in more expensive luxury sedans. Today, you'll find this useful amenity in far humbler transportation -- transportation like the Outlander, which sees the addition of an available hands-free link system (dubbed Fuse) for the 2010 model year. Comparable to Ford's Sync, Fuse is easy to engage and enables you to select tunes on your iPod without shifting your gaze from the road.

Appealing technology isn't the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander's only draw. The crossover is also genuinely fun to drive, with the sort of sharp handling that makes grocery-getting more than just a chore. All-wheel drive is available for travels in rough weather, and this Mitsu's bold sheet metal will likely resonate with compact-SUV shoppers in search of a vehicle that looks more assertive than your typical "cute ute."

Life isn't easy for small SUVs; thanks to a crowded pool of very worthy candidates, it's harder than ever to stand apart from the pack. The Toyota RAV4 V6 commands attention by delivering more horsepower and quicker acceleration than the Outlander, while the imposing Chevrolet Equinox tempts buyers with its polished good looks and spacious backseat.

There's also the universally competent Kia Sorento to consider, as well as the sporty Mazda CX-7. The budget-friendly Hyundai Tucson and the refined Honda CR-V are also excellent choices, provided their lack of V6 availability isn't a deal-breaker.

In the end, though, the 2010 Mitsubishi Outlander distinguishes itself with its appealing mix of attributes. If Fuse, all-wheel drive and superb handling sound good to you, add this crossover to your must-see list.

Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander Overview

The Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander is offered in the following submodels: Outlander SUV. Available styles include ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT), SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT), GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and XLS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A).

