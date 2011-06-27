I bought my SE 2wd new in 2009. What drew me to it was the price and styling. After almost 10 years of ownership, I am happy with this car. My only regret is not going with the 6 cylinder engine. The 4 cylinder is embarrassingly under-powered. Being coupled to a CVT makes it even worse. The CVT hampers the engine with no real MPG benefits. I get an average of 22.4 MPG, with about half city/half highway. I would gladly give up a mile or two to have some more power with a regular transmission. The power from a stop on this car is almost dangerous. There have been times when I wanted to make a left turn in front of traffic and did not know if I could make it because I was hesitant if my engine would kick in. In reference to the engine's power; I took it on a trip loaded with 4 people and luggage and it was an uphill venture. The engine overheated twice and was running at top RPM the entire time. There is just not enough power, coupled with the CVT. This car has been very reliable over the years. I have had no issues, other than dealer recalls. The regular parts that wear out can be more expensive than American-made parts. If I had it to do again, I would probably not buy this care because of the overpowered engine/CVT. This car would make an excellent first car for a teenager or for a housewife who just shuttles kids around.

