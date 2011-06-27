Vehicle overview

The formula for a successful compact crossover is simple: plenty of space for five passengers and their stuff, lots of utility, fuel economy that makes the old Tahoe a distant memory and inoffensive, unremarkable design. The 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander -- the end of the line for the current-generation model -- nails much of those criteria with the exception of the last. With its sharply creased exterior styling, the Outlander was not designed to slip quietly through the school drop-off area.

Assertive styling and handling have made the Outlander a solid outside pick in years past, but we expect the redesigned model due in late 2013 to get in step with today's leading crossovers by offering greater versatility, a nicer cabin and higher fuel economy.

In the meantime, the Outlander remains a good choice for buyers with performance-oriented criteria, including sporty handling and V6 power. The 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander is also among the roomiest cargo haulers in its class, and it offers plenty of standard and optional features, including a rear-seat entertainment system as well as a navigation system and 40GB music server.

The Outlander's fateful flaw, however, is its cabin, which is functional in a sporty sort of way yet doesn't offer the premium aspect of the competitors in this class. The Outlander's puny, rickety third-row seat is another drawback. Although the Outlander is billed as a compact crossover with seating for up to seven passengers, you'd never put friends back there unless you wished to end the friendship. The area is cramped and the seat itself is lightweight and flimsy. Kids won't fare much better, either.

The Outlander doesn't get the attention it deserves, though. It's one of a handful of small crossovers to offer a V6 option, which increases towing capacity to 3,500 pounds. Its tail/liftgate combination is surprisingly useful. And the Outlander handles more like its quick-witted Lancer Evolution relative than comparable cushy crossovers.

At the same time, the Outlander has been outpaced in a segment that evolves quickly. The Honda CR-V and Ford Escape were both recently redesigned, and the Toyota RAV4 should bow later this year with new sheet metal and hardware. The spacious Chevrolet Equinox, the handsome Kia Sorento and new Mazda CX-5 are also all worthy considerations. Overall, we like the Mitsubishi Outlander but we also think the majority of small crossover shoppers will likely be happier with one of the aforementioned rivals.