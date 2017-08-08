Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me

1,390 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Outlander Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,390 listings
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL in Silver
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL

    64,358 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,688

    $2,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    57,982 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,488

    $1,593 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL

    37,321 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $16,485

    $2,911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    65,999 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,495

    $2,238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Black
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    46,516 miles
    Great Deal

    $12,650

    $2,454 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES in White
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES

    87,753 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $11,998

    $1,187 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES in Gray
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander ES

    78,031 miles
    Great Deal

    $12,598

    $1,057 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    47,098 miles
    Great Deal

    $17,544

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    28,955 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $21,880

    $1,392 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    47,169 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,000

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    26,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $14,988

    $2,182 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    18,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,997

    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Red
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    63,496 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,470

    $1,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander GT in Black
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander GT

    43,329 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $18,500

    $1,130 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE in Silver
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SE

    63,030 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $13,995

    $953 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL in Black
    certified

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL

    40,669 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $18,888

    $942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL in Dark Brown
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL

    36,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,900

    $2,595 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL

    17,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $18,990

    $272 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Mitsubishi Outlander searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,390 listings
  1. Home
  2. Mitsubishi
  3. Mitsubishi Outlander
  4. Used 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander

Consumer Reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander

Read recent reviews for the Mitsubishi Outlander
Overall Consumer Rating
4.339 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 39 reviews
  • 5
    (72%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (3%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (13%)
Exactly what I was looking for in a low-cost daily
Jason K.,02/07/2017
ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT)
Update (8/8/17): I've driven this car over 10,000 miles now, performed multiple oil changes which are comparatively easy, taken her on a 3,000 mile road trip through the mountains and down the coast of California, and loaded plenty of cargo she probably wasn't designed to haul (brick, wood, etc.). She's handled it all like a champ with a few exceptions. First, the trip panels over the roof mounted seat belt and other miscellaneous interior trim pieces are easy to knock out of place and rather difficult to fit back in. Second, if you store anything in the hidden storage compartment, you have no access to it unless you're not hauling cargo. Third, with the 60% middle seat folded flat, the cargo storage area between the front seats only opens part way. These are all tiny complaints but good to know, nonetheless. New things I've found that I love are as follows: With the back seat cushions folded up (step 1 in folding them flat) but leaving the seat-back in place, the indents are a perfect place to transport a propane tank and you can even strap it in with the belt. It's almost like Mitsubishi wanted it that way, it's fantastic. I transport 2 tanks at a time to the propane store with no worries about getting the upholstery dirty or the tanks damaging bits in the back while rolling around. Second thing is that if you move the front passenger seat all the way forward, remove the head rest, and recline the seat all the way back, then fold the 2nd row seat-back down (skip step 1, folding the cushion up), it creates a 2 foot by 8 foot area to transport 8 foot long lumber. It still won't haul a 4x8 sheet of plywood but it'll handle 2x8 strips and any 8 foot lumber I can fit in there and that's fine with me. Original Review (2/7/2017): I knew going to the dealership what the pros and cons were of this vehicle but I desperately needed to replace my 15 year old daily driver with something better. I weighed the options and considering that this is the 3rd car in our driveway and didn't need many bells or whistles, so I chose the ES model for its overall value. I truly enjoy driving this car everyday and it does exactly what it's supposed to do, get me from point A to point B with zero issues or worries. She's a very nice looking SUV, has plenty of room for cargo, drives perfectly sound and true, isn't to loud, handles the elevation changes like a champ, and is very comfortable including in/egress. The trip computer is nice but sometimes a little goofy as is the radio but it's nice that it has a 6.1" touchscreen with bluetooth standard, not many cars include that in the lowest trim level. I got a great deal on the car with the help of a pre-approval from my finance company and I've gone from filling the tank once a week with premium fuel to filling it once every two weeks with mid-grade fuel. I'm very aware that many people will have complaints about little things but as I said initially, the total value and amenities provided by my Outlander are exactly what I was looking for in a tidy and attractive package. Ownership level: 2+ months; purchased in November 2016; review written 2/7/2017
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Mitsubishi Outlander info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings