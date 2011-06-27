Vehicle overview

Standing out from a crowd is no easy task, and especially so for automakers trying to make an impression in the very competitive market for compact crossovers. Mitsubishi is certainly doing all it can with its 2011 Outlander. With aggressive styling pulled from the high-performance Lancer Evolution sedan and unusually sporty handling, the Outlander should appeal to those looking for a contrast to the conventional family-oriented crossover.

The 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander is fairly competitive with the rest of the crossover crowd, offering similar features and configurations. In addition to the four available trim levels, buyers get two distinct engine choices and the option of front- or all-wheel drive. A generous list of standard and optional features further entice, with all of the niceties we've come to expect -- navigation, leather, voice activation and upgraded audio, to name a few.

The Outlander isn't without a few drawbacks, though. The most notable would be the third-row seat. While having the ability to seat a couple extra passengers is always a plus, the third row is alarmingly flimsy and cramped even for children. Our guess is that it's there more for marketing purposes ("it has a third-row seat!") than for real functionality. Points are also deducted for some cut-rate plastics scattered throughout the cabin.

In comparison, the 2011 Toyota RAV4 provides a bit more power, while the 2011 Honda CR-V is more spacious and refined. The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox scores with a roomier rear seat and the new 2011 Kia Sorento matches the Outlander for style, handing and warranty coverage. Overall, we like the 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander and find it a respectable choice, yet it's more like a sport-activity vehicle than the mild-mannered crossovers elsewhere in the segment. This makes it unique, though not for everyone.