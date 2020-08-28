Used 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me
- 72,788 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,995$2,360 Below Market
- 33,544 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,899$1,938 Below Market
- 16,635 miles
$16,597$2,010 Below Market
- 39,431 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$15,376$3,064 Below Market
- 41,688 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,167
- 69,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,996
- 39,051 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,995$2,006 Below Market
- 7,598 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,994$1,999 Below Market
- 44,928 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,500$1,595 Below Market
- 43,768 miles
$14,795$1,494 Below Market
- 49,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,451$2,499 Below Market
- 32,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,754$1,904 Below Market
- 16,515 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,900$1,412 Below Market
- 11,273 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,133$1,476 Below Market
- 21,080 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,200$1,409 Below Market
- 22,240 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,579$1,500 Below Market
- 33,042 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,450$1,658 Below Market
- 38,306 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,900$1,282 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander
Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander
Overall Consumer Rating4.439 Reviews
Michael,08/20/2018
SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
My family has bought 5 of these cars (so far) a few Outlander Sports, and I have bought 2 Outlanders myself. This is the only vehicle on the market that can seat 6 or 7 people, has all-wheel drive and gets better than 30mpg. These are the criteria I use to make a vehicle purchase. The 10 year warranty (7 years beyond everyone else's) is an awesome plus. I routinely get 32 mpg driving around coastal Maine, and the only vehicle with a better AWD system is a Range Rover (which will set you back about 3x what this thing costs!). We live in Maine, where we have ice, snow, and slush 5 months a year, and a majority of people's houses are down long, un-paved driveways. This is the only car that has yet to get itself stuck! The S-AWC system keep the thing on the road really well, and adds a significant amount of control in everyday driving. The 3rd row seat IS tight, but I can ride back there in a pinch, and my wife and my kid can do so with no issues, and it is temporary! This is not a Caravan, or a Suburban, but for the 4 or 5 times a year when we really need to carry a bunch of people it is perfect. A far bigger impact is the fuel economy, which comes into play every time you start it- there is nothing on the road (that is not an EV) that can touch this car for efficiency. If the performance/acceleration of this thing bothers you, you should buy a sports car, not a mid-sized SUV. This thing has plenty of performance unless you need to drive like a moron, I have yet to get into a drag race with a Nissan Rogue or a CR-V, and my masculinity would survive if I did. This is not the fastest car in it's class, but it is the best. Your rational choice should outweigh whatever rubrik the automotive press uses to describe this type of car. Anyone who owns one of these will sing it's praises, and that should tell you something!
