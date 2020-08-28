Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me

1,390 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Outlander Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,390 listings
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    72,788 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,995

    $2,360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL

    33,544 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,899

    $1,938 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    16,635 miles

    $16,597

    $2,010 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    39,431 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $15,376

    $3,064 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    41,688 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,167

    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    69,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $15,996

    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    39,051 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $14,995

    $2,006 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL in Silver
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL

    7,598 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,994

    $1,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL in Silver
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL

    44,928 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,500

    $1,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES in Gray
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander ES

    43,768 miles

    $14,795

    $1,494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander LE in Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander LE

    49,937 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,451

    $2,499 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in White
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    32,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,754

    $1,904 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    16,515 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,900

    $1,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Red
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    11,273 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,133

    $1,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Black
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    21,080 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,200

    $1,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    22,240 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,579

    $1,500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL in Silver
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL

    33,042 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,450

    $1,658 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Silver
    used

    2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    38,306 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,900

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Outlander searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,390 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander
  4. Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander
Overall Consumer Rating
4.439 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Why the press hates these cars is beyond me
Michael,08/20/2018
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
My family has bought 5 of these cars (so far) a few Outlander Sports, and I have bought 2 Outlanders myself. This is the only vehicle on the market that can seat 6 or 7 people, has all-wheel drive and gets better than 30mpg. These are the criteria I use to make a vehicle purchase. The 10 year warranty (7 years beyond everyone else's) is an awesome plus. I routinely get 32 mpg driving around coastal Maine, and the only vehicle with a better AWD system is a Range Rover (which will set you back about 3x what this thing costs!). We live in Maine, where we have ice, snow, and slush 5 months a year, and a majority of people's houses are down long, un-paved driveways. This is the only car that has yet to get itself stuck! The S-AWC system keep the thing on the road really well, and adds a significant amount of control in everyday driving. The 3rd row seat IS tight, but I can ride back there in a pinch, and my wife and my kid can do so with no issues, and it is temporary! This is not a Caravan, or a Suburban, but for the 4 or 5 times a year when we really need to carry a bunch of people it is perfect. A far bigger impact is the fuel economy, which comes into play every time you start it- there is nothing on the road (that is not an EV) that can touch this car for efficiency. If the performance/acceleration of this thing bothers you, you should buy a sports car, not a mid-sized SUV. This thing has plenty of performance unless you need to drive like a moron, I have yet to get into a drag race with a Nissan Rogue or a CR-V, and my masculinity would survive if I did. This is not the fastest car in it's class, but it is the best. Your rational choice should outweigh whatever rubrik the automotive press uses to describe this type of car. Anyone who owns one of these will sing it's praises, and that should tell you something!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi Outlander info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings