Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 98,583 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995
Cousineau Carscom - Appleton / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW0CU032390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,001 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,495$720 Below Market
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***7 PASSENGER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE.............................2012 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER SE AWD, BLACK WITH A BLACK INTERIOR, TIPTRONIC AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ALL POWER, 3RD ROW SEATING, TINTED GLASS, REAR WIPER, ROOFRACK, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW9CU002787
Stock: MAX17890
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-19-2020
- 122,444 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$8,000
Dorsett Nissan - Terre Haute / Indiana
<b>Summary</b> This used vehicle comes with our Dorsett Advantage: 15 months maintenance plan and 3 year road side hazard. <b>Vehicle Details</b> The Mitsubishi Outlander has lots of cargo space. This model is a great vehicle for families. This small suv has a track record of being very tough and durable. <b>Equipment</b> Bluetooth technology is built into this small suv, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. This 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander is equipped with all wheel drive. This Mitsubishi Outlander gleams with an elegant silver clear coated finish. This unit has a 2.4 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in it. Light weight alloy wheels on this 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This small SUV will zip through traffic. <b>Additional Information</b> A qualified Dorsett Nissan and Mitsubishi Hyundai sales consultant is available by phone to answer any questions you may have about this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW3CU015115
Stock: M0008A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 148,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$6,945$378 Below Market
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, All Wheel Drive, Outlander SE, 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC 16V, CVT with Sportronic, 4WD, Labrador Black Pearl, Black w/Fabric Seat Trim, 18 x 7J 7-Spoke Bright Finish Alum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Front fog lights. 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4WD CVT with Sportronic 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC 16V Labrador Black PearlRecent Arrival!This vehicle has been safety checked by our service department and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Calls Readers Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW2CU002887
Stock: M209044A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
- 52,106 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
CarMax Indianapolis - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Indianapolis / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS2AW3CU002846
Stock: 19360028
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,199 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,188
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Cloth Seats, Tow Package, CD with Aux Input, 3rd Row Seat. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE SE Graphite Gray Pearl 2.4L I4 DOHC MIVEC 16V 4WD CVT with Sportronic Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW7CU002223
Stock: B9858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 69,946 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500
King Mitsubishi - Gaithersburg / Maryland
King Auto has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. More information about the 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander: The Mitsubishi Outlander offers a lot of features for its price point and gives its Kia Sorento rival a run for its money. Gas mileage is pretty good too, with the base-level ES turning in 21 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. Even the 7-passenger SE equipped with all-wheel drive gets 18 mpg in the city and 24 on the highway. As a crossover, the Outlander blurs the line between sporty handling and sport utility. The 4-cylinder engine is aimed at drivers who want sporty styling along with great fuel economy, while the V6 has significantly more horsepower for spirited driving. The GT trim's Super-All-Wheel Drive Control system is derived from the high-performance system on stable-mate Lancer Evolution. Interesting features of this model are Quality interior, family-oriented practicality, and available all-wheel drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JS4AX7CU000280
Stock: P15387A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 25,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,987
Cutter Chevrolet - Honolulu / Hawaii
**One Owner**, **Fuel Economy**, **What a Low Price**, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportronic, 4WD, 18' x 7J 7-Spoke Silver Painted Alum Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: bench, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/6CD/MP3 In-Dash Changer, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Power door mirrors, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Split folding rear seat, Sport Fabric Seat Trim, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. **WHERE YOU MAKE THE DEAL ** For over 30 years, Cutter Ford has been the auto dealership that people visit from all over Oahu when it comes to new and used car sales. From Pearl City to Kaneohe, Cutter offers the largest selection of affordable Ford inventory in the Honolulu area. Whether you are looking for a new hybrid, a Ford truck, sedan, SUV or minivan, our experienced and friendly staff will be sure to help you make the right decision so that you drive off the lot smiling. Sales: (888) 735-5870 http://www.cutterford.com/index.htm Where You Make The Deal!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT5AX9CU017858
Stock: 198075A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 81,800 miles
$6,995
American Imports - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS2AW2CU015040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,090 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,375
Gordon Motor Auto Sales Inc. - Norfolk / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT5AX5CU004198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,758$1,487 Below Market
Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC - El Paso / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! **BLUETOOTH**, **NO ACCIDENTS REPORTED ON CARFAX**, **GREAT CONDITION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **ONE-OWNER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REMOTE START**, **STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS**, **AWD**, **4WD**, **POWER MIRROR PACKAGE**, **POWER PACKAGE**, **POWER SEAT**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **PREMIUM WHEELS**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **CD PLAYER**, **PRICED TO SELL**, **NON-SMOKER**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **PREMIUM AUDIO**, **POWER PACKAGE **, **THIS ONE HAS IT ALL...DO NOT DELAY**, **ALUMINUM WHEELS**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CLIMATE PACKAGE**, **COMFORT PACKAGE**, **CONVENIENCE PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM SOUND PACKAGE**, **SE PACKAGE**, **SOUND PACKAGE**, **SPECIAL EDITION PACKAGE**, **SPORT PACKAGE**, **ULTIMATE PACKAGE**, **VALUE PACKAGE**, **AMBIENT LIGHT PACKAGE**, **APPEARANCE AND PROTECTION PACKAGE**, **APPEARANCE PACKAGE**, **AUDIO PACKAGE**, **CONVENIENCE LIGHT PACKAGE**, **CONVENIENCE PLUS PACKAGE**, **COURTESY LIGHTS ILLUM PACKAGE**, **CUSTOMER PREFERRED PACKAGE**, **DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE**, **EXTRA VALUE PACKAGE**, **GRAND TOUR PACKAGE**, **LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNT PACKAGE**, **LIGHT PACKAGE**, **LIMITED PACKAGE**, **POPULAR EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED ACCESSORY PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED PACKAGE**, **PREFERRED PREMIUM ACCESSORY PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE**, **PREMIUM SMOOTH RIDE SUSPENSION PACKAGE**, **QUIET PACKAGE**, **SAFETY PACKAGE**, **SOLID SMOOTH RIDE SUSPENSION PACKAGE**, **TRIM PACKAGE**, **UPGRADE PACKAGE**, **UTILITY PACKAGE**, **ELITE PACKAGE**, 4WD. 22/27 City/Highway MPG QUALITY INSPECTED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS TO ENSURE YOUR NEW PRE OWNED VEHICLE IS TOP TIER***Highway Confidence Pricing***We research a 500 mile radius daily to make sure we have the best value on the market for you and so you have a hassle-free, transparent purchasing experience. We compare our Pre-Owned pricing with over 20,000 automotive websites daily to ensure our inventory is value priced for you. -15 day, 500 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty.-Full Tank of Gas with Every Automobile Purchase. -Vehicle History Report...Upfront!!! (309)527-2580 Available today at Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC in El Paso, IL. Highway Chevrolet Buick GMC proudly serves the El Paso, Bloomington, Normal, Peoria, Pontiac, Champaign, Decatur, and Springfield, Illinois area! Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. We can find exactly what you are looking for whether it is a certified vehicle you are looking for or specific options such as Bluetooth, 4WD/AWD, Sunroof/Moonroof, Backup camera, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation, Alloy Wheels, Tow Package, Trailer Package, DVD Entertainment System, Steering Wheel Controls and much more. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW8DU002510
Stock: P42780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 151,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,500
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks - Grand Forks / North Dakota
PRICE DROP FROM $6,900, PRICED TO MOVE $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book!, FUEL EFFICIENT 27 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Third Row Seat, Heated Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Heated Driver Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Mitsubishi SE with Diamond White Pearl exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 168 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: "Agile handling; useful rear tailgate/liftgate design; roomy cargo area." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $6,900. This Outlander is priced $1,300 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE: In the market for a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or RAM? Then come to Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Grand Forks! Our experienced sales staff prides itself on not only offering a paramount selection of new and used cars, but a distinctive, personalized approach to service to match. And whether you're coming in from Fargo, Devils Lake or Thief River Falls MN, our new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM dealership and service center is just a quick drive away. Plus motor vehicle excise tax, license, and $299 doc fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW4DU021152
Stock: DU021152DA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-13-2020
- 76,312 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$8,995$894 Below Market
South Park Mitsubishi - Bethel Park / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW6DU013733
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,875 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$11,700
Continental Honda - Countryside / Illinois
Only 55,875 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 19 City MPG! This Mitsubishi Outlander boasts a Gas V6 3.0L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Four Wheel Drive, Power Steering, Aluminum Wheels, Luggage Rack, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Privacy Glass, Power Mirror(s), Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, CD Player, MP3 Player, Equalizer, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, Cloth Seats, Leather Seats, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat, Floor Mats, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Engine Immobilizer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Climate Control, A/C, Power Outlet, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Child Safety Locks, Tire Pressure Monitor* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Continental Honda located at 5901 S La Grange Rd, Countryside, IL 60525 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander GT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT5AXXBU029063
Stock: L6830A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 104,210 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,995$642 Below Market
United Auto Land - Deptford / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW0DU006504
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,212 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,988
White Bear Lake Mitsubishi - Saint Paul / Minnesota
Good running front wheel drive Outlander in better than average condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander ES with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Bluetooth.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (23 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4AS2AWXBU024261
Stock: W92848A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 129,396 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,539
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. *** LEATHER, 3rd ROW SEAT & MOONROOF ^^^^^, 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC 24V, 6-Speed Automatic with Sportronic.2011 Mitsubishi Outlander XLSCool Silver Metallic *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.19/26 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Agile handling; useful rear tailgate/liftgate design; roomy cargo area; lengthy warranty. Source: EdmundsMitsubishi 2011 Outlander XLS 3.0L SOHC V6 MIVEC 24V FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JS4AX2BU031452
Stock: 141728F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-07-2020
- 88,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,824
Napleton's Schaumburg Subaru - Schaumburg / Illinois
Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We will work with you regardless of past credit history with trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! You may qualify for additional manufacturer incentives on your new vehicles. Our staff will be happy to research maximum incentives for you on your visit to our showroom. We always have volume incentives available to pass along to you! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *Actual APR and loan terms depend on factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander SE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JA4JT3AW1BU037161
Stock: 490753A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
